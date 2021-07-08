20 Summer Dinners for Two
With farmers' markets and bountiful backyard gardens, summer is the perfect time to start eating more dinners together at home. Whether it's for a romantic date night in, or just to avoid having leftovers the next day, these summery recipes are ideal for serving two people (or one person, two times). Fire up the grill and try tilapia with mango salsa, toss together a refreshing vermicelli noodle bowl, or highlight seasonal flavors with roasted cherry tomatoes and angel hair. These summer dinners for two will have you eating fresh and delicious meals all season.
California Bounty Beef and Vegetable Noodles
Squash, carrots, and radishes are transformed into "noodles" using a spiralizer, to keep this summer dinner for two light and seasonal. It's made hearty with a topping of perfectly grilled steak and a drizzle of sriracha sour cream.
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Dogs
If hot dogs for dinner sound less than impressive, try opting for this homemade chicken dog instead. "Made with strips of boneless chicken breasts that are baked with a secret sauce and coated with barbecue to finish, these chicken dogs are tender and juicy," says Chef John. "Plus, you can feel good knowing exactly what ingredients went into your hot dog!"
Tomato Basil Salmon
Five ingredients are all you need for this wow-worthy summer dinner for two. Tender salmon is coated in basil and layered with fresh tomatoes and Parmesan cheese, then baked until flaky.
Stuffed Peppers My Way
An excellent vegetarian summer dinner for two, these stuffed peppers skip the meat and instead rely on feta and tomato-seasoned rice as the filling. For a more colorful presentation, you can also use yellow and red bell peppers.
Simple Lemon Herb Chicken
Fresh lemon and parsley are what brighten up these sautéed chicken breasts. Enjoy as a main dish with steamed veggies on the side, or slice and toss over a salad to make for a light meal.
Vermicelli Noodle Bowl
When it's almost too warm to cook, opt for this refreshing noodle bowl. Grilled shrimp is tossed with rice noodles, bean sprouts, pickled carrots, and lettuce all in a tangy sweet and sour sauce.
Easy Chorizo Street Tacos
Skip grabbing takeout and instead recreate these Mexican-inspired tacos at home. Each bite is packed with spicy chorizo, vibrant cilantro, and savory onions.
Mediterranean Chicken and Pepper Casserole
This all-in-one summer recipe for two takes the stress out of making dinner. "Vegetables, chicken breast, pasta, and Italian cheeses are baked until bubbly for a delicious one-pot dinner for two," says recipe creator Buckwheat Queen. "I like to serve this with a light salad and crisp white wine."
Grilled Tilapia with Mango Salsa
Simple grilled tilapia is amped up with a topping of fresh mango salsa. No mangoes on hand? Recipe creator Naomi Witzke says that strawberries are an equally delicious swap-in.
Skillet-Roasted Chicken with Pico de Gallo
With tomatoes and peppers in season, it's a no-brainer to highlight them in this simple dinner. Chicken thighs are seasoned with a blend of cayenne, ancho chile peppers, and cumin, then topped with a freshly made pico de gallo.
Roasted Cherry Tomatoes with Angel Hair
Pasta doesn't have to be too heavy for summertime evenings. This lightened-up version uses angel hair tossed in a refreshing sauce made from roasted cherry tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, and red pepper flakes.
California Club Chicken Wraps
When you're short on time but still want a nice meal together, reach for this easy wrap recipe. Using pre-cooked chicken and bacon, the duo is layered up with fresh vegetables and homemade chipotle mayo. They can be served cold, or warm with a quick trip to a panini press.
Grilled Tofu Skewers with Sriracha Sauce
Switch up your grilling game with these flavorful skewers. Slices of tofu, bell pepper, onions, and zucchini are all marinated in a spicy sesame sauce, then grilled to smoky perfection.
Poached Eggs Caprese
A little breakfast for dinner is a great way to break out of a dinnertime rut. This twist on Caprese keeps all the classic ingredients, but puts them on an English muffin and tops things off with a poached egg. Since basil is best during the summer, try making your own pesto to amp up the flavor.
Grilled Fish Steaks
Love seafood but your dinner partner isn't a fan? Then this recipe may change their mind. Both the recipe creator and several reviewers say that even the biggest of seafood picky eaters have enjoyed this perfectly seasoned, grilled halibut.
Aloha Chicken Burgers
If you're bored of the basic beef burger, try making these juicy chicken burgers instead. Coated with teriyaki sauce and topped with a slice of pineapple, one bite will have you hooked.
Sausage-Stuffed Eggplant
Transform eggplant from a side dish to a wow-worthy main by adding sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and plenty of seasoning. Reviewer bamhall says, "Very yummy and pretty darned easy. I made this in the afternoon then cooked it off at dinner time."
Easy Chicken with Mushrooms and Zucchini in Cream Sauce
Have an impressive summer dinner for two on the table in half an hour with this simple dish. Chicken, zucchini, and mushrooms combine in a velvety cream sauce. Serve over pasta or rice for a complete meal.
Mediterranean Pesto Pizza
A few shortcut ingredients, like prepared pesto and pita bread, make this homemade pizza just as fast as delivery. The recipe uses in-season tomatoes, but you can also add more summertime ingredients like basil, red bell peppers, or arugula.
Naked Chicken Burrito Bowl
Forgo the tortilla and create a refreshing burrito bowl for your next dinner together. Grilled chicken, rice, and beans make up the base, but you can customize to your heart's content with different sauces, veggies, and cheeses.