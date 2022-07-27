10 Fresh Peach Salsa Recipes to Use Up Your Sweet Summer Peaches

By Bailey Fink July 27, 2022
Looking to use up your bounty of summertime peaches? Look no further than these deliciously sweet and savory peach salsa recipes that are the ultimate snack to cool you off on a warm summer's day. From spicy peach salsa packed with peppers to sweet peach salsa paired with more seasonal fruits, these fresh salsas are extra tasty served with tortilla chips and graham crackers — and even on tacos or your favorite grilled meats. Scroll through to find the peach salsa recipes that you'll be making, again and again, this summer.

Peach Salsa

Want to keep your salsa long past the end of summer? This recipe for canning peach salsa is the one for you. If you don't want to use the canning process for this salsa, then simply skip the pectin and the sugar and you'll have an easy, zesty salsa to keep in the fridge.

Spicy Strawberry Kiwi Peach Salsa

This salsa is the best of both sweet and spicy worlds. It's loaded with peaches, kiwi, strawberries, and jalapeños for a pop of flavor that everyone will love.

Peach Avocado Salsa

The key to this fruit and veggie salsa is to let it marinate in the citrus juices. The flavors will blend together and give you the perfect sweet and creamy topping for grilled chicken or fish tacos.

Easy Peach Salsa

It only takes 20 minutes to throw this salsa together. Simply toss everything in a pan over medium heat (yes, heat), cook until combined, and voilà.

Peach Salsa with Cilantro and Lime

It doesn't get much easier than this five-ingredient salsa. All you'll need is peaches, red onion, cilantro, lime, and sugar. Some reviewers like to add in a jalapeño for a little extra kick.

Peach Pear Salsa

This peach, pear, and curry powder salsa is best served over meat or fish. It has just the right amount of spice so even non-spicy food fans will still be able to enjoy it.

Mango, Peach, and Pineapple Salsa

Talk about summer in a bowl! This salsa is jam-packed with flavors — from the pineapple, peaches, and mango, to the bell peppers, tomatoes, onion, and jalapeños.

Chipotle Peach Salsa with Cilantro

The chipotle peppers in adobo sauce take this salsa to the next level. Even though the recipe calls for canned peaches, you can always sub in fresh if that's what you have on hand.

Grilled Chicken Thighs with Peach and Cherry Salsa

Sure the grilled chicken thighs are tasty, but the real star in this recipe is the peach and cherry salsa. Serve the fresh salsa over the protein here — or simply scoop it out of the bowl with a tortilla chip (or maybe even a spoon, we don't judge).

Rainbow Fruit Salsa with Whole Wheat Cinnamon Chips

This simple recipe combines strawberries, peaches, apples, grapes, blueberries, and pineapple together to create a ridiculously easy salsa. Serve it with the homemade cinnamon chips or any other chips you like.

By Bailey Fink