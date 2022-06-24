15 Fantastic Layer Dips For Summertime Snacking
Layered dips are some of the easiest dips you can make. Simply spoon each layer into a bowl and voilà your dip is served. Plus, they look oh-so-stunning in clear dishes with their defined sections. Whether you're looking for an easy potluck appetizer, a tasty summertime snack, or simply a reason to eat some chips and dip, these 15 recipes are perfect for all your summer needs. Scroll through to find our best layer dips.
Greek Layer Dip
Hummus, feta, cucumber, tomato, and Kalamata olives make up this Mediterranean-inspired dip. The recipe calls for red pepper hummus, but reviewers say you can use your favorite variety of hummus as well.
Dip For The Stars
"A delectable layered dip for any special occasion made with feta and cream cheese, pesto, pine nuts, and sun-dried tomatoes. Vodka or gin may be substituted for the vermouth. Looks beautiful on the table, tastes heavenly on your tongue," says recipe creator DANA COLE.
Layered Dip
The secret ingredient in this dip is cocktail sauce, which adds a slightly spicy flavor. "I took a chance on the recipe for a family pool party. Everyone recognizes the 7-layer dip but people were pleasantly surprised at this variation. The cocktail sauce almost tastes fruity in this mix of ingredients, and it was a great snack for a group on a hot day," says reviewer Julie Thomas.
Tangy Shrimp Dip
Reviewers say this shrimp dip will be gone in a flash. It has a tangy flavor from the sour cream, cream cheese, and cocktail sauce and it's extra creamy thanks to mayo. Even though this recipe calls for canned shrimp, you can use fresh diced shrimp if you prefer.
BBQ Bacon Ranch Dip
"The combination of ingredients is perfect. This dip is so easy to make and absolutely delicious. I served it with Fritos Scoops," says home cook SUZZANNA. Everyone will love the cool flavors from the ranch, plus the smoky flavors from the barbeque sauce.
Jen's Nine Layer Dip
Sure, you've heard of the seven-layer dip, but what about nine-layer dip? The two extra layers are made up of pan-fried chicken and guacamole — and the other fun surprise? There's bacon inside the refried bean mixture.
Layered Shrimp
This three-ingredient dip is the perfect last-minute snack. All you need is cream cheese, cocktail sauce, and shrimp. Serve the dip alongside thin wheat crackers, or your favorite scooping vessel.
Hot Pizza Dip
You can never go wrong with pizza! And this 15-minute dip is easier than any pizza you've ever made. Simply make the entire dip in the microwave, then serve it alongside toasty bread.
Seven Layer Taco Dip
Seven-layer taco dip is a classic. Start with taco-seasoned refried beans topped with a sour cream and cream cheese mixture, salsa, tomato, bell pepper, green onions, lettuce, Cheddar cheese, and black olives. Serve with your favorite tortilla chips.
Wedge Salad Dip
Turn your favorite salad into a dip with this cream cheese, sour cream, ranch, romaine lettuce, tomato, blue cheese, and bacon dip. Serve the hearty dip with chips or crackers.
Cream Cheese-Salsa Dip
"The cream cheese and salsa dip has been around for years but this version bumps it up a notch and is far superior than the others. The lettuce adds nice texture and the added cheese is a nice touch. Not the prettiest to look at but the taste will have everyone coming back for more. It's super simple to whip up too so that is always a bonus," says Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole.
Muffaletta Dip
Start with a warm layer of hearty ham, salami, and cheese. Then top it with a layer of stuffed olives, black olives, and Italian dressing. Serve this delicious dip warm with crackers, pita, or chips.
Red Raspberry Cheesecake Spread
Every spread could use a dessert dip too! This cheesecake-esque dip has a layer of cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla followed by a layer of raspberry jam and topped with another layer of the cream cheese mixture. Top the entire dip with chocolate chips and raspberries for a tasty garnish.
Sesame Chicken Dip
"Savory marinated chicken on a bed of cream cheese infused with garlic and cilantro, topped with crunchy peanuts, more cilantro, and a spicy sweet chile sauce! This sesame chicken dip is a huge hit at all our gatherings! Serve with rice crackers, or crackers of your choice," says recipe creator Johannaf1969.
Crab Spread I
It doesn't get easier than this four-ingredient spread that's ready in five minutes. Simply unwrap the cream cheese, stick it on a plate, and top it with a layer of crab meat, then lemon juice, and finally cocktail sauce.