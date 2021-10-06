15 Comfort Foods To Enjoy During Summer
Just because it's warm outside doesn't mean you can't crave a nice, hearty comfort meal — seriously, the cooler months can't have all of the fun! We've rounded up our best recipes that are loaded with mouthwatering, satisfying flavors, but are perfect to serve on a hot summer's day. From fried chicken and tacos to tomato pie and summer pasta bakes, these recipes will remind you just how delicious summer can be.
Hamburger Potato Casserole
Enjoy the iconic taste of a burger and fries without having to fire up the grill. This kid-friendly casserole is made with potatoes, ground beef, cream of mushroom soup, and Cheddar cheese. Some reviewers like to add more seasonings, like garlic and parsley, as well as sour cream to create a richer flavor.
No-Noodle Zucchini Lasagna
Put your seasonal zucchini bounty to good use with this wholesome, no-noodle lasagna. It's a low-carb option that's perfect for when you're craving Italian, but aren't feeling the heaviness of a traditional lasagna. And even though veggies are the star in this dish, everyone will devour it. "This recipe was delicious. My non-zucchini-eating husband and kids loved it. We will be fighting over the leftovers tomorrow," says reviewer jomama.
Shrimp Scampi with Pasta
This shrimp scampi dish is so easy to make, and is ready to serve in less than an hour. You can serve it atop any pasta variety you like, but for a lighter summer meal, recipe contributor JustJen recommends angel hair or linguine. "This is my go-to scampi recipe. So quick and easy. I always make a little more sauce by using pasta water as others have suggested. If I don't have shallots, I use minced fresh onion. A little freshly grated, good quality Parmesan added before serving takes this dish over the top," says home cook golfmama.
Zucchini and Potato Bake
This tasty summer side dish is an ideal amalgamation of fresh veggies, potatoes, and bread crumbs. You can use zucchini or any other summer squash to make this easy dish. "I love this recipe! I make it ALL the time as a side dish to just about anything. It's also wonderful as leftovers. Just add eggs for breakfast or chicken and rice for lunch," says reviewer Wafflemancer.
Tomato Basil Penne Pasta
Not only is this cheesy Tomato Basil Penne Pasta quick and easy to make, it's also incredibly versatile. You can add vegetables (like summer squash) or a protein (such as chicken, shrimp, or sausage) to make for a more well-rounded meal. This recipe calls for basil oil, but if you can't find that, you can certainly use an extra tablespoon of olive oil instead.
Perfect Baked Potato
Baked potatoes are a truly perfect summer comfort food, not to mention, such a versatile side dish to most meals. "This baked potato has a crisp, golden skin, and is light and fluffy on the inside," says recipe creator CURLEEGIRLEE. Try serving topped with Cheddar cheese, butter, sour cream, chives, mushrooms and onions, salsa, or anything else you like.
Triple Dipped Fried Chicken
Crispy fried chicken is a universal comfort food, and, with hundreds of rave reviews, this Triple Dipped Fried Chicken is one you'll want to try. The chicken is dipped, you guessed it, three times in a batter made from flour, garlic salt, paprika, poultry seasoning, eggs, and beer. It's great served hot or cold. "My grandmas would have been proud. The recipe was amazingly tasty and so simple to follow. I was apprehensive to use this recipe… Does triple dipped mean triple work and triple messy? NO. By far the best tasting chicken. In my opinion, this leaves Popeye's and KFC in the dust," says home cook Nono.
Chef John's Sausage and Shrimp Jambalaya
Jambalaya may often be considered chilly weather fare, but Chef John's recipe (packed with fresh veggies, sausage, and shrimp) is excellent for a rainy summer day. This recipe uses short-grain brown rice, but reviewers have used different types — just keep in mind that using different rice will impact the required cooking time. "I have not had Jambalaya this good since my last time in New Orleans. I did it as per the recipe and the results were fantastic," says reviewer Lyle Priddle.
Creamy Smoked Salmon Pasta
"This is a lighter version of pasta carbonara. For people who want the flavor but not the bacon, smoked salmon is the perfect substitute," says recipe creator DEBNJAMES. This 30-minute dish is a simple summery supper to make, and it leans on the healthier side. Of course, if you're looking to make it even healthier, some reviewers suggest using less butter and adding asparagus spears.
Cheeseburger Meatloaf
Combine two favorite comfort foods to create a decadent Cheeseburger Meatloaf. Recipe contributor Douglas Tucciniardi says the meatloaf flavor combos are endless, but recommends American cheese with ketchup, mustard, and dill pickle chips as well as Swiss cheese and mushrooms.
Summer Squash Chicken Alfredo
This Alfredo dish is packed with flavor from summer squash, chicken, bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, sliced almonds, and your favorite Alfredo sauce — reviewers like using Quick and Easy Alfredo Sauce. "What an amazing mixture of ingredients. I could really taste everything, and it blended very well together," says home cook Julie Jaquess Liniger.
Birria de Res Tacos (Beef Birria Tacos)
These authentic birria tacos are made with braised beef roasted in a three-chile sauce. To save time, you can prepare the meat in a slow cooker or Instant Pot. Enjoy the tender birria served in tortillas or in a taco bowl topped with cilantro and onion.
Pizza Casserole
Diehard pizza fans will certainly want to try this easy one-dish Pizza Casserole with egg noodles and ground beef. You can include any of your favorite pizza toppings — this recipe uses bell pepper and pepperoni. "I love this recipe! My husband loved it and ALL 6 of my kids loved it too! I think it's the first time everyone in the family actually all really liked a casserole I made! It was fun to make too," says reviewer 8ofus.
Hamburger Steak with Onions and Gravy
"An easy-to-make classic featuring tasty hamburger 'steaks' smothered in gravy and onions. Traditionally served with hot white rice or potatoes, it's a great way to dress up a pound of ground beef and you probably have all the ingredients on hand," says recipe contributor Anne Marie Sweden.
Tomato Pie I
Recipe creator Donnak says this savory tomato pie tastes like a BLT sandwich, but better. Reviewers recommend draining your tomatoes to keep your pie from getting soggy. And while this recipe uses Cheddar cheese, Donnak says you can use whatever cheese is your favorite.