20 Summer Cakes Full of Seasonal Flavor
I don't know about you, but dessert is easily my favorite way to put fresh, seasonal fruit on display. Summer offers a bounty of ripe and juicy fruits that are just begging to end up in your cobblers, tarts, pies, and most importantly: cakes. Sweeten up the season with these summer cake recipes full of fresh flavor. Whether you've got peaches, blueberries, plums, strawberries, raspberries, or any other summer fruit, look to these cake recipes for summer dessert inspiration. Here are 20 of our best summer cake recipes that make the most of the season.
Blueberry Sour Cream Coffee Cake
Ripe blueberries add color and fresh flavor to this super dense coffee cake. "It's sweet and rich and buttery and cinnamony," says reviewer naples34102. "Everything our taste buds adore."
GA Peach Pound Cake
Deviate from the usual peach cobbler dessert with this rich and buttery pound cake that's speckled with fresh Georgia (of course) peaches. "I topped the cake slices with fresh cut peaches and homemade whipped cream," says reviewer Jillian. "The cake basically disappeared but this is definitely a recipe I'd love to make again!"
Coconut Cream Cake I
Recipe creator GPAIN describes this as, "An easy cake using a white cake mix, and moistened with a creamy coconut sauce." This coconut cake has summer written all over it.
Strawberry Shortcake
This is perhaps the most iconic of all summertime cake recipes. Reviewer cookliketheGods says, "Anyone who is the slightest bit interested in eating shortcake, had better eat this cake!"
Margarita Cake
It's your favorite summertime cocktail, but in cake form — tequila, lime juice, and triple sec are all baked into an orange cake mix. "This cake went over huge at my last get together. Really simple to make," says reviewer KarenK. "If you can't find orange cake mix - substitute water in the recipe with OJ!"
Lemon Cake
This lemon sheet cake makes for a sweet, refreshing treat that's perfect for feeding a crowd. Many reviewers suggest using lemon cake mix in place of yellow cake mix.
Raspberry Almond Coffeecake
This breakfast or dessert cake combines the flavor of fresh raspberries and warm, nutty almonds. "It's moist and flavorful with just the right sweetness," says reviewer naples34102. "The raspberry filling and the topping both make this especially pretty."
Plum Blueberry Upside Down Cake
Turn your summer farmers' market haul into this elegant upside down cake. Recipe creator BLONDINI2 says, "This is a very pretty cake. Make sure to use black plums as they will turn pink when they bake and will look beautiful. The plums and blueberries can be replaced with peaches."
Key Lime Cake III
Everybody's favorite island pie, but make it cake. This easy cake is flavored with lime-flavored Jell-O® mix, fresh lime juice, lemon cake mix, and orange juice.
Lemon Cooler Cream Cake
The budget-friendly cake packs in the lemon flavor with lemon cake mix and lemon-flavored gelatin mix. Reviewer BRENDA-MN says, "It was great and everyone loved it! Perfect for summer--light and refreshing."
Strawberries and Cream Cake
Strawberry cake with a whipped cream filling is topped with cream cheese frosting and fresh strawberries. Is your mouth watering yet? "This was better than your average strawberry shortcake," says reviewer KC1126. "The cake part was very moist and dense."
Chocolate-Zucchini Cupcakes
What better way to put your summer squash bumper crop to use than these chocolate cupcakes? "My kids had no idea there was zucchini in them at all," says reviewer Minday Storey Czlapinski.
Creamy Orange Cake
This cake is bright and fun, just like its inspiration: orange and cream pops. "This cake is cool and creamy with a slight tang...delicious," says reviewer NAILAH27.
Real Strawberry Cupcakes
This cake uses real strawberries instead of flavored gelatin, so you can put fresh summer produce on display.
Lemon Glazed Cake
We agree with recipe creator ANETTER who says, "A sweet, lemony, fabulous cake, especially good in the summer." This is a classic summer cake that is sure to go over well with any crowd.
Strawberry Chocolate Mousse Cake
Fresh strawberries and chocolate mousse makes for a light and airy summertime treat that tastes even better than it looks. "This was just a wonderful dessert. So easy yet looked like I slaved for hours over it," says reviewer DELTAQUEEN50. "The only problem was that it was so good my family didn't leave me any leftovers!"
Tropical Lime Cake
"Absolutely scrumptious," says reviewer CJOANC. "Very moist and wonderful tasting. What a beautiful green color too. I made this cake for work and it was gone in no time. I love the very simple lime glaze which gives just the right finish." This refreshing lemon-lime cake has a golden exterior and a pastel green interior for a summery presentation.
Raspberry Icebox Cake
Icebox cake was made for summer — this easy layered dessert sets in the fridge and is served chilled. "I used raspberries from my own back yard and got a light, refreshing and delicious dessert," says reviewer MIHAELA.
No Bake Lime Mousse Torte
"This torte is tart and tangy. I take it to a lot of potluck dinners and everyone raves and begs for the recipe," says recipe creator RB1953. "It is easy and can be made several days ahead. Decorate with dollops of whipped cream, raspberries, and fresh mint leaves, if desired."
Cherry Dump Pudding Cake
Fresh sour cherries take center stage in this easy dump cake. Reviewer KUNGFUKAREN says, "This recipe was incredibly easy and delicious. A very satisfying dessert for a busy weeknight dinner."