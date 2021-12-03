12 Hearty Stuffed Portobello Mushroom Recipes
Rich and meaty Portobello mushrooms take center stage in this collection of top-rated main dishes and satisfying sides that all feature stuffed Portobello mushrooms. From clever mushroom cap chorizo burgers and cheesy clam-stuffed mushrooms to vegan spinach-stuffed Portobellos, these marvelous stuffed mushroom recipes will show you just how versatile the mighty Portobello can be!
Grilled Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
Portobello mushroom caps are jazzed up with a red bell pepper and garlic filling before they are grilled to perfection. Add a drizzle of balsamic vinegar for a lovely finishing touch and serve with rice for a simple vegetarian summer meal. Experiment with other flavors, such as thin slices of zucchini and grated Parmesan or beefsteak tomatoes with basil.
Nayza's Mushroom Fiesta Cups
Meaty Portobello mushrooms get the fiesta treatment when they are stuffed with refried black beans and topped with Cheddar cheese, avocado, tomatoes, and homemade corn salsa. "This was fun, different, and delicious!" says Allrecipes Allstar Christina. "Everything complemented each other perfectly...a great balance of flavors and textures."
Clam-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
Mushroom stems are cleaned, then chopped and cooked in garlic butter before they are stuffed into Portobello caps and topped with chopped clams, panko bread crumbs, grated Parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, and parsley. Bake until they are sizzling hot, the cheese has melted, and they are golden and crispy on top. Delicious!
Mushroom Cap Chorizo Burger
A mixture of ground beef, chorizo, onion, bacon, garlic, cilantro, and chili is shaped into patties and placed inside portobello mushroom caps in this clever, gluten free burger recipe. If you are adding cheese on top, place it on the patty 5 minutes before they are finished cooking so the cheese can melt.
French-Style Stuffed Portobellos with Green Beans
Portobello mushroom caps are stuffed with garlic, shallots, ham, and Gruyère cheese and then cooked alongside green beans in this impressive, French-inspired restaurant-worthy dish. If you don't have Gruyère, grated Cheddar or Gouda will taste just as good!
Stuffed Portobello Mushroom Caps
Portobello mushroom caps are stuffed with crab meat, two types of cheese, flavorful Italian-style bread crumbs, and, for extra crunch, chunky Japanese panko bread crumbs. Serve on a bed of spinach leaves for a boost of color and nutrition.
Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms with Egg and Pesto
Portobello mushroom caps are smeared with pesto and stuffed with a large egg and finely shredded Parmesan cheese. Simply bake in the preheated oven until the egg whites are set and the yolks are done to your liking. Serve with toast and warm beefsteak tomatoes for a filling brunch that will certainly impress your guests.
Portabella Nirvana
Roasted Portobello mushrooms are stuffed with a savory crab, celery, garlic, and shredded cheese stuffing to create a heavenly appetizer for shellfish lovers. This recipe calls for buttery round crackers, but bread crumbs or panko will work just as well.
Chicken and Orzo Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
A savory filling of orzo pasta, cooked chicken, spinach, and bell peppers is stuffed into Portobello mushroom caps, topped with slices of smoked mozzarella, and broiled until golden brown. Serve with a green salad for a simple and delicious hearty appetizer or main dish.
Vegetable-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
In this satisfying vegetarian main dish that's super quick to prepare, marinated Portobello mushrooms are stuffed with spinach, artichokes, and eggplant before being broiled with (or without) grated Parmesan cheese. Don't worry if you have too much filling, you can use it up the next day in an omelet.
Spinach Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms with Avocado
Large Portobello mushrooms are stuffed with a colorful combination of sun-dried tomatoes, red bell peppers, spinach, avocado, and herbs. Serve with crusty bread for bunch or use as a filling with toasted sourdough bread and Dijon mustard for a great veggie sandwich.
Vegan Stuffed Portobello Mushroom with Red Onions and Dates
Onions are cooked until soft, then combined with garlic, dates, balsamic vinegar, and maple syrup until caramelized. This mixture is spooned into portobello mushroom caps and baked for a wonderful vegan main dish with a salad.