8 Stuffed Poblano Pepper Recipes to Try ASAP
If you like stuffed bell peppers, chances are you'll absolutely love these spicy twists on the satisfying favorite. That's why we rounded up our favorite stuffed poblano pepper recipes! Poblanos are the perfect vessel for all sorts of delicious ingredients, such as rice, ground beef or pork, and cheese. From meaty options to vegetarian ideas, you're sure to find fantastic new favorites in this collection of our very best stuffed poblano peppers.
Chorizo-Stuffed Poblano Peppers
"A highly-seasoned chorizo with onions, fresh garlic, black beans, and corn is perfect for stuffing poblanos," according to recipe creator CookingWithShelia, who says the spicy meat pairs perfectly with sweet corn.
Taco Stuffed Poblano Peppers
Seasoned ground beef and Spanish-style rice are cooked in a tomato-based sauce, then stuffed into hollowed peppers. Finish these stuffed poblanos with your favorite taco toppings, such as shredded lettuce or salsa.
Chiles en Nogada (Mexican Stuffed Poblano Peppers in Walnut Sauce)
"Poblano chiles are stuffed with a flavorful ground pork stuffing, then covered in a creamy walnut sauce and garnished with pomegranate seeds and parsley," recipe creator mega2408 says of these make-ahead stuffed poblano peppers.
Stuffed Poblano Peppers
If you're looking for a basic recipe for stuffed poblano peppers, your search ends here. For an extra touch of richness, reviewer kikikim recommends adding a touch of cream cheese to the beefy filling.
Breakfast Stuffed Poblano Peppers
Wake up on the right side of the bed with this satisfying breakfast. Poblano peppers are stuffed with cheesy scrambled eggs peppered with diced tomatoes, mushrooms, and green onions.
Chiles Rellenos (Stuffed Peppers)
These restaurant-worthy stuffed poblano peppers are stuffed with seasoned ground beef and cheese and fried until golden. "Reminded me of summers at my abuelitas house," raves reviewer GABESGIRL.
Vegetarian Stuffed Poblano Peppers
Make these filling, meatless stuffed peppers with just five ingredients: poblanos, olive oil, vegetarian burger crumbles, chili seasoning mix, and shredded pepper Jack cheese.
Chorizo and Rice-Stuffed Poblano Peppers
Poblano peppers are stuffed with a crowd-pleasing mixture of chorizo, rice, and three types of cheese (Cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper Jack).
