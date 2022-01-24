10 Sensational Strawberry Tart Recipes
Early summer signals the height of strawberry season, and there's no better way to celebrate than bringing home baskets of this vibrant red fruit. Strawberries brighten just about every dish or recipe they're added to, bringing in a dose of sweetness and juiciness. Strawberries are especially good in fruit pastries like strawberry tarts: They're fresh and flavorful, and the fruit perfectly complements the flaky crust and creamy filling. Make the most of strawberry season (or even a good deal at the grocery store) with these sensational strawberry tart recipes.
Fruity Tart
Think of this tart like a trifle, but in pastry form. Pre-made crust and vanilla pudding mix make this impressive dessert much easier, and the most difficult step is cutting up all the fruit.
Strawberry Tarts
Prepared tart shells make assembling these tiny tarts a breeze — just prepare the glaze, add it to each shell, and layer it with strawberries. If you can't find prepared shells, homemade or store-bought piecrust will work just as well.
Jam Tarts
It's just not summer without strawberry jam, and these simple, six-ingredient tarts are a great way to utilize that jar of strawberry jam you picked up at the farmers' market. Advanced bakers can ditch the muffin tins and use cookie cutters to make standout shapes.
Mini Strawberry Tarts
These mini tarts take all the goodness you'd find in strawberry shortcake and present it in a party-friendly form. The prep is a little time consuming since you're making all the crust from scratch, but you end up with one impressive dessert.
White Chocolate-Cream Cheese Fruit Tart
This tart's white chocolate-cream cheese filling creates a richness that's just begging to be paired with fresh berries. The distinct flavor combination will help this impressive dessert shine even more.
Summer Fruit Galettes
If you love tarts but don't enjoy shaping crusts, this simple galette recipe is your new no-fuss alternative. Using pre-made pie crusts, this recipe yields two galettes in half an hour, but unless you're feeding a pro baker nobody will know how quickly and easily these come together.
Fresh Fruit Tart with Mascarpone
"I always get recipe requests when I bring this fruit tart to parties," says recipe creator Sarah. "The mascarpone cheese adds a smooth richness that keeps everyone coming back for more. With the vibrant colors of the fresh fruit, this tart not only tastes great but is very eye catching."
Strawberry Kiwi Tartlets
Strawberry and kiwi flavors are often paired in drinks and candies, so it makes perfect sense that they'd work together in desserts. These tartlets expertly combine the different berries, and as an added bonus they start with frozen puff pastry so they're a cinch to assemble.
Lemon Poppy Seed Tartlet with a Strawberry Rose
"Here, a jeweled-toned strawberry is transformed into a blooming rose with a few simple knife cuts. It rests on a tangy cream cheese filling that cozies up to a butter and tart lemon poppyseed cookie," says recipe creator Ashley Baron Rodriguez. A helpful recipe video will show you how easy it is to make the cuts that create the rose shape.
Fresh Strawberry Tart
Chef John takes the fussiness out of tarts with this free-form strawberry tart recipe that really lets the fresh fruit's flavor shine. The cream cheese filling gets a touch of tartness from the addition of fresh lemon zest, while an apricot jam glaze adds just the right amount of sweetness. If any tart is going to do your fresh strawberries justice, it's this one.