8 Refreshing Strawberry Soup Recipes
Hot days are cold soup's time to shine, especially when there's fresh seasonal fruit involved. Enter strawberry soup, the simple, sweet-tart summer refresher. Made with a handful of ingredients and hardly any cooking, strawberry soup is a delicious and easy way to cool down. Scroll through our best strawberry soup recipes for a simple, revitalizing appetizer, dessert, or treat.
Strawberry Soup IV
This simple strawberry soup recipe only requires four ingredients: sugar, strawberries, orange juice, and white wine. Be sure to use a wine you enjoy drinking — the taste really comes through in the soup.
Spring Tea Strawberry Soup
This strawberry soup comes together in 10 minutes, and you can make it up to two days in advance. If you don't have half and half on hand, 2% milk will work just as well.
Strawberry Champagne Soup
Strawberries and champagne are a match made in heaven, so combining them in this soup is an easy way to celebrate the pairing. For a non-alcoholic version, replace the champagne with sparkling cider.
Strawberry Soup I
"My family loved this soup," says community member NHMOM101. "I then took the remaining soup and froze it into popsicles. They're great as well! Thanks for the recipe."
Spring Strawberry Soup
This strawberry soup is oh-so refreshing without being overly sweet, and can easily be amplified with a floral or herb-flavored simple syrup. Garnish bowls of soup with mint leaves for a pop of color and flavor contrast.
Strawberry Gazpacho
If you're looking for a fun twist on tomato gazpacho, try this strawberry gazpacho. The sweet fruit mixes incredibly with the more savory ingredients, such as herbs and garlic, for a taste that's differently delicious.
Strawberry Soup II
What makes this strawberry soup stand apart from the others? Three words: pound cake croutons. Adding cinnamon and nutmeg gives this soup a more complex flavor and perfectly complements the fresh strawberries.
Strawberry Soup a la Kiev
This strawberry soup is delicious both hot and cold, so don't rule out the possibility of serving it as an appetizer. You could also serve it in shooter glasses and present it as a light finish to a nice meal.