14 Sensational Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Recipes
Strawberry and rhubarb are two foods that were just meant to be baked together. Their tangy and sweet union becomes even better when its heated, creating a jammy consistency that highlights the flavors. In other words, the fruit and the vegetable belong together in a pie more than anywhere else. Flip through this gallery for our best strawberry-rhubarb pie recipes, from the classic, no-nonsense strawberry rhubarb pies to thickened versions with custard and cream.
Favorite Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
This strawberry rhubarb pie is delicious and succulent, and the fruit and vegetable's flavor really shines in the filling. It's an easy recipe, and proof that when it comes to pies, simplicity is best. Fresh lemon juice really amplifies the rhubarb and strawberries, so don't go without it.
Buffalochef's Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
"This is my first time to rate a recipe and this one definitely deserves 5 stars all the way," says community member Rose. "The ginger really adds great flavor so don't skip it. I will definitely make this again and again! The only advice is to make sure you put the baking sheet underneath while the pie is baking. I put tin foil over a sheet and drippings still overflowed into the bottom of my oven... The pie was so good that the mess was worth it!"
Crumb-Topped Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
This strawberry rhubarb pie is leveled up both inside and out — cinnamon, nutmeg, and pecans give the filling a little more complexity and consistency, while the buttery crumb topping complements the sweet-tart strawberry and rhubarb mixture. This recipe yields a lot of topping, so you may want to scale down a bit.
Renee's Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
Community member Dave Boldt shares a top tip for making this strawberry rhubarb pie: "Wonderful recipe. Great tastes all combine wonderfully. Just be careful when baking as mine was quite juicy and ran out. Luckily I had a pan underneath and caught all spillage. Once cool, it had a wonderful consistency. Have now made this pie a couple more times, and have fixed the extra juice problem by not adding all the juice from the mixture when putting it in the pie shell, and also by sprinkling a bit of tapioca into the bottom of the shell."
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie III
This strawberry rhubarb pie gets a little edge thanks to its crumb topping and the addition of orange zest in the filling. The recipe yields enough topping for two pies, so you can either prep a second crust or use a deep-dish crust.
Summer Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
This strawberry rhubarb pie comes together quickly and has just the right degree of sweetness. To boost the filling's flavor, combine the strawberries, rhubarb, butter, sugar, flour, and nutmeg in a saucepan and cook over medium heat until it thickens; then, let it cool completely before pouring into the pie crust.
Strawberry Rhubarb Cream Pie
Strawberry rhubarb pie meets cream pie in this easy recipe. Making and working with a custard instead of just eggs and milk gives this pie a thick texture that really works with the sweet and sour notes present in the strawberries and rhubarb. Keep some extra crust on hand, because this recipe yields a lot of filling.
Maman's Fresh Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
If it's too warm to use the oven, try this no-bake strawberry pie and keep your kitchen cool. Here, you'll make a simple graham cracker crust and line it with strawberry slices, cook the filling on the stovetop, and let everything chill for an hour after you add the filling. You could also use a pre-baked crust if you're set on including pastry.
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
This easy pie has a great filling, but the crust is really what makes it special. Creator Deb Lacey got the flaky, mistake-proof crust from her grandmother. You might just want to keep it in your back pocket and use it for all your pies.
Strawberry Rhubarb Custard Pie
This twist on strawberry rhubarb pie is a hit in Chef John's family, and a single bite will tell you why — it's the ultimate blend of sweet, sour, and creamy. It's not too fussy or complicated, but still yields a strong flavor, and it's simple to put together. To save time, use a prepared pie crust.
Orange-Kissed Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
If you want to add even more flavor to your strawberry rhubarb pie, we recommend trying this recipe and incorporating fresh orange juice and rinds into the filling. This will give your pie a little something else without overpowering the filling's flavor. "I was skeptical about what exactly the orange would add to this pie, but it was very, very good and an interesting twist on a classic," says community member Holly.
Rhubarb and Strawberry Pie
The trick to this pie's flavor is letting the rhubarb "marinate" in sugar to bring out its flavor. Give the pie enough time to sit so the filling can settle; the juice will thicken overnight, so this is best prepared a day in advance.
Nicki's Summer Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
"This is my family's favorite pie now, and that says a lot cause we're from the South," says Allrecipes Allstar Love2CookMommy. A little bit of orange juice and zest gives this classic recipe a bit of zing. Serve with whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Chef Neal's Strawberry-Rhubarb Sour Cream Pies
You only need one simple ingredient to take your strawberry rhubarb pie to the next level. The addition of sour cream thickens the filling and helps prevent it from running, but it also blends the sweet and sour taste very well. After trying strawberry rhubarb pie this way, you might just never go back.