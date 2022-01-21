10 Strawberry Milkshake Recipes To Make at Home

You don't need to go to your local fast food joint or diner to get a sweet, refreshing, and super creamy strawberry milkshake — it's easier than you think to make a restaurant-worthy shake in the comfort of your own kitchen. Whether you're looking for an indulgent idea with an ice cream base or a healthier option that can you can feel good serving for breakfast, you'll find a new favorite in this collection of our best and brightest strawberry milkshake recipes. 

Grandma's Strawberry Milkshake

Everything is better when it comes from Grandma's kitchen — including strawberry milkshakes! This 4-ingredient, 5-minute drink has stood the test of time. 

Pie for Breakfast Shake

Wake up on the right side of the bed with this surprisingly healthy breakfast strawberry milkshake. Nutritious ingredients like almond butter and flax seed will keep you full for hours. 

Yummy Strawberry Shake

It doesn't get much simpler (or more delicious) than this basic strawberry milkshake: Just blend ice cream with fresh strawberries, ice cubes, milk, and sugar. 

Strawberry Milkshake

This old-fashioned strawberry milkshake will give the one at your favorite diner a run for its money. Top with homemade whipped cream and chocolate syrup to complete the experience. 

Skinny Strawberry Milkshake

This easy strawberry milkshake starts with frozen low-fat milk and has no added sugar, so it's a little lighter than others on this list. 

Strawberry Milkshake Supreme

You need just four ingredients to make this refreshing strawberry milkshake: whole milk, fresh strawberries, vanilla ice cream, and sugar. 

Perfect Strawberry Milkshake

You only need three ingredients (vanilla frozen yogurt, milk, and fresh strawberries) to make this aptly named strawberry milkshake. 

Delicious Healthy Strawberry Shake

"Oh my gosh this is heavenly," reviewer Allyson Hester says of this simple strawberry milkshake. "I cut the milk in half (only 1 cup) and added a few extra strawberries to create a thicker texture."

Strawberry Basil Milkshake

Here's an invigorating shake to cool you down on a hot summer's day. "This easy, creamy, and smooth strawberry basil milkshake recipe combines the sweetness of strawberries with aromatic basil, creating a unique, cool, and refreshing shake," says recipe creator Bite Me More.

Strawberry Shortcake Drink

Credit: sanzoe
This boozy strawberry milkshake recipe calls for vanilla-flavored vodka and amaretto liqueur, so it's an adults-only treat. For added decadence, reviewer Geckogirl622 suggests adding a dollop of cream cheese icing to the mixture. 

