6 Sensational Strawberry Frosting Recipes from Scratch
Discover how to make real strawberry frosting from scratch! In this collection of sweet and delicious strawberry flavored frosting and icing recipes, you'll find naturally pink buttercream icing made with pureed strawberries, a yummy marshmallowy frosting made with strawberry gelatin, an easy recipe for whipped strawberry cream cheese frosting, and more. These top-rated recipes will show you how to get the perfect consistency for spreading and piping on cakes and cupcakes.
Whipped Strawberry Cream Cheese Frosting
Combining whipped cream, cream cheese, softened butter, vanilla extract, strawberry puree, and powdered sugar creates a frosting that's the perfect consistency for spreading on layer cakes, or piping cupcakes. "Huge hit!" says home cook itslorian. "Tastes like strawberry ice cream. Delicious!"
Strawberry Cream Cheese Frosting
With just 4 ingredients, including fresh ripe strawberries, you can make this surprisingly easy homemade cream cheese frosting in a flash. This recipe makes enough to ice and decorate a sheet cake.
Strawberry (Jam!) Cream Cheese Frosting
A simple, foolproof cream cheese frosting featuring your favorite strawberry jam. Perfect for adding a lovely light pink hue to cakes and cupcakes. "It was easy and amazing!" says home cook Pam. "Sweet creamy and tasty!!"
Real Strawberry Frosting
This strawberry frosting, made without extract or gelatin, uses a strawberry puree reduction for a truly intense strawberry flavor that strawberry fans will adore. "This will be my go-to strawberry frosting for the future," says Allrecipes Allstar MrsFisher0729. "It has a wonderful, fresh strawberry flavor."
All-Natural Pink Frosting!
A delicious, naturally pink frosting made with strawberry puree and flavored with a touch of vanilla. Perfect for decorating chocolate or vanilla cupcakes for Valentine's Day, or a layer cake on Mother's Day.
Strawberry Marshmallow Frosting
This boiled strawberry frosting is made with strawberry-flavored gelatin, corn syrup, and egg whites to produce that gorgeous marshmallowy texture. Use it right after making it for perfect results every time.