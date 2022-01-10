7 Cakes That Prove Strawberry and Chocolate Are a Perfect Match
Chocolate and strawberry are two flavors that work well together. The combination of two distinct types of sweetness (chocolate's earthy notes and strawberries' juicy, jammy sugariness) creates a dessert that's truly special. The two elements don't unite in cakes often, but when they do, a good dessert becomes exceptional. Scroll through and check out collection of strawberry chocolate cakes, including chocolate strawberry shortcakes, strawberry chocolate mousse cake, and Neapolitan cake.
Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry Cupcakes
These may look like unassuming chocolate cupcakes, but take a bite to find the surprise inside — fresh strawberry chunks baked into the chocolate cake. This recipe is written for a box cake mix, but you can easily substitute it for from-scratch cake.
Chocolate Strawberry Shortcake
Classic strawberry shortcake gets an indulgent twist in this dessert that both looks and tastes stunning. It's super impressive but comes together easily — but you don't have to let anyone know that.
Strawberry Chocolate Mousse Cake
"I served this to some friends and it was a HUGE hit," says community member RALWATTAR. "They thought I bought it from a bakery!! I used a mixture of Nestle semi-sweet chocolate and expensive dark chocolate and I think that gave it a more "gourmet" flavor."
Chocolate Strawberry Crunch Icebox Cake
There may not be any baking involved in this recipe, but an icebox cake is still a cake, and this one tastes great no matter the season. It's also a great option for a lighter treat after a big meal.
Big D's Chocolate Strawberry Shortcake
If you're looking for a strawberry shortcake that's richer and feels less like a biscuit, try out this cakey chocolate strawberry shortcake. It takes a little longer to prepare than a standard cake, but the process of making it is simple.
Neapolitan Bundt Cake
This fun cake isn't just easy on the eyes; it's also incredibly moist and a clever way to enjoy three flavors at once. Play up the fruity flavor by making a strawberry glaze in lieu of chocolate.
Chocoberry Torte
When rich chocolate torte is juxtaposed with fresh, juicy strawberries and creamy whipped topping, you get one blissful dessert. It's impressive yet easy, and it will probably disappear quickly, so make a second if you're serving a big crowd.