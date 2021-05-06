15 Strawberry Cheesecake Recipes for Fans of Fruity Desserts
Indulgent cream cheese fillings are balanced with fruity flavor in these vibrant strawberry cheesecakes. Though they're delicious all year long, these desserts were practically made for summertime. From classic cheesecakes that are sure to impress to bite-sized treats that come together with just a few easy-to-find ingredients, you'll find a new warm weather favorite in this collection of our very best strawberry cheesecake recipes.
Strawberry Cheesecake Icebox Cake
You need just six ingredients to make this summertime dessert: cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, vanilla extract, heavy cream, graham crackers, and strawberries.
Strawberry Cheesecake Lemon Bars
A rich cream cheese filling made with strawberry preserves is sandwiched between two lemon bar layers. Drizzle this strawberry cheesecake-inspired treat with a sugar-lemon juice glaze and top with colorful sprinkles.
Strawberry Cheesecake in a Jar
How adorable are these individual-sized desserts? Reviewer Beth, who made this single-serving strawberry cheesecake recipe for a birthday picnic in the mountains, says it was easy to pack in a cooler.
Strawberry Cheesecake
This fancy strawberry cheesecake, made extra creamy with a can of sweetened condensed milk, features a stunning design that's perfect for any special occasion.
No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecake
You don't need to fire up the oven for this no-bake cheesecake that starts with a package of strawberry-flavored gelatin and a package of cream cheese.
Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake Pie
Use freshly picked strawberries to whip up this vibrant summertime dessert. Try it with a store-bought pie crust or make our top-rated Butter Flaky Pie Crust.
Cheesecake-Stuffed Strawberries
You need just five ingredients (fresh strawberries, cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, vanilla extract, and graham crackers) to make these bite-sized desserts.
No-Bake Sugar Free Strawberry Cheesecake
Made with a package of cheesecake flavor sugar-free instant pudding mix, there's not a lot of added sugar in this simple no-bake cheesecake topped with fresh strawberries.
Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast
French toast is stuffed with a creamy cheesecake filling, then topped with sugar-glazed strawberries. Dust with confectioners' sugar for a beautiful presentation.
Neapolitan Cheesecake
Three types of cheesecake filling (white chocolate-vanilla, bittersweet chocolate, and strawberry) are swirled together in a graham cracker crust to create a photo-worthy dessert.
Triple Strawberry Cheesecake Cupcakes
It doesn't get much easier than these shortcut strawberry cheesecake-inspired cupcakes, made with golden butter cake mix and topped with cream cheese icing, that come together in just half an hour.
Strawberry Cheesecake Quesadillas
With just four ingredients (flour tortillas, cream cheese, strawberry jam, and confectioners' sugar), you can make this decadent and fruity breakfast that's sure to impress.
Easy Strawberry Cheesecake Truffles
"These strawberry cheesecake truffles are delicious, sweet, and tart with bites of creamy cheesecake filling hidden inside chocolate shells," says recipe creator Big Bite.
Strawberry Cheesecake Muffins
Serve these strawberry cheesecake muffins for breakfast or top with a cream cheese icing for dessert. "They are totally scrumptious," raves reviewer MIXEDNUTS.
Strawberry Cheesecake Baklava
This mashup treat combines two of your favorite desserts: baklava and strawberry cheesecake. Garnish with blueberries for an extra pop of fruity color and flavor.
