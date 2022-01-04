10 Ways to Use Strawberry Cake Mix
There are many different ways to use strawberry cake mix that go beyond the instructions on the back of the box. These creative recipes transform strawberry cake mix into brownies, cupcakes, cookies, and more, each with a stunning pink hue that's signature to strawberry cake. Plus, using cake mix means it couldn't be easier to get these desserts on the table.
Strawberry Refrigerator Cake
Perfect for summer potlucks, this chilled cake uses strawberry cake mix for the batter and instant vanilla pudding mix for the topping. Reviewer OJAGAJ suggests substituting with cheesecake-flavored instant pudding instead of vanilla: "The cake was gone by day two in my house of six. Everyone begged me to make another one."
Neapolitan Cupcakes
A brownie bottom, strawberry cake center, and vanilla frosting top make a striking cupcake resembling the classic ice cream.
Strawberry Cupcakes with Lemon Zest Cream Cheese Icing
Lemon zest doctors up strawberry cake mix in these springtime cupcakes, but that's not all: Each is filled with a strawberry-lemon puree and topped with a homemade lemon cream cheese icing. Reviewer Life Tastes Good says, "These really melt in your mouth and the puree inside is a nice little surprise!"
Strawberry Delight Cake
Strawberry Cake Mix Brownies
Transform ordinary cake mix into delectable brownies perfect for serving a crowd. Butterscotch chips add a warm, buttery flavor that helps to balance out the strawberry.
Ruby's Strawberry Jell-O Flan Cake
This creative cake features a layer of flan, a layer of strawberry cake, and a layer of strawberry Jell-O for a dessert that's sure to stand out.
White Chocolate Chip Strawberry Cake
Adding white chocolate chips and cheesecake-flavored instant pudding to the batter of this strawberry cake gives it a from-scratch taste: "I make this all the time and people swear it comes from an upscale bakery," says recipe creator Tiffany N Giles.
Valentine's Day Strawberry Chocolate Chip Cookies
For last minute Valentine's Day parties or bake sales, these strawberry cake mix cookies are ready in just 35 minutes!
Neopolitan Whoopie Pies
Strawberry cake mix makes soft, pillowy cookies that are perfect for whoopie pies, and when paired with crushed chocolate cookies and whipped topping, you have an incredible trio of flavors.
Too Much Strawberry Cake
Instant pudding mix is added to strawberry cake to both enhance its flavor and increase its density. This recipe is the strawberry version of Too Much Chocolate Cake, according to recipe creator Thethrowdown.
