18 Strawberry Bread Recipes With Lots of Color and Fruity Flavor
Looking for a delicious way to bake with fresh or frozen strawberries? Your search ends here. Strawberries add fruity flavor and vibrant color to these breads and muffins. Whether you're looking for a basic loaf to make with just a few pantry staples, a decadent idea with a cream cheese filling, or an old-fashioned family recipe that'll please everyone at your table, you'll find mouthwatering inspiration in this collection of strawberry bread recipes.
Strawberry Beer Bread with Fresh Basil
This sweet strawberry beer bread is as easy to make as it is to eat. You can use any beer you have on hand, but recipe creator Tammy Lynn suggests opting for one with fruity flavors.
Strawberry Bread
Get back to basics with this simple strawberry bread with pecans. More than 1,000 Allrecipes community members have given this top-rated recipe rave reviews. "Makes a sweet, moist, dense bread," according to reviewer Chadwick.
Oatmeal Strawberry Bread
Strawberries add fruity flavor and vibrant color to this quick bread, while rolled oats lend pleasantly chewy texture. If you don't have fresh berries, recipe creator Kat says frozen works fine.
Banana Strawberry Oat Bread
"This was a great way to use up those bananas that have been sitting on the counter and those strawberries that were sitting in the fridge," recipe creator dramacatz says of this fruity bread.
Strawberry Muffins
Wake up on the right side of the bed with these fresh and fruity strawberry muffins. Pro-tip: This recipe works just as well in a loaf pan as it does in a muffin tin.
Fresh Strawberry Bread
Put your farmers' market haul to good use with this fresh strawberry bread. What secret ingredient makes it so wonderfully moist and dense? A block of cream cheese!
Strawberry-Rhubarb Muffins
These multigrain muffins, made with amaranth flour and brown rice flour, make good use of fresh strawberries and rhubarb. The recipe is subtly sweetened with an ample amount of honey.
Strawberry Bread Mini Loaves
These miniature strawberry bread loaves are perfect for gifting whenever you want to surprise someone with a sweet pick-me-up.
Florida Strawberry Bread
"THIS WAS GREAT," reviewer RAVRAM says of this strawberry and nut bread recipe. "I took it to work this morning and it was gone in 10 minutes."
Filled Strawberry Bread
A decadent, fruity cream cheese filling takes this strawberry bread over the top. "I just adore this bread," raves reviewer JENNANGEL. "I could eat the entire recipe by myself."
Mimi's Giant Whole-Wheat Banana-Strawberry Muffins
Made with mashed bananas and whole wheat flour, these strawberry muffins are a healthier option than others on list list. They come together in just half an hour.
Strawberry Nut Bread
Make this sweet and nutty bread with fresh strawberries and fewer than 10 ingredients you probably already have in your pantry, including sugar and vegetable oil.
Strawberry Bread with Buttermilk Glaze
This is a "simple, sweet strawberry bread with a tangy strawberry buttermilk glaze," according to recipe creator Joshua Mancil, who suggests serving with vanilla ice cream.
Strawberry Pineapple Bread
This old-fashioned family recipe, made with frozen strawberries and a can of crushed pineapples, is as good as it gets. Walnuts and macadamia nuts add welcome crunch.
Strawberry Jam Bread
This moist, sweet, and fruity quick bread starts with a jar of strawberry jam. The recipe makes two full-sized loaves, so you'll have plenty to give away or freeze for later.
Strawberry Oatmeal Cream Cheese Bread
Use your trusty bread machine to to make this strawberry bread with oatmeal, cream cheese, and rolled oats. "This is one of the softest breads I have tried," says 5-star reviewer Stefani.
Banana Berry Bread
There's no need for butter or oil in this quick bread recipe, as the natural juices from the strawberries and blueberries provides plenty of moisture.
Strawnana Bread
You can never have too many recipes for banana-strawberry bread in your repertoire. For a healthier version, reviewers suggest using applesauce instead of oil.
