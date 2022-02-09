16 Luscious Strawberry and Cream Cheese Desserts to Celebrate Strawberry Season
Strawberries and cream cheese bring out the best in each other when they meet up in some of our favorite desserts. The rich texture and tangy flavor of the cream cheese makes a perfect complement to sweet and juicy strawberries, creating a union that inspires endless variations on this delectable theme. Scroll through and feast upon some of our best strawberry and cream cheese desserts, including strawberry cheesecake, strawberry pie, strawberry pretzel salad, and fresh strawberry cakes and cupcakes to help you make the most of strawberry season.
Strawberry Dream Cake I
"I'm not even much of a fan of fruit in my cake, but I made this for a bridal shower, and it was absolutely delicious," says community member Leslie Andries. "The texture and flavor make it hard to believe that it isn't from a bakery. I had a little problem getting the layers out of the pan cleanly, so next time I will definitely use parchment paper. I also chilled the frosting overnight before putting it on the cake and had no problem with it not being thick enough. It was just a fantastic combination of white chocolate and strawberries!"
Strawberry Cream Cheese Cobbler
"This was delicious and a cinch to throw together. I loved how it was not overly sweet. I increased the strawberries to approx. 3 cups as I had some to use up and that ratio seemed perfect to me. Mine was done at 35 minutes. Thanks for sharing this easy, yummy recipe," says Allrecipes Allstar Sheila LaLonde.
Strawberry Torte
Elegant yet easy, this strawberry torte only requires 7 ingredients and tastes light and fresh. If you want a more intense fruit flavor, use a 24-ounce package of frozen strawberries.
Strawberries and Cream Trifle
This 5-ingredient trifle comes together quickly, thanks to store-bought angel food cake. After a quick 15-minute prep, you'll let it chill in the fridge for about 30 minutes before serving. Allrecipes home cook Michelle Roth-Kiva says, "FANTASTIC!!! I was craving a light dessert that screamed summer and this was it! This was just sweet enough and didn't leave me or my dinner guests feeling heavy afterwards (as most desserts do)."
Annie's Strawberry Dessert
"I made this for a fundraiser and it sold out in minutes," says community member brenda. "Made a second one and the same thing went right away. Thank you for sharing this recipe."
Strawberry Angel Food Dessert
These miniature trifles come together in half the time it takes to make one big bowl of trifle, and make an excellent closer to a spring dinner party or meal. For a little extra flavor, add a teaspoon of vanilla to the cream cheese and whipped topping mixture.
Cheesecake in a Jar
Bring these individual jars of no-bake strawberry cheesecake to your next picnic or potluck and get ready for the compliments. Allrecipes home cook Casablancaise raves, "When some cooks start their review by saying 'if I could I would give this 10 stars...' I roll my eyes thinking, drama people. Well, I am one of those people now. I wish I could rate this more than 5! I made no changes and it was a such treat. I will be making this again, soon for sure."
White Chocolate-Cream Cheese Fruit Tart
"Easy to make and delicious," says reviewer blondie7700. "The only thing I did differently was that I used very little of the glaze on top. Since the filling is pretty rich, I didn't want to sweeten the fruit too much. It turned out great and got excellent reviews from my family!"
No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake
This no-bake cheesecake is impressive, flavorful, and, best of all, a complete breeze to put together. The recipe will work with any flavor of gelatin, so feel free to experiment.
Judy's Strawberry Pretzel Salad
With nearly 1,500 five-star reviews, this dessert salad makes an ideal contribution to a potluck or family reunion. Be sure not to bake the pretzel crust for longer than 10 minutes — otherwise, it'll turn out too hard, say reviewers.
Real Strawberry Cupcakes
"Very pretty and delicious!" says OkinawanPrincess. "I followed the directions and cooking instructions to a 'T.' I used a little more strawberries to make the puree equal the 3/4 cups called for in the recipe. Also, I ended up with 16 cupcakes. These are simply lovely with a nice pinkish hue color. I did not add any red food coloring, just let the natural color from strawberries show. I made the frosting using the whole package of cream cheese and added some pureed strawberries."
Cheesecake-Stuffed Strawberries
This simple strawberry and cream cheese dessert doesn't require many ingredients or a ton of effort, but that doesn't stop people from raving about them. If you're making these ahead of time, don't add the graham crackers until just before serving — this prevents them from getting soggy in the fridge.
Strawberry Cream Pie To Die For
"I have been baking this pie since my daughters were very small. They are now 40 and 42," says recipe creator paniece. "So as you can see, I have been making this pie for a long time. It is always the one they request when we have BBQs in the summertime. I even make it for them in the winter when and if I can find fresh strawberries."
Strawberry Cheesecake
With its jammy, swirled middle layer and topping, it's easy to see that this strawberry cheesecake tastes just as good as it looks. It's creamy, flavorful, and perfect for any cake-worthy occasion.
Strawberry Cream Cheese Pound Cake
Fresh strawberries give this pound cake the majority of its sweetness, which isn't overly intense or artificial. If you don't want chunks, puree the strawberries completely, but otherwise, just mash them a bit.
Strawberry Crepe Cake
"If you're looking for a lavish, yet straightforward way to enjoy crepes, this is it," says recipe creator Smart Cookie. "Twenty delicate crepes are stacked together with strawberry jam and cream cheese frosting to create this deliciously light no-bake crepe cake that will brighten any occasion! Garnish with any berries you like."