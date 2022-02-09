16 Luscious Strawberry and Cream Cheese Desserts to Celebrate Strawberry Season

<p>"I'm not even much of a fan of fruit in my cake, but I made this for a bridal shower, and it was absolutely delicious," says community member Leslie Andries. "The texture and flavor make it hard to believe that it isn't from a bakery. I had a little problem getting the layers out of the pan cleanly, so next time I will definitely use parchment paper. I also chilled the frosting overnight before putting it on the cake and had no problem with it not being thick enough. It was just a fantastic combination of white chocolate and strawberries!"</p>