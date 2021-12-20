6 Old-Fashioned Stollen Recipes to Enjoy This Christmas

This Christmas stollen is a little time-intensive, but it's worth the wait, especially if you're making it for the family or gifting it to someone you love. The dough may feel dry, but keep mixing — it's supposed to feel that way. Reviewer Harold Nesbitt says, "I read the reviews about not enough liquid so I was apprehensive but it turned out perfectly. In fact it's about as close as I can get to the Dresdener stollen I buy from Germany! It does appear too dry when mixing at first but I mixed it in a kitchen aid with the bread attachment and once I poured in the fruit/nut mixture with the excess rum it did what all of my other bread does balls up around the bread attachment and kneads itself against the bowl. I hand kneaded for about 5 minutes followed the rest of the instructions and I couldn't be happier with the result."