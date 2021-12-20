6 Old-Fashioned Stollen Recipes to Enjoy This Christmas
For many families, it's just not Christmas without traditional Christmas breads — and for those of German descent, Christmas bread means stollen. This cake-like yeast bread studded with candied fruits, nuts, and marzipan comes from the city of Dresden, where an annual Stollenfest celebrates this beloved holiday treat. Check out our collection of German stollen recipes and bake up some delicious holiday memories.
German Stollen
This traditional Christmas stollen is loaded with candied lemon and orange peel, blanched almonds, and dried fruit. If you like, you can use sultanas instead of raisins, or you can use a combination of the two.
Old Fashioned Stollen
This stollen recipe goes all the way back to creator SASSYCASSYMOMMY's great-grandmother. Four generations later, it's still a hit, especially among community members with German lineage.
Christmas Stollen
This stollen recipe gets an extra dose of sweetness from the addition of marzipan, a confection made from almonds, honey, and sugar. It comes out sweet, moist, and chewy, and yields enough bread for give-aways.
Christmas Stollen II
This Christmas stollen is a little time-intensive, but it's worth the wait, especially if you're making it for the family or gifting it to someone you love. The dough may feel dry, but keep mixing — it's supposed to feel that way. Reviewer Harold Nesbitt says, "I read the reviews about not enough liquid so I was apprehensive but it turned out perfectly. In fact it's about as close as I can get to the Dresdener stollen I buy from Germany! It does appear too dry when mixing at first but I mixed it in a kitchen aid with the bread attachment and once I poured in the fruit/nut mixture with the excess rum it did what all of my other bread does balls up around the bread attachment and kneads itself against the bowl. I hand kneaded for about 5 minutes followed the rest of the instructions and I couldn't be happier with the result."
Poppyseed Stollen (Mohn Stollen)
This is an intense, time-consuming stollen recipe, but trust us: If you have the capability and hours to pull it off, it's absolutely worth it. If you don't care for fondant, you can skip making it (and save a little time); simply brush the stollen with melted butter and roll in powdered sugar.
Nana's Christmas Stollen
"Very delicious! My husband likes to bake breads and he made this and it was better than his grandfather's German recipe that had been used for years and years! He added dried cranberries, raisins, red and green candied cherries and slivered almonds," says community member Reda B. "Drizzled the top with a sugar glaze(powdered sugar, milk and almond extract)and decorated top with red and green candied cherry halves on icing. He/I will always use this recipe every Christmas from now on!"