7 Steelhead Trout Recipes To Try For Dinner

By Corey Williams January 28, 2022
Credit: mauigirl

Steelhead trout, with its signature flaky texture and mild flavor, is the versatile fish you definitely need to be cooking with. Though it's often confused with salmon and rainbow trout (and it can easily be substituted for either one), this variety deserves its own spotlight. From sheet pan suppers for busy weeknights to company-worthy meals that are sure to impress even your most discerning dinner guests, you'll find a fantastic new favorite in this collection of our best steelhead trout recipes. 

Steelhead Trout Bake With Dijon Mustard

View Recipe

In this 20-minute dinner, steelhead trout is marinated in a flavorful mixture of white wine, Dijon mustard, garlic, lemon juice, dill, and lemon-pepper seasoning. 

Steelhead Trout Sheet Pan Dinner

View Recipe

This steelhead trout dinner (featuring zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, and green beans) comes together on just one pan, so cleanup is a breeze. 

Barbequed Steelhead Trout

View Recipe

A buttery, spicy, BBQ sauce-based marinade keeps this steelhead trout flavorful and moist. "This was so good I don't think words can really explain how good this is," raves reviewer Cassidy Jones.

Smoked Steelhead Trout

View Recipe

Garlic and rosemary are the stars of the show in this smoked steelhead trout recipe. Reviewer JustBenCookin suggests tossing some pecan hulls in the smoker for a subtle nutty flavor.  

Grilled Steelhead Trout

View Recipe

Make this mouth-watering grilled fish dinner with just six ingredients: a steelhead trout filet, a lemon, garlic, an onion, and black pepper. 

Honey Steelhead Trout

View Recipe

Honey adds sweetness to this baked steelhead trout recipe, while mesquite seasoning adds wonderful smoky flavor. "This is my favorite fish recipe to date," says reviewer Raechael

Baked Fish Croquettes

View Recipe

Steelhead trout is dredged in a seasoned sour cream-mayonnaise-breadcrumb mixture, then baked to light and crispy perfection.  

More Inspiration

Credit: FamilyFrack5

Try one of Our Most Delicious Fish Dinners Ready in 15 Minutes. Plus, explore our entire collection of Fish Recipes

By Corey Williams