7 Steelhead Trout Recipes To Try For Dinner
Steelhead trout, with its signature flaky texture and mild flavor, is the versatile fish you definitely need to be cooking with. Though it's often confused with salmon and rainbow trout (and it can easily be substituted for either one), this variety deserves its own spotlight. From sheet pan suppers for busy weeknights to company-worthy meals that are sure to impress even your most discerning dinner guests, you'll find a fantastic new favorite in this collection of our best steelhead trout recipes.
Steelhead Trout Bake With Dijon Mustard
In this 20-minute dinner, steelhead trout is marinated in a flavorful mixture of white wine, Dijon mustard, garlic, lemon juice, dill, and lemon-pepper seasoning.
Steelhead Trout Sheet Pan Dinner
This steelhead trout dinner (featuring zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, and green beans) comes together on just one pan, so cleanup is a breeze.
Barbequed Steelhead Trout
A buttery, spicy, BBQ sauce-based marinade keeps this steelhead trout flavorful and moist. "This was so good I don't think words can really explain how good this is," raves reviewer Cassidy Jones.
Smoked Steelhead Trout
Garlic and rosemary are the stars of the show in this smoked steelhead trout recipe. Reviewer JustBenCookin suggests tossing some pecan hulls in the smoker for a subtle nutty flavor.
Grilled Steelhead Trout
Make this mouth-watering grilled fish dinner with just six ingredients: a steelhead trout filet, a lemon, garlic, an onion, and black pepper.
Honey Steelhead Trout
Honey adds sweetness to this baked steelhead trout recipe, while mesquite seasoning adds wonderful smoky flavor. "This is my favorite fish recipe to date," says reviewer Raechael.
Baked Fish Croquettes
Steelhead trout is dredged in a seasoned sour cream-mayonnaise-breadcrumb mixture, then baked to light and crispy perfection.
