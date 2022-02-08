17 Delicious and Delightful Spring Cupcake Recipes

By Sarra Sedghi February 08, 2022
Credit: SHORECOOK

Spring is the season of rebirth, and that itself is a cause for celebration. The pleasant weather and sunshine make an ideal backdrop for wedding showers, picnics, and cookouts as well as significant events like Easter luncheons and wedding receptions. And the best way for your dessert spread to represent a springtime state of mind is to include treats with springy ingredients, like fresh strawberries and zingy citrus. Check out our collection of cupcakes that'll be welcome at any springtime gathering, including St. Patrick's Day and Easter.

Easy Flower Cupcakes

You won't need piping skills to decorate this flower garden of bright and cheerful cupcakes. Simply snip large marshmallows into slices to create petals, and dip the cut side into your choice of colored sugar or candy sprinkles. Place atop frosted cupcakes and finish with a colored candy for the middle of each flower.

Lemon Cupcakes

Credit: ZAKIAH
"I love these cupcakes," says community member sweetbone. "I've made them twice in the last month, and was thrilled with them both times. They are slightly dense, but I think that is typical of baked goods made from scratch. The second time I made them I added a bit more lemon juice, and my husband said they were even better. Don't worry if you don't have the self-rising flour — adding a tsp of baking powder for each cup of flour works just fine. And I loved the lemony whipped cream frosting. Terrific! Thanks for sharing!!"

Frog Cupcakes

Any kid with a springtime birthday will smile when they lay their eyes on these frog-faced treats. These also make a fun family project — assemble the cupcakes on your own, then frost and decorate them with the kids. 

Pineapple Upside-Down Cupcakes

Credit: waimea16
Classic pineapple upside-down cake is reimagined in a smaller, more easily sharable form. They're delicious and look impressive, but they're simple to make and come together in 45 minutes. Allrecipes community member catlover1952 offers these smart tips: She adds pineapple juice to the cake mix to bump up the flavor. She also cuts up pineapple rings for the decorative topping instead of using crushed pineapple, and she lines her pan with paper liners.

Rainbow Cupcakes

April showers bring May flowers, and they're the perfect opportunity to make these cheerful cupcakes. Despite their multi-colored appearance, they're much simpler to make than you'd expect. 

Chocolate Beer Cupcakes With Whiskey Filling And Irish Cream Icing

Credit: Curen9
Your search for the perfect St. Patrick's Day dessert is over — these cupcakes combine stout, Irish whisky, and Irish creme liqueur for a divinely boozy treat. On their own, the cupcakes are decadent, but the filling and frosting take them to another level.

Honey Cupcakes with Strawberries

If watching buzzing bees pollinate springtime flowers gives you a craving for honey, then make a batch of these cupcakes. They get moisture and a subtly sweet flavor from honey, while the strawberry topping provides a tart contrast. 

Carrot Cupcakes with White Chocolate Cream Cheese Icing

Carrot cake is a perennial springtime favorite, and these top-rated carrot cake cupcakes are moist and light; the decadent white chocolate frosting on top adds a complementary richness and sweetness. Reviewers caution that the recipe makes a lot of frosting, so either cut it in half or use a very generous amount to top the cupcakes. 

Pink Lemonade Cupcakes

White cake mix gets a lovely springtime twist with the help of pink lemonade concentrate and a little bit of food coloring. The frosting turns out a little thick as written, so you may want to thin it out to your desired consistency. 

Lemon Coconut Cupcakes

"This recipe/dish was fantastic and went very quickly," says community member Peggy. "Everyone  enjoyed this dessert – the only complaint was that no one could get seconds. I allow for seconds after I have cooked the dish for a first time. That being said there will definitely be a next time as this dessert dish is going into the family's meal rotation."

Champagne Cupcakes

Give that box of cake mix an elegant touch with the addition of Champagne (or the sparkling white wine of your choice). This recipe is written specifically for an 18.25-ounce package of cake mix, so read the labels carefully. 

Real Pistachio Cupcakes

There's no pudding mix in these pistachio cupcakes, only the real deal. These soft and moist cupcakes are a must for any pistachio lover. 

Dreamy Orange Cupcakes

These colorful cupcakes are easy to assemble and taste just like your favorite ice cream bar. "Creamsicles are my favorite popsicle so I was really excited about this cupcake. And they came out great," says Allrecipes Allstar Rae

Mint Chocolate Cupcakes

These delicious moist, from-scratch cupcakes are topped with an airy mint whipped cream. To really play up the flavors, sprinkle crushed chocolate cookies or chocolate and mint candies over the frosting. 

Boston Creme Mini-Cupcakes

What's the next best thing to a Boston creme pie? Miniature Boston creme pie cupcakes. These are easy to assemble and will stand out at bake sales, events, or potlucks, so expect no leftovers. 

REALLY Real Strawberry Cupcakes

There are strawberry cupcakes, and then there are these strawberry cupcakes, which get their flavor from actual strawberries instead of a box mix. Using freeze-dried strawberries doesn't just streamline the process — it also gives the cupcakes a more prominent strawberry flavor than what you'd get with fresh or frozen berries. 

Carlee's Celebrate Spring Cupcakes

Credit: Allrecipes Magazine
Perfect for Easter or any springtime gathering, these easy and adorable made-from-scratch chocolate cupcakes are topped with a fluffy chocolate whipped topping frosting and miniature candy eggs nests. Allrecipes home cook Kori Lavertue says, "What a wonderful cupcake! I made these this afternoon with my little guy and we had a blast. The creamy filling/frosting is absolutely delicious and I definitely will be using it for other cupcakes as well. Thanks for sharing this cute, easy and fun cupcake!"

More Inspiration:

 

