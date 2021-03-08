10 Spring Bundt Cake Recipes to Help You Celebrate the Season
Springtime — with its not-too-hot, not-too-cold weather and its beautifully vibrant colors — is surely a season worth celebrating. Embrace the exciting time of year with a delicious Bundt pound cake that's sure to please everyone at your table. Whether you're looking for a sweet treat with seasonal flavors or a simple dessert to pair with your favorite fresh fruits, you'll find something you love in this collection of our favorite spring Bundt cake recipes.
Coconut Cream Pound Cake
This subtly sweet recipe contains "just the right amount of coconut flavor," according to reviewer Jennifer. Serve with your favorite seasonal fruits.
Lemon Poppy Seed Bundt Cake
Make this fresh-tasting cake with just seven convenient ingredients: lemon cake mix, poppy seeds, vanilla pudding mix, water, vegetable oil, and eggs.
Lemon-Blueberry Bundt Cake
Welcome warm weather with this fruity Bundt. "Adding blueberries, lemon, and milk to [a boxed cake mix] will result in a moist, light, and fluffy cake," according to recipe creator Yoly.
Aunt Maria's Pudding Cake
This moist and delicious dessert (made with yellow cake mix and vanilla pudding mix) is flavored with just a hint of sherry. Non-toxic flowers are a simple touch perfect for springtime.
Mom's Apricot Nectar Cake
This incredibly easy Bundt cake, full of fruity seasonal flavor, is topped with a sweet-yet-tart lemon juice glaze.
Aunt Connie's Coconut Cake
Few things scream "springtime" quite like a coconut flake-covered cake. This gorgeous family recipe is perfect for your next celebration.
Strawberry Cream Cheese Pound Cake
Cream cheese and butter make this pound cake exceptionally soft. Fresh strawberries are full of natural sweetness, so this recipe doesn't call for a ton of sugar.
Grandma's Sour Cream Pound Cake
This old-fashioned recipe has a beautifully simple flavor and rich texture, so it pairs perfectly with whatever fresh fruits you have on hand.
Banana Pound Cake With Caramel Glaze
Move over, banana bread! This rich and decadent Bundt is our new favorite way to use leftover bananas. "I was hooked from the first bite," raves reviewer mary8810002.
Lemon-Buttermilk Pound Cake with Aunt Evelyn's Lemon Glaze
According to recipe creator Sarah Copeland Sawicki, this award-winning pound cake always gets rave reviews. A 4-ingredient glaze is the perfect finishing touch.
More Inspiration
Looking for more delicious ideas? Check out our collection of Bundt Pound Cakes Everyone Will Love.