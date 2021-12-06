27 Favorite Recipes That Combine Spinach and Mushrooms
Earthy mushrooms absorb so much flavor from other ingredients and pair perfectly with vibrant spinach in this collection of top-rated recipes. Choose from magnificent pairings like Portobello spinach eggs Benedict; white bean soup with spinach and shiitake mushrooms; cheesy baked mushroom, spinach, and chicken gnocchi; and many, more more. Whether you are looking for a breakfast or brunch recipe, a party appetizer, salad, soup, sides, or a main, you'll find your favorite spinach and mushroom dishes here.
Garlicky Ham, Mushroom, and Spinach Frittata
This colorful breakfast frittata features a flavor-packed combination of dark green spinach, meaty mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, ham, and lots of garlic. A delicious dish that's easy to make for a weekend breakfast, and guaranteed to keep you full until lunch.
Portobello Spinach Eggs Benedict
A layer of wilted, Cajun-spiced spinach and a perfect poached egg are arranged on top of tender portobello mushroom caps. Drizzle a light Hollandaise sauce over the top for a beautiful brunch dish to share with family and friends.
Mushroom Spinach Omelet
This cheesy, vegetarian omelet has a mushroom, onion, and spinach filling. "This was a nourishing omelet that had wonderful flavor," says Allrecipes Allstar Deb C. "Perfect to start the day or for an easy late night supper."
Breakfast Pita Pizza
Pita breads are topped with pesto, mushrooms, fresh spinach, scrambled eggs, crispy bacon pieces and shredded cheese to create this delicious, crowd-pleasing breakfast or brunch dish. Bake until the cheese has melted and garnish with avocado slices.
Savory French Crepes
Treat yourself to French-style buckwheat crepes filled with sautéed cremini and oyster mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and Gruyere cheese. It's a traditional recipe from the Normandy region of France.
Spinach, Bacon, and Mushroom Salad
Fresh spinach leaves, mushrooms, and crumbled crispy bacon are simply tossed together in a bowl and topped with croutons, hard-cooked eggs, and a drizzle of ranch dressing for a flavorful salad. For a vegetarian version use thinly sliced red onion instead of the bacon.
Spinach Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
A savory combo of spinach, cheese, and pepperoni is stuffed into giant portobello mushrooms and topped with crunchy breadcrumbs. A delicious and impressive appetizer or side for grilled steak.
Transformed Spinach Mushroom Quiche
A traditional-style quiche is elevated with the addition of spinach, mushrooms, garlic, nutmeg, and feta cheese. Make two of these savory pies so you can serve one and freeze the other for a quick dinner another time.
White Bean Soup with Quinoa, Spinach, and Shiitakes
This versatile, hearty bean soup has a lovely chunky texture thanks to quinoa, spinach, and meaty shiitake mushrooms and is perfect for anyone following a vegan or gluten free diet.
Spinach and Mushroom Pinwheels
Frozen chopped spinach, mushrooms, herbs, and Parmesan cheese create a super savory filling for homemade pinwheels. "These looked and tasted fantastic!" says home cook Christine1906. "There was enough from this recipe to make two generous plates of pinwheels, which I took to two different parties!"
Smothered Chicken with Spinach, Potatoes, and Mushrooms
The title says it all! If you are looking for a filling, creamy, cheesy, chicken, mushroom, and spinach casserole that's packed with flavor — this is it! You can use cream of mushroom soup for a more intense flavor if preferred.
Heavenly Meatloaf with Blue Cheese, Mushrooms, and Spinach
The addition of spinach, mushrooms, and blue cheese makes a delicious flavor contribution to this ground beef meatloaf. "This is my own personal creation!" says proud recipe contributor Rachel. "This meatloaf tastes absolutely divine! Best served with mashed potatoes and asparagus."
Baked Mushrooms and Potatoes with Spinach
New potatoes and mushrooms are roasted in olive oil with garlic, then combined with tomatoes, fresh thyme, and spinach to create this flavorful side dish. A scattering of toasted pine nuts adds a delicious crunch factor.
Orzo with Caramelized Mushrooms and Wilted Spinach
Button mushrooms are caramelized in butter with garlic and then tossed with cooked orzo, freshly chopped spinach, green onions and Parmesan cheese to create this versatile side dish that you can adapt to suit your taste.
Spinach Mushroom Lasagna
Spinach and fresh mushrooms replace the meat in this hearty vegetarian lasagna that's extra creamy thanks to the addition of cottage cheese and ricotta. "The mushroom flavor makes its way through all the sauce and it was the most well-structured spinach lasagna I've had," says home cook asillymuffin.
Mushrooms and Spinach Italian Style
Fresh spinach and mushrooms are sauteed with onion, garlic, balsamic vinegar, and white wine in this recipe that's typically served as a side dish in Southern Italy. Best served hot, with a sprinkling of freshly chopped parsley.
Baked Mushroom, Spinach, and Chicken Gnocchi
Here's a gorgeous, cheesy baked gnocchi casserole that's packed with sliced mushrooms, roast chicken, and vibrant dark green spinach leaves. It's simple but sophisticated comfort food at its best!
Allie's Mushroom Pizza
Top a pre-baked pizza crust with a cheesy mushroom and fresh spinach topping to create a family-pleasing, budget-friendly dinner. This flavorful topping is also a treat on pita bread rounds and English muffins, too.
Chicken Thighs with Plum Tomatoes, Spinach, Mushrooms, and Artichoke Hearts
Both spinach and mushrooms feature in this impressive, Italian-inspired chicken, tomato, and artichoke stew. Simply delicious served on top of freshly cooked linguine pasta.
Spinach and Mushroom Quesadillas
Try these portabella mushroom and spinach-filled quesadillas for a fun and flavor-packed twist on the traditional. Slice into quarters and serve with guacamole and sour cream for a super savory treat!
Chicken Marsala Florentine
Pan-fried golden chicken breasts are topped with a spinach, mushroom, oregano, and sun-dried tomato sauce in this classic Italian-style main dish! Serve with crusty bread or mashed potatoes for mopping up the flavor-packed sauce.
Mushroom and Spinach Ravioli with Chive Butter Sauce
The savory filling in this vegetarian ravioli pasta dish includes three different cheeses, mushrooms, and spinach. Top individual portions with a brown butter and chive sauce for a very impressive appetizer.
Vegetarian Spinach and Mushroom Enchiladas
You can use a variety of mushrooms, such as button, oyster, and baby portobello, in these cheesy spinach and tomato enchiladas. Serve with sour cream and salsa for a delicious vegetarian meal the whole family will love.
Portobello Penne Pasta Casserole
This creamy noodle casserole is loaded with spinach, hearty mushrooms, and garlic. With hundreds of glowing reviews, it just might become a family favorite for meat-free weeknights.
Robin's Quinoa with Mushrooms and Spinach
Fresh spinach leaves are stirred into a savory mushroom quinoa pilaf in this flavorsome side dish. Sprinkle crumbled goat on top just before serving if you like. Any leftovers make a delicious grain salad for lunch.
Keto Creamy Spinach, Mushroom, and Tomato Risotto
This colorful cauliflower rice risotto with dark green spinach leaves and brown mushrooms tastes as good as it looks! Delicious as a hearty, gluten-free side dish for grilled salmon.
Spinach and Cheese Pie
This Greek-inspired creamy spinach, mushroom, feta, and ricotta phyllo pastry pie is super delicious. Try using herbed feta cheese for a tasty variation.