16 Spicy Wing Recipes You Won't Be Able to Resist
Spicy chicken wings — full of hot flavor, crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside — are never a bad idea. Turn up the heat with one of our favorite fiery wing recipes, featuring deliciously intense ingredients like Buffalo sauce, Sriracha, and cayenne pepper. We've got something for everyone at your table: From sweet and spicy ideas to satisfy even the pickest of eaters to blazing glazes and sauces that are sure to put your palate to the test, nobody will be able to resist our best spicy wing recipes.
Spicy PBJ Wings
Chef John's peanut-based sauce gets its spicy kick from jalapeno pepper jelly. "I keep making these for parties pot lucks and any get together where someone says they love party wings," says reviewer Layne. "They never fail to be a huge hit!"
Spicy Orange Chicken Wing Sauce
You only need five ingredients to make this sweet and spicy wing sauce: orange marmalade, rice vinegar, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, and Asian chile pepper sauce.
Baked Buffalo Wings
These oven-baked chicken wings are so crispy, it's hard to believe they're not fried. You can prep them in 10 minutes, but you'll need to allow an hour for marination.
Honey-Sriracha Air Fryer Wings
Make these sticky-sweet wings with your trusty air fryer. Recipe creator France C recommends adding more Sriracha to suit your taste, plus serving extra sauce on the side.
Cajun Spice Chicken Wings with Remoulade Sauce
These Buffalo chicken wings get the full Cajun treatment, including a New Orleans-style remoulade dipping sauce. Chef John uses a technique that does not include a deep fryer, so they're much less messy. "Hot, crispy wings dipped in a cold, creamy sauce provide a great contrast in texture, flavor, and temperature," says Chef John. "By using baking powder in the spice rub, these wings stay super crispy!"
Air-Fried Korean Chicken Wings
"These Korean-style air-fried wings are crispy, sticky and spicy," according to recipe creator Yoly, who recommends serving with rice and veggies on the side.
Baked Maple and Chipotle Wings
Hot, smoky chipotle powder pairs perfectly with sweet maple syrup. Two whole tablespoons of cornstarch adds welcome crunch.
Smoked Chicken Hot Wings
"BEST. WINGS. EVER. I just made these tonight and WOW, the flavour is amazing," raves 5-star reviewer Tammy Heggerud.
Sweet Chili and Orange Marmalade Glazed Chicken Wings
Make these sweet, spicy, and sticky chicken wings with just three easy-to-find ingredients: chiken wing drumettes and flats, orange marmalade, and sweet chili sauce.
Restaurant-Style Buffalo Chicken Wings
The Allrecipes community can't get enough of these top-rated, restaurant-style chicken wings — they have almost 3,000 rave reviews from happy home cooks.
Crispy Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings
What's the secret for Chef John's sweet and spicy wings? A baking powder-laced spice rub, flavored with paprika and ground black pepper, crisps the skin up perfectly.
Ram (Rosemary, Ancho, Molasses) Wings
A complex combination of flavors makes these glazed chicken wings simply irresistible. Ancho chile powder adds spice, which is balanced by rosemary and molasses.
Spicy Chinese Chicken Wings
These Chinese-inspired chicken wings are made with sugar, soy sauce, rice wine, chili garlic sauce, sesame oil, and garlic.
Grilled Buffalo Wings
A sauce made with a can of cola-flavored carbonated beverage (such as Coke), cayenne pepper, hot sauce, soy sauce, and black pepper keeps these grilled wings flavorful and moist.
Andy's Five Pepper Chicken Wings
"These will be the hottest wings you have ever had," warns recipe creator CNM CATERING. "If you like your eyes to water and nose to run, these are the wings for you!"
Spicy Ginger Chicken Wings
Grated ginger and brown sugar add sweetness, while serrano chile peppers make these wings super spicy. "Superb taste," says reviewer Cathy Stanfield. "These are going straight to my recipe box!! Would be a great marinade for chicken or pork too."
