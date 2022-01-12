11 Spicy & Sweet Desserts That Will Turn up the Heat on Valentine's Day
Sultry desserts laced with spicy ingredients like ginger, cayenne, and pepper make the perfectly unexpected addition to your Valentine's Day. Familiar favorites get a deliciously spicy kick that turns up the heat in the best way possible. In search of a unique treat to share with your sweetheart? From red-hot cinnamon ice cream to peppercorn-dotted chocolate bark, we have the spicy and sweet dessert recipes that will make you fall in love all over again.
Spicy Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookies
Cocoa powder, cinnamon, and cayenne combine to create irresistibly fudgy cookies. A crinkly exterior and gooey center make this recipe a winner for Valentine's Day or any time you have a chocolate craving.
Cinnamon Red Hot Ice Cream
This easy 4-ingredient recipe boasts a rich, velvety texture and a spicy-sweet bite from a red hot candy syrup. Use your ice cream maker to make magic on the official day of love.
Ginger Snap Brownies
Get your sugar fix from this mouthwatering cross between a ginger snap and brownie. Coffee, sour cream, and a host of hot spices create a bold but balanced flavor that is deliciously one-of-a-kind.
Cantaloupe Cayenne Sorbet
Sweet, spicy, and boozy? Yes, please. Chef John's sorbet is packed with luscious flavor made from a blend of vodka, cantaloupe chunks, rice wine vinegar, and cayenne.
Chef John's Peach Tartlets
Fragrant Chinese five-spice powder, fresh peaches, and buttery pastry come together in this enticing tart recipe. Create a tender, juicy, and slightly peppery dessert in just under an hour.
Fireball® Horchata Pops
"This sweet and spicy dairy-free ice pop combines the mellow cinnamon flavors of horchata with the bracing fiery flavor of Fireball® whiskey," says recipe creator Matt. "A touch of cayenne extends the heat beyond the ice."
Nana's Spicy Pumpkin Chocolate Cookies
A touch of cayenne takes things up a notch in this sugar-coated cookie recipe. Brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and milk chocolate candies combine to make the ultimate edible valentine.
Pistachio, Pink Peppercorn, and Currant Bark
This striking chocolate confection is a surefire way to make your loved ones swoon. With just 4 ingredients and no baking required, you'll have time to create this impressive dessert and truly enjoy the day.
Mexican Chocolate Chile Cake
A slice of sumptuous chocolate cake on Valentine's Day is a must, and this red chile pepper-laced recipe fits the bill perfectly. A soft, buttery sponge and rich ganache topping guarantees you'll end the day on a sweet note.
Spicy Mango-Basil Paletas
Try these fruity treats for a playful dessert that will take you back to the days of schoolyard love. Leave one mango in chunks to add texture or puree all for a silkier experience.
Blackberry and Ginger Cream Scones
Start your Valentine's Day off the right way with a delicate, buttery scone loaded with fresh blackberries. Add an extra teaspoon of ground ginger for a bite of sweet, fiery goodness that will have you feeling the love all day.