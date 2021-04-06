11 Spicy Salsa Recipes
Delightfully fresh and with a kick of heat, you can't beat homemade spicy salsa. Usually featuring a blend of vibrant ingredients like tomatoes, onion, cilantro, and plenty of pepper varieties, you'll have a hard time ever going back to jarred salsa after the first bite. Whip up a batch for your next Taco Tuesday, or keep a bowl handy for snacking with chips during a movie marathon.
Jen's Fresh and Spicy Salsa
Bottled hot sauce, fresh jalapeños, and a squeeze of lime juice make this salsa equal parts tangy and spicy. Many reviewers recommend chopping the tomatoes first and setting them aside to drain for a minute before mixing.
Habanero Salsa
About 100 times hotter than a jalapeño, habaneros are the star of this super spicy salsa. Recipe creator Tenille Wasemiller warns, "This salsa is not for lightweights."
Spicy Green Tomato Salsa
Stumped with what to do with a bundle of green tomatoes? Well, consider blending them up to create this brightly colored and flavored salsa! Using four serrano peppers and four jalapeños, it packs a punch of heat.
Spicy Salsa
The unusual addition of celery adds a nice little hit of freshness and crunch to this spicy salsa. "I served this at an appetizer party. Everyone thought it had a really nice kick," says reviewer NKTAUBE.
Jalapeño Salsa
Jalapeño peppers, onions, and cilantro are the trio behind this verde salsa. Reviewer Tom Grabowski even had this to say, "Very fresh tasting and not too spicy."
Simple Spicy Salsa
When you want to enjoy a basic bowl of salsa with no secret ingredients or special techniques, this is the recipe for you. As a bonus, it uses canned tomatoes, meaning you can enjoy this salsa year-round.
Roasted Salsa
Charring the tomatoes and peppers in this recipe adds a deep smoky flavor that makes it irresistible. This bold recipe uses Anaheim chile peppers, jalapeños, and poblano peppers.
Roasted Tomatillo and Garlic Salsa
No tomatoes required for this wow-worthy green salsa. Tangy tomatillos make up the base, paired with spicy jalapeños, a head of garlic, and fresh cilantro. If you want even more spice, recipe creator SairajB recommends swapping in Jamaican scotch bonnets for the jalapeños.
Spicy Tomato Salsa
Using a whopping cup of jalapeños, this salsa recipe isn't for the faint of heart. Tomatoes, green bell peppers, and onions make up the base, all brightened up with a dash of apple cider vinegar.
Three Chile Dry Roasted Tomatillo Salsa
The tasty trio of chiles in this salsa is pequin peppers, serranos, and jalapeños. Each, along with tart tomatillos, is dry roasted in a cast-iron skillet to impart a smoky cooked flavor to the final dish.
Ancho-Chipotle Salsa
Get a double dose of smokiness by using both canned chipotles in adobo sauce and dried ancho chiles (smoked poblanos) in this salsa recipe. Reviewer Inhopmann raves, "This was wonderful! The smokey flavor and great texture reminded me of the fresh salsa you get at a restaurant."