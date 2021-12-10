6 Sensational Desserts Starring Spelt Flour
Spelt flour is made from an ancient type of wheat grain, and is enjoying a revival thanks to its nutritious qualities and slightly sweet, nutty flavor that it adds to chocolate cakes, cookies and pastry desserts. Although it isn't gluten-free, it is significantly easier to digest for anyone who is sensitive to regular all-purpose or wholewheat flour. So if you're new to using spelt flour, or simply need some inspiration, give one of these delicious dessert recipes a go!
Chocolate Spelt Muffins
These delicious moist double chocolate muffins get a slightly nutty flavor from spelt four and coconut oil. Top with your favorite frosting or serve warm with vanilla ice cream for a gorgeous dessert. "I made these exactly as written and they were a huge hit!" says Allrecipes Allstar Bren.
Fresh Fig and Goat Cheese Tart
Sweetened and spiced Black Mission figs and soft goat cheese are arranged on top of a crumbly crust made with spelt flour and olive oil; bake until cheese is bubbling and figs are glazed to create four stunning small tarts for a scrumptious summer dessert.
Vegan Carrot Loaf Cake
This easy, vegan carrot cake is made with spelt flour, soy milk, coconut oil, applesauce, coconut sugar, and vanilla. It's topped with a vegan frosting made with confectioners' sugar, vegan butter, and soy milk. Decorate with pecans for a beautiful finish.
Vegan Tahini Cookies
These tender and chewy, cinnamon cookies are made with spelt flour and tahini paste. They are glazed with grape molasses and topped with sesame seeds for added texture and taste. They're so delicious, no one will even notice that they are egg free, dairy free, and have no refined sugar to boot!
Whole-Grain Chocolate Cake
This dense, brownie-like chocolate cake is made with nutty whole grain spelt flour, oat flour, and sweetened with coconut sugar for a low gluten, no refined sugar treat. Buttermilk is used in place of eggs making this an egg free cake to boot! Top with your favorite frosting or mixed berries and cream.
Spelt Cherry Cookies
A nutty, chewy drop cookie recipe featuring spelt flour, cocoa nibs and dried cherries. "They have replaced chocolate chip cookies as the favorite in my house!" says recipe creator hgcv. "Store in a cookie jar for a few days, or can be frozen to eat later!"