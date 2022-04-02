16 Unbelievably Soft Sour Cream Cookie Recipes

If you aren't mixing sour cream into your cookie batter, you could be missing out on a fantastic cookie experience. Sour cream boasts high fat levels and a fair amount of acidity. Both factors give baked goods a hefty dose of moisture, as well as a bright, tangy flavor.

Additionally, sour cream does do not thin out your batter as buttermilk or another liquid ingredient might, which lends the baked cookies a tender, fluffy texture. So whether you just need to use up some extra sour cream or want to enjoy some cookies with a delightfully delicate crumb, check out these sour cream cookie recipes, and whip up a batch of your own.