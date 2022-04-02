16 Unbelievably Soft Sour Cream Cookie Recipes
If you aren't mixing sour cream into your cookie batter, you could be missing out on a fantastic cookie experience. Sour cream boasts high fat levels and a fair amount of acidity. Both factors give baked goods a hefty dose of moisture, as well as a bright, tangy flavor.
Additionally, sour cream does do not thin out your batter as buttermilk or another liquid ingredient might, which lends the baked cookies a tender, fluffy texture. So whether you just need to use up some extra sour cream or want to enjoy some cookies with a delightfully delicate crumb, check out these sour cream cookie recipes, and whip up a batch of your own.
Kruschicki
Kruschicki, also known as Polish bow tie cookies, are known for their dainty crumb and light, crisp texture. Despite their intricate appearance, they're quite simple to make. If you want to give them a more old-country appearance and taste, add a teaspoon of vinegar to create a bubbly surface, and fry the dough in lard instead of oil.
Absolutely Sinful Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies
These chocolatey sour cream cookies have a wonderfully soft texture — think soft enough to add body and richness, but still gooey and moist enough that you can differentiate them from brownies and cake. This recipe makes a wet dough, so if your batter seems runny, just know that you haven't made any mistakes. You can chill the batter in the fridge for about 30 minutes to make it easier to wield.
Wednesday Cookies
If you love those pillowy, cake-like cookies with thick frosting that are sold in your grocery store's bakery, then you need to make this recipe at home. The frosting gets a lighter-than-air feel thanks to the addition of egg whites and works well with other baked goods (especially cake!), so don't just limit it to these cookies.
Red Velvet Cookies
"I made these exactly per the instructions and they came out amazing," says community member denatonium. "It's literally like eating a cookie with soft cake on the inside." These sour cream cookies stay moist for days as long as you keep them in an airtight container. Denatonium also recommends waiting to frost until just before serving.
Soft Sugar Cookies V
Are you itching to break out the cookie cutters? If so, here's a super chewy sour cream cookie recipe that takes to cutters beautifully. Try reducing the amount of nutmeg if you don't care for it, or substitute it with a well-rounded spice blend, such as pumpkin pie spice.
Orange Drop Cookies IV
These ultra-soft cookies and the fruity, slightly tart frosting are a match made in dessert heaven. The sour cream in the batter doesn't just give the cookies moisture — it also adds a slight tang that levels out the frosting for a treat that's not overly sweet. As an added bonus, these freeze well, so you can make a huge batch ahead of time for a gathering or company.
Kringla II
Kringla, a melt-in-your-mouth Norwegian cookie, have an unbelievably fluffy texture and taste that isn't overly sweet. The traditional cookie is common fare at holiday gatherings, and even though the recipe is a little time consuming, the end result is absolutely worth your effort. If you have one, use a silicone pastry mat and flour your hands and work surface so you can manipulate the sticky dough with more ease.
Sour Cream Cut-Out Cookies
"I thought this was a great recipe for cut-out cookies," says community member steph. "They were very simple. I love how you don't have to chill the dough. It made it so much easier and faster. I was afraid they weren't going to be sweet enough, but they were perfect. Everyone loved them. I will use this recipe again and again."
Sour Cream Chocolate Chip Cookies
There is nothing wrong with a classic chocolate chip cookie, but if you're looking for something a little different, try out this unbelievably chewy alternative. The chopped walnuts and raisins add a little complexity, while the sour cream provides a cakey texture.
Sour Cream Sugar Cookies I
"This recipe was THE hit this Christmas season," says community member Darwin. "I made two batches one as posted and the other with a 1/4 tsp of almond extract. I preferred the almond version, but both were absolutely fantastic. We were looking for a puffy cookie that held together well when frosting, and this is THE recipe."
Blueberry Cheesecake Cookies
Get your cheesecake fix in one bite thanks to this clever sour cream cookie recipe. The addition of sour cream provides both a nice degree of moisture and a subtler take on the tangy notes you'd find in cheesecake, while the cream cheese pieces add a touch of luxury. Be sure to work with cream cheese that's very cold, but not quite frozen — this will make it easier to cut into small chunks for perfectly-sized pops of tangy goodness.
German Twists
These traditional German cookies are so light and flaky, they almost feel like a croissant. The prominent butter and subtle yeast flavors intermingle perfectly to create a festive and elegant cookie. The longer you refrigerate the dough, the better these cookies will hold up, so aim for somewhere between four hours and overnight.
Lemon Sour Cream Cookies
Lemon lovers will appreciate these airy sour cream cookies, which are delectable as-is or lightly dusted with some powdered sugar. The lemon extract is optional, so feel free to forego it in favor of fresh lemon juice or most zest; you can even play with their flavor by adding in orange zest.
Sour Cream Drop Cookies
Community member Dawn calls these sour cream drop cookies the best lemon cookie she's ever had. "It's so soft and tender, and the nutmeg is perfect with the lemon extract — never would've thought they'd go so well together. I didn't use the nuts, and unless you're a major nut fan, I wouldn't because the melt-in-your mouth texture would be disrupted. Definitely going to make again!"
Grandma's Banana Cookies
Mashed ripe banana gives these sour cream cookies a natural-tasting sweetness that isn't the least bit overwhelming. The fruit collaborates with sour cream for one seriously moist and fluffy texture. Make a batch for a party, and you won't have to worry about leftovers. These also keep well in both an airtight container or the freezer, so you can prepare them a few days (or a few months) in advance.
Sour Cream Sugar Cookies IV
These sour cream sugar cookies are an ideal canvas for frosting, making them a great choice for the holidays, birthday parties, bake sales, or any event where you'd like to get expressive with the kids. They work beautifully with cookie cutters and keep their shape and softness for days, so you don't have to worry about them hardening or falling apart.