16 Delicious Soups You've Never Heard Of
Soups are the best cold weather comfort food. And while there are tons of delicious soup recipes that you already know and love, there are plenty more tasty options that you might be missing out on. We want to introduce you to some new soups that you've maybe never heard of — like caldo verde, Rassolnik, and Spanish garlic soup. Explore these delicious possibilities, and maybe you'll even find your new favorite soup.
Ribollita (Reboiled Italian Cabbage Soup)
"Ribollita means twice-cooked, or 'reboiled,' in Italian. A white bean stock is livened up with greens, tomatoes, and potatoes with added slices of toasted bread. The soup should be refrigerated overnight. All you'll have to do the next day is reboil it," says recipe creator Josie.
Colombian Chicken Stew (Ajiaco)
This soup is complete with chicken, potatoes, and corn on the cob. Serve with avocado and sour cream — or crema if you want to make it a more authentic Colombian dish.
Locro Ecuatoriano
This cheesy potato soup is especially popular in Ecuador and Peru. The soup is made with just a few simple ingredients, like butter, garlic, chicken stock, and milk. This recipe uses Muenster cheese, but you can also use queso fresco if you prefer.
Caldo Verde (Portuguese Sausage Kale Soup)
"This soup is so hearty and comforting, you'll almost forget how good it is for you. And it's perfect for cold weather with the spicy sausage, kale, potatoes, and plenty of chicken broth," says recipe contributor Chef John. If you can't find linguica sausage, you can use Andouille or chorizo instead.
Ukrainian Red Borscht Soup
This Ukrainian soup is packed with pork sausage, beets, carrots, potatoes, and cabbage, and topped with sour cream. You can omit the sausage if you want to make the soup vegetarian — plus reviewers say it tastes just as good without the meat.
Instant Pot® Lasagna Soup
"Ever wondered what to do with that last little bit of marinara sauce or those broken lasagna noodles? Well, I've got you covered! This soup has all of the flavors of lasagna without all of the hours in the kitchen. I've made it with fairly simple ingredients but feel free to add ground fennel seeds or herbs," says Allrecipes Allstar Bren.
Geneva's Ultimate Hungarian Mushroom Soup
This tasty, rich soup is loaded with mushrooms and Hungarian sweet paprika. Recipe creator Genevajones says this soup is great served with toasted bread and that it gets even tastier after it has sat overnight.
Classic Vichyssoise
This potato and leek soup can be served warm or cold, so it's perfect for any time of year. "This soup was downright elegant! Personally, I like it warm. That little bit of cream really gives it a lovely velvety texture. Such a delightful and simple to prepare recipe," says home cook EAKE.
Rassolnik with Rice (Russian Pickle Soup)
"The traditional version of Rassolnik is made with barley, but often children prefer rice. So this new version became quite popular. Use brined pickles if you can find them," says recipe creator Magda. This crowd-pleasing soup can be topped with sour cream — or reviewers say you can skip it if you like.
Cheeseburger Soup I
Everything you love about a cheeseburger can be found in this soup. It's extra hearty and filling thanks to the ground beef and potatoes, and reviewers like to add bacon too. This recipe uses cubed Cheddar cheese, but you can use Velveeta or shredded cheese if you prefer.
Lithuanian Saltibarsciai (Cold Beet Soup)
This six-ingredient cold beet soup is made with eggs, buttermilk, beets, an English cucumber, chives, and dill. The final soup is a gorgeous bright purple color and is the perfect dish for cooling down during the summer months.
Pumpkin Chipotle Soup
If you have an abundance of pumpkin purée, try this delicious soup. "This is a wonderful, quick soup that even my kids gobble down! Garnish with shredded Monterey Jack cheese and freshly chopped cilantro. This soup holds well in a slow cooker set on Low," says recipe creator Chris.
Meatball Soup
This quick and easy soup is ready in just an hour and packed with meatballs, tomato sauce, veggies, and elbow macaroni. Serve topped with your favorite cheese — like mozzarella or Parmesan — and with a side of garlic bread for a tasty Italian-inspired dinner.
Chef John's Spanish Garlic Soup (Sopa de Ajo)
"Sopa de Ajo is a wonderfully rustic bread soup spiked with sliced garlic, paprika, and ham. If that wasn't enough to get your attention, it's also topped with eggs poached in a fragrant, brick-red broth. It's like a steaming bowl of breakfast-for-dinner," says recipe contributor Chef John.
Scottish Cock-a-Leekie Soup
This traditional Scottish chicken soup features loads of leeks, garlic, prunes, and rice. "It's one of the world's best chicken soups!" raves Chef John. "It may take a few hours to make, but there's really not much to it other than some chopping and simmering, Top with freshly ground black pepper and chopped fresh chives."
Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Wing Soup
If you love buffalo wings, you'll love this chicken wing soup made in the slow cooker. The soup is the perfect mix of creamy and spicy and is easy to throw together in the pot — especially if you use rotisserie chicken. Some reviewers like to use buffalo wing sauce instead of hot sauce, and you can add extra if you want more of a spicy kick.