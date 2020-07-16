20 Soft Cookies for Your Next Craving
There's nothing quite like whipping up a batch of cookies and biting into one while it's still deliciously soft right out of the oven. These soft cookie recipes recreate that texture by being extra tender and pillowy, just like you'd get at your local bakery. Stick with classics like soft chocolate chip or oatmeal, or branch out into honey-walnut or pineapple cookies. No matter which soft cookies you go with, you'll be making a sweet choice.
Award Winning Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies
Instant vanilla pudding mix is the secret ingredient to these irresistibly soft chocolate chip cookies. Reviewer BondGirl1229 says, "I belong to a family of bakers and believe me when I say this is THE BEST chocolate chip cookie recipe ever."
Big Soft Ginger Cookies
Ginger, cinnamon, and cloves create the perfect spice trio for this rich soft cookie recipe. "These cookies were autumn/winter perfection," says reviewer StephanieM. "Moist and chewy all the way through."
Soft Oatmeal Cookies
This classic soft cookie recipe can be dressed up or dressed down however you like, with mix-ins like dried fruits and nuts. Just barely press down on each cookie before baking; making them too flat will result in a crunchier texture.
Soft Sugar Cookies
"This recipe is a State Fair Blue Ribbon winner," says creator Laura Stearns. "This is an easy sugar cookie recipe, you don't have to roll it out, and the cookies are soft and chewy, unlike other sugar cookies."
Soft, Chewy Rosh Hashanah Honey-Walnut Cookies
Honey, a traditional ingredient in Rosh Hashanah celebrations, is key to creating these perfectly soft cookies. "All the mild sweetness of baklava but without the stickiness," describes Curryholic.
Soft Molasses Cookies
Gooey molasses is key for keeping these cookies moist and adding a rich flavor. "These cookies were so soft and moist! They were the perfect cookie for the holidays," says Lindsay S.
Soft Christmas Cookies
You're sure to have a happy holiday season with these soft Christmas cutout cookies. Make them with just seven ingredients you probably already have on hand.
Soft Chocolate Cookies
Described as "cake-like" by recipe creator Frankie, these soft cookies will melt in your mouth. You'll get a double hit of chocolatey goodness with both cocoa powder in the dough and chocolate chips mixed throughout.
Soft Peanut Butter Cookies
It's hard to resist the beloved peanut butter cookie. This version is extra soft without being overly sweet.
Pumpkin Spice Soft Sugar Cookies
A combination of a snickerdoodle, pumpkin pie, and sugar cookie, this delectable recipe is a fall favorite, but still delicious year-round.
Zucchini Cookies
Just like with zucchini bread, the shredded zucchini in this recipe lends moisture while its mild flavor goes undetected. Perfectly spiced with cinnamon and cloves, along with raisins for a little extra chewiness, no one will even realize they're eating vegetables.
Chewy Eggnog Cookies
"These are amazingly soft and chewy eggnog cookies that I'm sure you will enjoy," according to recipe creator eye candy.
Soft Pineapple Cookies
Crushed pineapple creates an irresistible tropical flavor in these soft cookies. Brandy Leachman Offenback offers advice for achieving the perfect texture: "Be sure to keep them on the pan for 5 minutes before removing to the cooling rack. They have to "set" before you can remove them — otherwise they'll fall apart."
Easy Brownie Mix Cookies
Have a box of brownie mix but craving cookies? You're in luck, because this recipe magically transforms brownie mix into incredibly soft chocolate cookies.
Healthier Big Soft Ginger Cookies
If you're craving cookies but don't want to blow your health goals, this is the recipe for you. Using whole-wheat flour and less sugar than most cookie recipes, you can whip up a batch of these mildly spicy ginger cookies to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Best Big Fat Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie
"These cookies are the pinnacle of perfection," Allrecipes community member ELIZABETHBH says of this top-rated recipe. "If you want a big, fat, chewy cookie like the kind you see at bakeries and specialty shops, then these are the cookies for you!"
Soft Frosted Sugar Cookies
You know those impossibly soft frosted sugar cookies you get at the grocery store? Make a copycat version in the comfort of your own home with these irresistible recipe.
Soft Oatmeal Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookies
"These cookies are soft and chewy and didn't last a day after making them," according to recipe creator jlynn79, who says even people who aren't huge coconut fans will love this recipe.
Melt-In -Your-Mouth Shortbread
"This quick and easy shortbread will literally melt when you take a bite," recipe creator Jennifer Wilton says of these soft cookies. "Great for Christmas parties with a little bit of decorating.
Chewy Strawberry Sugar Cookies
Use fresh strawberries to make these soft cookies, which have a fruity flavor that's impossible to resist. "Very nice chewy cookie," raves reviewer musicmama. "The strawberry flavor was evident but it still tasted like a good quality sugar cookie."
