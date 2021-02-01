15 Cozy Recipes to Make on a Snow Day
Make the most of your next snow day with one of these comforting and delicious recipes. Whether you're looking for fun snow-themed treats (kids will get a kick out of snowman-shaped pancakes with bacon scarves), cozy comfort foods (we've certainly got you covered in that department, from classic beef stew to Mamaw's favorite old-fashioned casserole), or a warming winter beverage (hot chocolate for the kids, mulled wine for the adults), you'll find something you love in this collection of our best snow day recipes.
Fluffy Pancakes
Use our basic recipe for fluffy pancakes, along with chocolate chip buttons and a bacon scarf, to assemble a snowman-shaped breakfast. We simply can't imagine a cuter (or more delicious) way to start a snow day.
Sheet Pan Turkey Chili with Cornbread Dumplings
"A different way to prepare chili and cornbread," says recipe creator Kim. "This is a bit on the spicier side, so go easy on the chili powder and jalapenos for a milder version. This really fills up the sheet pan to the top, but don't worry, it will fit!"
Classic, Hearty Beef Stew
Here's a rich and hearty French-style beef stew that everyone at your table will love. "This recipe is a little time intensive in preparation and worth every minute," according to five-star reviewer Bonnie.
Italian Sausage Soup with Tortellini
With almost 2,500 five-star reviews, Allrecipes users can't get enough of this winter recipe. "This soup embodies all the wonders of Italian cooking: Italian sausage, garlic, tomatoes and red wines," says recipe creator Mary P.
Best Big, Fat, Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies
Snow days call for your favorite classic comfort foods — and what's more comforting than these large and chewy chocolate chip cookies? Though you can make them at home, they're just as good as anything you'll find in a bakery.
Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole
"I grew up on this recipe, my grandmother got it from a lady from church at a potluck a long time ago," explains recipe creator katiefbenham. "She passed it down to my mom and it's always been a family favorite."
Chef John's Sourdough Bread
If you're going to be stuck at home for a few days, you might as well use your extra time to make a rustic loaf of sourdough bread. Don't have a starter? Mix up Chef John's Sourdough Starter with just bread, flour, and water.
Greek Baklava
Though it's not hard to make Greek baklava, delicately layering the ultra-thin phyllo dough sheets with butter is certainly not a quick process. But what else do you have to do on a snow day?
Absolutely Ultimate Potato Soup
"I have made this for many whom have given it the title," recipe creator Karena says of this top-rated soup. "This takes a bit of effort but is well worth it."
Grandma's Italian Grilled Cheese Sandwich
These decadent grilled cheese sandwiches, flavored with Italian seasoning and garlic powder, make the perfect snow day lunch. Pair with Rich and Creamy Tomato Basil Soup.
Creamy Hot Cocoa
"It's old fashioned, it's comforting, it makes the kitchen smell wonderful, and it's good for the soul," recipe creator JEANIE BEAN says of this quick and easy hot chocolate.
Cozy Mulled Wine
Warm up on a cold winter's night with a cozy cup of mulled wine. This recipe was developed using a slow cooker, but you can easily prepare it on the stovetop over medium heat.
Chef John's Cassoulet
"Cassoulet takes a lot of time and ingredients (some hard to find) and uses lots of pots and pans," according to Chef John. "So why make it? That's easy. Cassoulet is one of the most delicious dishes you'll ever have."
Italian Bread Bowls
"These cute little bread bowls are a great way to serve soup in the wintertime," according to recipe creator Kerri Skrudland. "I usually serve a hearty potato soup when I have the time to bake them."
Easy Snowballs
You only need four ingredients to make these snowball-shaped shortbread cookies: unsalted butter, confectioners' sugar, all-purpose flour, and (optional) walnuts.
