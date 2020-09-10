10 Snack Board Ideas for Any Occasion
Snacks don't have to spoil your dinner; they can be your dinner! Snack boards can act as appetizers, desserts, or entire meals for the whole family. They also make great entertaining displays, full of bright colors and a variety of tastes and textures. So grab your nicest serving platter and get to snacking.
Greek-Inspired Snack Board
Creamy feta dip and hummus are the stars of this Greek-inspired snack board. There's plenty of crunchy texture from almonds, roasted chickpeas, and crispy crackers, or more tender options like pickled veggies, olives, and prepared meats.
Grilled Dessert Board
Grilling desserts may seem unusual, but it adds a smoky depth to sweet dishes that's irresistible. Rich favorites like doughnuts, fresh fruit, brownies, and more are thrown on the grill for a quick infusion of flavor. Toppings like caramel and nut butters allow guests to DIY their own unique treat.
Game Day Halftime Snack Board
Pair up your drinks and snacks with this elaborate board made for halftime. Cheesy scallop pastry shells, shrimp with a creamy mustard sauce, and hot jelly pepper chips offer a world of flavors on one tasty tray.
Snack-It-Up Appetizer Board
No one will get bored of the snack table at your next event thanks to this board's offerings. With a variety of fresh fruits, veggies, olives, cheeses, nuts, and crackers, it has everything you'd want from an appetizer.
Sweet and Savory Board
Can't decide between a salty snack or sweet dessert? This board doesn't make you choose. Savory options include cheese crackers, pretzel bits, and thin wheat crackers, while the sweet choices include candies, cookies, and dried fruits.
"Let Game Day Begin" Snack Board
This delicious snack board includes some game day favorites, but with unique twists. Golden beet hummus, spicy Sriracha franks, and bacon-jalapeño cornbread bites are just a few of the options that will leave guests wowed.
Brotzeit Board
Brotzeit is the Bavarian tradition of having a snack plate along with beers. Traditionally these boards include bread, eggs, sausage, pickled veggies, deli meats, cheeses, and plenty of mustard for dipping.
Game Day Victory Dessert Board
You'll feel like running a victory lap when you display this beautiful dessert board for your family's game night or weekend gathering. Cherry marshmallows, marshmallow-peanut butter-banana dip, lemon pie bars, and Key lime pie mini desserts join lots of fun dippers and fruit for an unforgettable snack spread.
Pancake Board
Love the idea of a snack board but need a breakfast or brunch version? This pancake board includes everything you need for the morning meal, but the set-up allows your crowd to personalize their toppings.
Easy Charcuterie Board
Here's another Old World snack board. "There is no right or wrong way to create a charcuterie board that is first pleasing to eyes and your taste buds," says CookingWithShelia. "Have fun with it and serve with your favorite jams, breads, or crackers."