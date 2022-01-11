9 Smoked Salmon Salad Recipes for Quick, Healthy Meals

By Ita Mac Airt
January 10, 2022
Smoked salmon is an essential pantry item for turning simple salads into crowd-pleasing seafood appetizers, healthy lunches, or satisfying main dishes. This collection features a springtime asparagus and smoked salmon salad, an orzo pasta salad with chunks of thick smoked salmon and kale, a smoked salmon poke bowl with avocado and brown, and much more. Make superb smoked salmon salads with these quick and easy recipes that look pretty, too!

Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl

In this homemade poke bowl, individual bowls of brown rice are topped with soy-ginger marinated smoked salmon, mango, cucumber, avocado, and strawberries. Sprinkle black sesame seeds on top for a beautiful presentation.

Mom's Smoked Salmon Salad

This is a creamy, chilled smoked salmon, apple, and corn salad that's brightened with fresh lemon juice, dill, and capers. An easy smoked salmon salad recipe that's truly delicious!

Salmon Cobb Salad

Smoked salmon elevates a traditional cobb salad to new heights. With crisp bacon, hard-cooked eggs, and a creamy buttermilk dressing, this truly impressive main dish can be made ahead to wow your guests.

Asparagus and Smoked Salmon Salad

Smoked salmon, tender spring asparagus pieces, red leaf lettuce, green peas, and crunchy pecan nuts are tossed in a lemon-mustard dressing to create this fabulously tasty seafood salad!

Seattle Nicoise

Here's a Pacific NW-inspired take on the classic French salad. In this deliciously tasty seafood version, smoked salmon and new potatoes combine with pickled green beans and fresh tomatoes. 

Lomi Lomi

Smoked salmon, tomatoes, onion, sea salt, and cayenne pepper — that's all you need to make this incredibly fresh-tasting Hawaiian salad! Serve with tortilla chips for scooping or on lettuce leaves for a pretty seafood appetizer.

Italian Potato Salad with Smoked Salmon

Cubes of tender potatoes, tossed in a creamy lemon dressing, surround a mound of chopped smoked salmon in this authentic Italian dish that is simply a must-serve appetizer for seafood lovers.

Salmon and Kale Orzo Salad

Flakes of smoked salmon adorn this gorgeous kale, pine nut, and orzo pasta salad. Ricotta salata or feta cheese will add a lovely creaminess, and the addition of dried cherries give a burst of sweetness for a delicious combination of flavors.

Smoked Salmon Pasta Salad

Freshly cooked fusilli pasta is tossed with smoked salmon, tender carrots, cucumber, celery, and a creamy lemon-cayenne sauce in this refreshingly easy salmon pasta salad that's ready in just 30 minutes!

