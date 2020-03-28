13 Easter Dessert Ideas for Two or a Few
If you're having Easter dinner with just your immediate family or a handful of friends this year, you won't need a carrot cake that serves 18 or an Easter bunny cake that serves 12. Instead, you may be looking for adorable Bird's Nests or silky Banana Pudding that serve just a handful of people. If that's the case, this collection of desserts for a small crowd will have just what you're looking for. Impress your guests, whether it's you and your partner or your immediate family, with these Easter desserts for two or a few.
Mini Cheesecakes III
Creamy cheesecake with a fruity topping is a classic dessert, whether at Easter or any other holiday. This version scales down the ingredients so you only get six mini cheesecakes. Make them ahead and top with fruit just before serving so you have one less thing to do the day of the big meal.
Banana Pudding I
Most banana pudding recipes are written to feed a potluck or a picnic full of people. This one, however, only feeds four. Recipe creator Sara Crenshaw says, "This is a recipe that's been handed down from my grandmother." You'll feel warm and cozy when you serve an Easter dessert this special.
Low Sugar Strawberry Rhubarb Crunch
Spring is prime rhubarb season, but many of the recipes you may find for a rhubarb dessert add a lot of sugar to cover up the vegetable's natural bitterness. This one has enough to do that, but the sugar is scaled back to let the strawberries' natural flavor shine, too. One recipes make six servings. It's especially good with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Lemon Pudding Cookies
This five-ingredient cookie recipe calls for two fantastic and surprising ingredients: buttermilk baking mix and instant lemon pudding mix. They provide the dry ingredients as well as the tangy flavor. Reviewers suggest adding a bit of royal icing or melted white candy coating on top. Sprinkles would be a fun addition for the Easter meal.
Banana Pudding with Meringue
"The rich pudding is made on the stovetop, poured over the bananas and wafers, topped with meringue, and then baked in the oven," writes recipe creator Laura M. It's the classic banana pudding with meringue you've had at many a family reunion, but it's just scaled down for a smaller crowd.
Bird's Nests III
What Easter dinner is complete without adorable Easter treats? These candied desserts require just four ingredients, and young kids can help you fill the nests with jellybeans or chocolate eggs once they're firm. "This is worth 5-stars for the fun factor and cuteness alone although I actually think they're quite tasty too!" writes reviewer naples34102.
Strawberry Tarts
Sweet strawberries are popping up at spring farmers' markets, so now is the time to grab some and make a special Easter dessert. This recipe for miniature tarts makes four servings. You can add other fruit if you happen to have some on hand. Recipe creator Carol suggests adding some whipped cream, too.
Orange Sherbet Salad
The original recipe for this gelatin salad calls for making it in a gelatin mold, but Allrecipes member Molly got a little creative and poured the fruit-gelatin mixture into martini glasses for a special presentation. With only four ingredients, this recipe comes together quickly the day before Easter; let it firm up overnight.
Fruit Rice Salad
Far from ordinary, this refreshing dessert "salad" is made with rice, fresh fruit, almonds, whipped cream, and coconut. Cook the rice ahead so it's ready to be combined with the fruit the day of your Easter meal. Brown rice will work if you don't have white, and use pears if you don't have peaches.
Lemon-Marmalade Cookie Sandwiches
"This cookie is a very delicious cookie and I find myself wanting to lick out the filling and just eat the cookie by itself," writes reviewer Marianne. She also suggests using orange marmalade if the lemon marmalade is a bit too bitter. "That you for a wonderful little cookie [recipe creator] Laria Tabul," she wrote.
Southern Fried Apples
If your family prefers desserts that are iconic, there's no substitute for fried apples. This recipe calls for just four ingredients and 20 minutes of prep and cook time. You could serve it with crunchy granola or, for a special treat, frozen ice cream or yogurt.
Pineapple Tarts
This recipe for pineapple tarts makes 24 miniature tarts, but they hold well at room temperature so you can enjoy a few each day throughout the week. There's a dear little cross on top, too, to mark the occasion.
Healthier Apple Crisp for Two
What's a more comforting and special way to end a meal than with a sweet, spiced apple dessert? This crisp is close enough to a pie without the multiple slices, and it's designed just for two but can be doubled if you've got four at your table.
More Easter Dessert Ideas:
- Pictured: Whipping Cream Pound Cake
- Our 30 Best Easter Dessert Ideas of All Time
- 20 Traditional Easter Desserts for Your Post-Church Lunch
- 31 Top-Rated Easter Cake Recipes
- Browse our entire collection of Easter Dessert Recipes.