17 Slow Cooker Recipes That Call for an Entire Stick of Butter
Everything tastes better with butter, and if you have a stick in your refrigerator, you're well on your way to making one of these slow cooker recipes. Whether you're looking for something sweet or savory, these recipes can be prepped in under 30 minutes and will come out tasting heavenly, because well, butter.
Spicy Slow Cooker Corn Chowder
"Slow cooker corn chowder with a kick! Seriously, this corn chowder will clear your nostrils! It's very easy, and so, so delicious," says recipe creator Halljoshm.
Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes
These creamy mashed potatoes are complete with butter, sour cream, and cream cheese.
Easy Slow Cooker Stroganoff
If you love stroganoff, but don't have the time to make the traditional recipe, try this easy five-ingredient slow cooker version. It's prepped in 15 minutes and ready by dinnertime. "Totally delicious and awesome! I didn't change a thing about the recipe. Perfect and couldn't be any easier. It has a flavor and the meat has a tenderness that can't be achieved by anything but a slow cooker," according to reviewer Leah Peterson.
Triple Coconut Cake
What could be easier than a cake in the slow cooker? This moist cake is packed with coconut flavor in the cake and frosting. Reviewers say the cook time can vary depending on your slow cooker, but most reviews lean toward two hours.
Slow Cooker Stuffing
This convenient stuffing recipe can be prepped in less than 30 minutes and frees up stovetop space when cooking a big meal. "Great recipe! It got rave reviews from family members who have never had stuffing made outside the bird!! And it was so easy to make," according to reviewer cookn4five.
Slow Cooker Chicken and Dressing
Quench your comfort food craving with this chicken and dressing recipe. It calls for cornbread, butter, cream of chicken soup, cream of mushroom soup, and chicken broth for a delicious take on cornbread dressing. Allrecipes Allstar Paula says you can add chicken or skip it, depending on preference, and to simplify the recipe you can use rotisserie chicken.
Butter Beef
This savory recipe can't get any easier with only three ingredients. And it lives up to its name with buttery, melt-in-your mouth beef served over egg noodles. Some reviewers suggest browning the beef before putting it in the slow cooker.
Slow Cooker Creamed Corn
Creamed corn is the perfect side dish, and this easy recipe only requires five ingredients and 10 minutes to prepare. "Oh. My. Gosh. This was SOOOOO good!!! Prep was a BREEZE!!!! I literally dumped everything in my slow cooker, set it, and went about my day (it was THAT easy!)," says reviewer Michelle Roth-Kiva. This recipe uses frozen corn, but reviewers say canned or fresh corn works just as well.
Slow Cooker Casserole
This casserole recipe is easy to prepare for weeknight dinner and, as creator Sue says, it's a good "fix-and-forget." The recipe uses frozen mixed vegetables and chicken breast, but you can use whatever vegetables or poultry you have on hand.
Mashed Sweet Potatoes in the Slow Cooker
Your favorite fall side dish just got even easier. "This is a very easy and simple recipe that you can make with ingredients (with the exception of the sweet potatoes) you most likely have in your pantry," according to Allrecipes Allstar Yoly.
Slow Cooker Tomato Soup
Warm up with the comforting flavors of this slow cooker tomato soup. Reviewers say it tastes even better the next day. Serve with grilled cheese, toast, or crackers.
Slow Cooker Mac and Cheese
"I have made this a couple times and everyone loves it. I usually make it when I know there are going to be children to feed, but the adults are the ones that go up for seconds! I have not changed anything except I usually end up adding more milk at the end so it is creamier and not dry. Yum," says reviewer Laura Henninger.
Unbelievably Easy Slow Cooker Black Forest Cake
"This recipe is amazing. It seems too good to be true, with only four ingredients and almost no preparation involved. I was worried about how this would turn out, but it was a huge hit. This can be altered to your liking by using different pie fillings and different cake mixes," according to creator MICHMEIG.
Anna's Amazing Easy Pleasy Meatballs over Buttered Noodles
Meatballs and gravy are the perfect weeknight dinner when you're in a pinch. Serve over buttered egg noodles for a delicious dinner even the picky eaters will love. "I was a little worried about this one. I was pretty sure that this was just gonna be one of those meals that did the job of feeding my family but I wouldn't necessarily make again. BOY was I wrong. This dish is so simple but delish," says reviewer Lisa Buttafuoco.
Apple Cider Pulled Pork with Caramelized Onion and Apples
Reviewers rave about this pulled pork cooked with hard apple cider, cinnamon, and brown sugar. "This was divine and I ate way too much. Yum. Waiting for the onion to brown was almost torture…can't wait for the leftovers tomorrow," says reviewer ONIOND.
Slow Cooker Cheesy Broccoli Soup
This cheesy, comforting soup is complete with broccoli and four different cheeses. The recipe uses frozen broccoli florets, but you can use fresh instead. Either way, many reviewers recommend doubling the amount of broccoli.
Slow Cooker Easy Peach Cobbler
This five-ingredient peach cobbler is similar to a dump cake and takes only 10 minutes of prep before you set it and forget it. "Delightfully sweet and rich. The crust is buttery with bits of crumbly bits on the top and the peaches are super juicy and bursting with flavor," says creator NicoleMcmom. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.