10 Simple Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free Desserts
If you've gone through the trouble of knocking gluten and dairy out of your diet, you deserve a sweet reward. Here are 10 simple options that'll keep your gluten-and dairy-free diet intact—and dazzle anyone who tastes them.
Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies
You can't get much simpler than these three-ingredient cookies. "The absolute best peanut butter cookies I've ever made—or eaten!" says Joslyn H.
Raw Vegan Strawberry Pie
Using a blender is basically the one skill you need to make this gluten-free, dairy-free, no-bake pie.
Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free Coconut Brownies
"I have tried a few cake mixes for vegan, gluten-free brownies, but they were not really to my satisfaction," Kristin says. "These brownies are so easy, quick to make, and very tasty. I might try adding some real chocolate next time, as the very dark chocolate usually is vegan, too. Will definitely make these over and over again!"
Paleo Chocolate Chip Cookies
Allrecipes users who are new to gluten-free (or grain-free) baking call this an excellent recipe for beginners. Katerina Maldonado sums it up: "I never knew gluten and dairy free tasted so good!"
Chocolate-Cherry-Chip Vegan Nice Cream
Once you've soaked your cashews, this cold dessert takes just 10 minutes to prep and blend together. "Dried cherries add a bit of tartness and vegan chocolate chips double the chocolate fun in this dairy-free 'nice cream' recipe," recipe creator Mackenzie Schieck says.
Vegan Rose Meringues
"I'm a believer! These are so easy and fun to make. I didn't have any cream of tartar so I used 1/2 tsp. (total) lemon juice," reviewer Buckwheat Queen says of these five-ingredient meringues. "The outcome was the most subtle hint of rose and a bit of a lemon aftertaste. I think these are a perfect amount of sweetness. I baked for two hours then left them in until cooled. They came out light and crispy."
Blueberry Quinoa with Lemon Glaze
"We love it! It's become my wife's favorite. I make it on Easter Mother's Day, and I make it every other week during the summer. We only change the recipe by adding 3 tablespoons of maple syrup instead of one, and she likes the lemon zest on top," says user Guyinatie
Gluten-Free Coconut Cake
"I finally have a go-to cake. Besides being incredibly easy to make, this cake was insanely delicious! I am dairy free, and for years I've struggled to make a dessert my family likes. They loved this cake! Everyone went back for seconds, even my dad who only likes supermarket bakery cake," says monica900
Paleo Coconut Dark Chocolate Chip Cookies
Coconut fans, brace yourselves. Shredded coconut and coconut flour flavor this take on chocolate chip cookies. "Absolutely delicious! Especially with vanilla coconut paleo ice cream," Tori says.
Raw-Vegan Mango Coconut Truffles
Blend dried mango, flaked coconut, and agave before rolling the mixture into candy-like truffles. Depending on how much of a sweet tooth you have, you can even omit the agave, as reviewer Barbara suggests.