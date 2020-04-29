15 Best Side Dishes for Pork Chops
Pork chops are an all-around great choice for any weeknight meal. They can be enjoyed with relatively little prep work, and they offer a lot of flavor variety. Want to know another good thing about pork chops? You can serve them with just about any side dish. If it's summertime you may want to complement them with a light, crisp salad. In the winter, butternut squash or a hearty hash brown casserole are perfect additions to any pork chop dinner. Discover 15 of our best side dishes for pork chops, and top-rated pork chop recipes to pair them with.
Apple Sauce
Apples give a hint of sweetness and acidity to a savory pork chop dinner. Reviewer GREYKAYLE says, "I make this exact recipe every autumn, and it never fails to impress people. It's so easy, and homemade applesauce is FAR better than the store-bought!" Paired with Grilled Pork Loin Chops, this homemade apple sauce is a standout side dish.
Cranberry Pecan Salad
Reviewer cookin' mama says, "I have served this salad, made with Greek feta, twice in one week and received rave reviews both times. Everyone seems to love it. What does it mean when, at the end of a sumptuous meal, people are still talking about the salad?" This side salad was made to go with Pork Chops with Raspberry Sauce.
Butternut Squash with Onions and Pecans
Reviewer SEASONSAVORY says, "An absolute hit for potlucks! I made it twice, and have always gotten many compliments." This easy winter squash recipe is a nutty, creamy pairing for salty pork chops like Mom's Best Pork Chops.
Brussels Sprouts Gratin
Even Brussels sprouts haters will indulge in this popular side dish. Recipe creator Creative Caterer says, "A great way to have Brussels sprouts with a little more flair. The cream takes away the bitterness you usually find in Brussels. This is a family favorite during the holidays!" Try it with Creamy Herbed Pork Chops for a sumptuous meal!
Nancy's Butter Beans
"Loved this recipe! My husband went back for thirds and he is not a lima bean fan," says reviewer jkrask. These butter beans are as simple as it gets, and ready in under 30 minutes. Pair them with Pork Chops with Blue Cheese Gravy for an easy and crowd-pleasing weeknight dinner.
Autumn Apple Salad II
Tart green apples, slivered almonds, dried cranberries, and dried cherries are tossed in sweet vanilla yogurt, for a simple and delicious fall salad. This salad goes perfectly with Brown Sugar Chops.
Green Beans and Mushroom Medley
"This is a great vegetable side dish," says recipe creator THE MOM. "This is always served at our family gatherings with no leftovers." Try it alongside Parmesan-Crusted Pork Chops.
Awesome and Easy Creamy Corn Casserole
Recipe creator LETSGGGO says, "This truly is the most delicious stuff! A bit like a cross between corn souffle and a slightly sweet corn pudding! Try it, I know you will love the ease of preparation and especially the taste. Everyone always wants the recipe!" Creamed corn is a classic comfort food side for pork chops, and this quick and easy recipe makes it a win-win. Try it with Apple Cider Sauce and Pork Loin Chops.
Pearl Baked Cream Onions
"I've been sitting here trying to think how to rate this. Five stars doesn't do it justice.The finished product was better than I could describe! I think I could fix this every single day and never tire of it," says reviewer ROOKIE COOKIE. A lot of people really love this buttery, onion side dish — and so will you. Give it a try on the side of some Mushroom Pork Chops.
Hash Brown Casserole II
Reviewer SHANA23 says, "I have shared this recipe with almost everyone that attended my Christmas dinner. This was a hit!" It doesn't have to be a special occasion to make this heavenly hash brown casserole (although it's great for those too)! This dish will remind you why pork chops and potatoes are made for each other. Pair this casserole with the World's Best Honey Garlic Pork Chops.
Roasted Beet and Kale Salad
Balance things out with this healthy, kale salad."This is an incredibly tasty salad that is packed full of nutrients and vitamins! It is also one that will keep you feeling satisfied longer than most," says recipe creator Sabrina Sperry. Serve it with Grilled Asian Ginger Pork Chops for a fresh and flavorful twist on pork chop night.
Fresh Mushroom Rice Pilaf
Rice is always a good choice of side for pork chops, and this dish brings a lot of flavor to the table. Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, and onions are tossed with fluffy white rice and seasoned with garlic. Reviewer bpvanderburg says, "This is a great accompaniment to many a meal! Thanks for this versatile recipe!" It's the perfect pairing for San Francisco Pork Chops.
Low Carb Yellow Squash Casserole
The rich combination of whipping cream, butter, and Colby-Monterey Jack cheese turns summer squash into a side dish that can stand up to Smoky Grilled Pork Chops.
Roasted Green Beans
Our recipe for Roasted Green Beans is so simple that you could pair it with any take on pork chops. How about our ultra-flavorful Grilled Mongolian Pork Chops?
Fresh Tomato Salad
This tomato salad (complete with cool, crunchy cucumbers, bell peppers, and onions) would pair perfectly with Italian Breaded Pork Chops.