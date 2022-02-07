18 Side Dishes for Lobster

By Corey Williams February 07, 2022
Looking for something spectacular to serve with your favorite lobster dishes? We've got you covered. Whether you're in the mood for fresh vegetables that'll add a little color to your plate, hearty ideas for a crowd, creamy soups and chowders, or old-fashioned favorites, you'll find new recipes you love in this collection of our very best side dishes for lobster. 

Chef John's Twice-Baked Potatoes

These hearty twice-baked potatoes are filling enough to work as a meal, but they also make a fantastic lobster side dish. "My family raved about these potatoes ... definitely worth the extra effort for a special occasion," says reviewer jan2keno.

Quick Cheddar Garlic Biscuits

This restaurant copycat is unbelievably easy to make with just five ingredients: Bisquick (or homemade baking mix), Cheddar cheese, milk, butter, and garlic powder. 

Jamie's Sweet and Easy Corn on the Cob

Corn on the cob is a traditional accompaniment to lobster that adds an extra pop of vibrant color to your plate. Reviewers say this top-rated recipe is sweet, crisp, and super easy. 

Sweet Restaurant Slaw

The Allrecipes community can't get enough of this top-rated slaw recipe, which has earned more than 3,000 rave reviews from happy home cooks. "FABULOUS," according to reviewer Lori A. "So easy and everyone loved it!"

Baked Homemade Macaroni and Cheese

It doesn't get better than old-fashioned macaroni and cheese. This indulgent recipe pairs perfectly with all sorts of lobster dishes.

Simple Pasta Salad

Cooked rotini pasta is tossed in Italian salad dressing, cucumbers, tomatoes, green onions, and Parmesan cheese. You'd be hard-pressed to find an easier side dish for lobster!

Oven-Baked Potato Fries

Potatoes are drizzled with olive oil, sprinkled with herbs and seasonings, roasted to crispy perfection, then topped with Cheddar cheese. 

Southern Potato Salad

Potato salad pairs perfectly with lobster. This creamy mayonnaise-based recipe is flavored with garlic and lots of mustard. 

Broccoli with Lemon Butter Sauce

Looking for a lighter lobster side dish that still packs a flavorful punch? Your search ends with this easy broccoli recipe with cayenne-spiked lemon butter. 

Summer Corn Salad with Asparagus

This gorgeous lobster side dish is great for summertime entertaining. It comes together quickly and easily with fresh, seasonal ingredients.

Mushroom Risotto

If you're hosting a fancy lobster dinner, try serving this decadent mushroom risotto made with vegetable broth, cream, and fresh vegetables. 

Crusty Dutch Oven Bread

Use your Dutch oven to make this crusty bread with just four ingredients: bread flour, water, salt, and yeast. It's ideal for soaking up all those delicious lobster juices. 

My Best Clam Chowder

Clam chowder is a traditional side for many seafood dishes, including lobster. "Everyone I cook this for says it is the best clam chowder they have ever had," says one Allrecipes community member. 

Scallops with White Wine Sauce

Scallops make an impressive lobster side dish that everyone will love. This scallop recipe is served with an indulgent white wine-butter sauce flavored with lemon juice, garlic, and shallots. 

Caesar Salad Supreme

Recipe creator Karen Weir says "a wonderful, rich, anchovy dressing makes this salad a meal," but we think it would work well with your favorite lobster dinner. 

Simply Steamed Asparagus

Sometimes you need a light side dish to balance out buttery lobster. This fresh and flavorful steamed asparagus is just the ticket!

Lemon-Garlic Roasted Potatoes

If you're not in the mood for heavy twice-baked potatoes or potato salad, try this easy recipe seasoned with just lemon juice, olive oil, garlic powder, and salt. 

Fresh Summer Corn Chowder

"This maybe the best soup I've ever had," reviewer Cynthia says of this corn chowder that works well as a side dish for lobster, salmon, and tons of your favorite seafood entrees. 

Hungry more more? Explore our entire collection of Lobster Recipes

