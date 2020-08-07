22 Top-Rated Side Dish Recipes Ready in 15 Minutes
Don't let side dishes be an afterthought. These recipes offer a wide variety of exciting side dishes that are ready in just 15 minutes. With these recipes, you'll always have the perfect partner for your main dishes without too much additional time and effort. We have top-rated recipes for creamed corn and peas, sautéed greens, glazed carrots, broccoli, cauliflower tots, and more! Enjoy these quick and easy side dishes.
Cream Peas
Thawed peas simmer in cream and a little sugar until thick and bubbly. "These were excellent and I even used low-fat half and half instead of the heavy cream," says Patti Terranova. "Awesome."
Garlic Spinach
Add fresh spinach a few handfuls at a time to thinly sliced garlic sauteeing in butter. Finish with a splash of lemon juice. "Always dependable always delicious," says naples34102. "Use garlic to taste and don't let it brown! I generally don't add lemon juice but found it a nice refreshing finish."
"Everything" Seasoning Air Fryer Asparagus
"'Everything' bagel seasoning isn't just for bagels -- it's also delicious on asparagus!" says France C. "Certain bagel seasoning brands are saltier than others, so hold off on adding salt until the end, if needed."
Cream Corn Like No Other
Simmer corn kernels in cream with butter and thicken with a flour and milk mixture, finishing with grated Parmesan cheese. "This is NOTHING like canned creamed corn!" says DIANA YOCKEY. "Easy and quick to prepare, and an especially delicious side dish for chicken or pork. Everyone always asks for the recipe."
Italian Peas
Frozen peas combine with sauteed minced garlic and chopped onions, and then simmer with a splash of chicken stock until tender. "Great recipe!" says Stacy. "It gave the peas a nice texture. Made it for 10 people and they said that it was the best thing I have ever made."
Balsamic Glazed Carrots
"Carrots are sauteed in olive oil, and then briefly tossed with balsamic vinegar and brown sugar in this deceptively simple side dish," says HARRY WETZEL.
Quick and Easy Sauteed Spinach
Fresh spinach cooks in olive oil seasoned with garlic salt and finished with grated Parmesan cheese. "The first time I made it as is, and it was delicious!" says cooker4U. "I had forgotten that the amount of cooked spinach is about a fourth of what you wash! So I quickly made more and used fresh minced garlic instead of powder. Just as delicious!"
Microwave Corn on the Cob
This recipe is ready in just 5 minutes. "This is a no-nonsense recipe for corn on the cob," says Cheri Weiner. "I freeze the corn on the cob in plastic bags, and remove a single ear of frozen corn in the cold winter months to have the sweet taste of summer corn throughout the year!"
Simple Broccolini
"This quick broccolini dish is delicious, good for you, and full of garlicky, lemony flavor," says JUMAHA. "Broccolini is more tender than broccoli and has a milder flavor. I love the mix of textures; the crunchy stems and the softer florets that soak up sauce are a great combination."
Air Fryer Cauliflower Tots
Here's one for the air fryer. "Tater tots made from cauliflower are a great way to get your family to eat veggies," says Yoly. "The best part is they will never know. Now you can have them on the table in less than 10 minutes and you won't have to heat up your house by turning on the oven."
Sauteed Greens
Kale, chard, or collards are great sauteed with garlic and topped with melted Parmesan cheese. "I used beet greens and collard greens," says barbara. "Came out really well. I sautéed the beat greens first with the garlic, and then put in all the greens. Great recipe to use up all sorts of greens."
Easiest Asparagus Recipe
Cook asparagus in melted butter, then drizzle with honey and season with garlic powder and cayenne pepper. "Very delicious and easy!" says sandys kitchen. "I think I'll try using olive oil next time for a bit more healthy recipe."
Greek Tomato Salad
A classic Greek tomato salad with cucumbers, feta cheese, red onion, Greek olives, fresh basil, oregano, and Greek salad dressing. "One of my favorite dishes," says Calor. "The seasonings and color are very palate pleasing; to the eye and to the taste buds."
Sauteed Garden Fresh Green Beans
"This is a great way to cook fresh green beans," says Cookin Ray. "This recipe is very basic, but can easily be jazzed up with some onions, fresh garlic, mushrooms -- let your imagination run wild! This recipe also is very good for fresh asparagus."
Spicy Edamame
Cook edamame over high heat with sesame oil, vinegar, oyster sauce, sriracha sauce, and sesame seeds, finishing with a sprinkle of red pepper flakes. "A unique twist to traditional edamame," says BandC. "We had this at a restaurant and found oyster sauce is the key to this dish!"
Microwave Sweet Potato Chips
Thinly sliced sweet potatoes are tossed with olive oil and arranged in a single layer on a large microwave-safe plate. You'll microwave your chips until they're crisp and slightly browned. "Sweet potato chips never get crispy enough for me in the oven," says sonjagroset. "But this microwaved version works like a charm!"
Instant Pot® Creamed Corn
This creamed corn recipe takes just 10 minutes to make. You'll combine corn kernels, cream cheese, and milk in the Instant Pot. "The Instant Pot allows you to make amazing creamed corn without anything from a can," says thedailygourmet.
Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts
"Sweet and tart balsamic vinegar pairs well with the bitterness of Brussels sprouts; the bacon adds a smokey flavor," says Bren. "After 10 minutes, there's still some bite to the sprouts; add a few more minutes for a softer texture, if desired."
Quick Baby Bok Choy with Garlic
Stir-fried bok choy and minced garlic are seasoned with soy sauce and sugar, then simmered with splash of water, and drizzled with sesame oil. "I prefer to use baby bok choy for this recipe, but you can also use large bok choy," says wiebke. "The cook time is really quick, so have all the ingredients ready before you start."
Air Fryer Broccoli with Everything Bagel Seasoning
Just 3 simple ingredients, 5 minutes to prep, and 10 minutes to cook, that's all it takes to get this tasty side dish on the table! "A quick and super easy way to roast broccoli," says Yoly. "The everything bagel seasoning takes it over the top."
Stir-Fried Broccolini
Stir-fry broccolini in a little hot peanut oil for a few minutes, then add broth, season with salt and a little sugar, and cook until most of the broth has evaporated. Finish with a dash of soy sauce. "This is a quick and easy recipe for stir-fried broccolini," says barbara. "Broccolini is a great side, just like broccoli, and goes well with fish dishes or any other main."
Lazy Green Peas
Frozen peas are microwaved and seasoned with an Italian cheese blend, nutritional yeast, and garlic powder. "Easy peasy that's for sure," says Buckwheat Queen. "Mine only needed 2 minutes at 900W. I made these using Parmigiano-Reggiano instead of the blend. I also made a vegan batch using vegan 'grated cheese' (nutritional yeast and almond flour) and loved both. Hot red peppers make a nice addition."