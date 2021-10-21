30 Side Dishes to Serve With Crab Cakes
Crab cakes are often associated with fine dining, often with a price tag to match. But what are crab cakes but shreds of tender crab meat mixed with bread crumbs and fried to crispy, seafood perfection? Lucky for you and your wallet, these coastal delicacies can be easily made at home. Now the only hurdle to enjoying crab cakes is choosing what side dish to pair with them. To help complete your meal, we've rounded up the best side dishes to serve with crab cakes, from colorful salads to creamy soups.
Fresh Corn Salad
When fresh corn is in season, be sure to make this light and refreshing salad with cherry tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, and feta cheese.
Eggplant Mixed Grill
This grilled vegetable side dish can be personalized to suit your taste — the more colorful the better. "The method works very well. Marinating the veggies beforehand is excellent," says Allrecipes Allstar Buckwheat Queen.
Mad Hatter Salad
Looking to wow your guests? Trade the same old coleslaw for this colorful variation which includes green onions, broccoli, ramen noodles, and almonds tossed in a tangy apple cider vinegar and soy sauce dressing. Try adding mandarin oranges for a touch of sweetness.
Air Fryer Roasted Okra
The air fryer makes ultra-crisp, slime-free okra in just 20 minutes.
Cranked Up Corn Chowder
"Followed this recipe to the letter and garnished with a couple roasted red pepper strips and chopped parsley. Roasting the fresh corn really brings out its sweetness and adds great flavor to this chowder," says Allrecipes Allstar lutzflcat. This sweet, summery side dish is the perfect pairing for crab.
Vinagrete (Brazilian Tomato Slaw)
Tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, onions, cilantro, and parsley are tossed in a lime juice and vinegar mixture for a bright and flavorful side dish that pairs beautifully with crab. Show off your summer produce with this unique slaw recipe.
Grilled Asparagus
Asparagus doesn't require much dressing up to be an elegant and sophisticated side dish. Here it's grilled simply with olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Chef John's White Gazpacho
Picture this: a warm summer evening on the patio while having crab cakes for dinner. What's missing? A bowl of refreshing gazpacho. Chef John's variation uses cucumbers and grapes instead of tomatoes and peppers to make a light and refreshing soup. Reviewer Huvs says, "This was such a nice change from the red gazpacho which I make so often. Thanks Chef John!"
Chef John's Braised Red Cabbage
Sweet and tangy braised red cabbage is a simple and eye-catching side dish that comes together in just 20 minutes.
Remoulade Sauce a la New Orleans
Louisiana-style remoulade sauce is a tangy, mayo-based sauce that's the perfect complement to seafood. Reviewer Jillian says, "You'll be glad you tried this especially if you're having really good crab cakes!"
Red Pepper Soup
If you're looking for a simple, yet standout side dish, give this soup a try. "This is a light and creamy pureed soup which will surprise those who didn't realize they were pepper lovers at heart. It's a simple soup consisting of ripe red peppers in a creamy base. Serve with a dollop of sour cream, if desired," says recipe creator Judi.
Cranberry and Cilantro Quinoa Salad
"Whoever came up with this combination of ingredients is pure genius. I halved the recipe to try it and now I wish I would have made the whole recipe. This is a flavor explosion in your mouth. Every bite tastes different," says reviewer Linda Farrell.
Air-Fried Roasted Sweet Peppers and Onions
"This is a great side to go with many different things including steak, chicken, fish, or even smoked sausage as I used it," says Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole.
Spinach Salad with Peaches and Pecans
When sweet peaches are at their peak, use them in this easy, 4-ingredient side salad.
Avocado Soup
"In the middle of an oppressively hot, humid Chicago summer, my wife and I chilled this soup in the fridge for five hours before serving under the shade of our oak tree in the backyard, and luxuriated in the taste, the texture and the coolness. A perfect Sunday afternoon lunch," says one reviewer.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Parmesan
Roasting Brussels sprouts with cheese helps to curb their bitter taste and provide a caramelized, crispy finish.
Avocado, Tomato and Mango Salsa
Sprinkle this colorful salsa over your crab cakes or serve it on the side for a light and fresh meal. "Looking for a refreshing salsa for a warm summer evening? This is our favorite. Serve with tortilla chips. This is also fantastic served on white fish. I often use a canned jalapeño instead of fresh," says recipe creator FHIVESHOT.
Kristen's Parmesan Roasted Potatoes
Parmesan, thyme, and kosher salt make this roasted potato recipe simple and delicious. "Just had these last night at a friend's house and they were wonderful. This is one of the best tasting simple recipes for potatoes I've encountered," says reviewer vaedwards.
Chef John's Succotash
"When most of you hear the word succotash, you probably don't think of a delicious vegetable side dish; you probably think of the catchphrase, 'Sufferin' succotash!' But succotash really is a great and very underrated recipe," says Chef John. This side dish is packed with a rainbow of vegetables including peppers, tomatoes, zucchini, green beans, lima beans, and corn.
Glazed Carrots
A simple butter and brown sugar glaze makes these carrots appetizing to even the pickiest eaters.
Watermelon and Feta Salad with Arugula and Spinach
Reviewer Maggie Garvey says, "This salad is amazing! What wonderful flavors. I can't count the number of times I've made this over the summer both at home and at friends' homes for potluck. It's a hit every time!"
Chef John's Classic Macaroni Salad
Chilled macaroni salad is an iconic summer side dish that also happens to be the perfect balance for hot crab cakes.
Zucchini Gratin Casserole
Layers of cheese, onion, and zucchini are topped with a buttery bread crumb topping in this irresistible casserole.
Dill Sauce
A simple combination of sour cream, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, and fresh dill makes an excellent condiment for seafood.
Lime Cilantro Rice
The bright and refreshing flavor of this lime cilantro rice is a nice complement to crab's mildly sweet taste.
Simple Broccolini
Broccolini is more tender and mild in flavor than broccoli. Here it's flavored simply with lemon and garlic.
Mexican Bean Salad
This refreshing bean salad is best made ahead of time and chilled so the flavors have time to mingle.
Air-Fried Sweet Potato Fries
The air fryer makes sweet potato fries that are crispy on the outside and perfectly tender on the inside. Reviewer JenSorb says, "Tried sweet potato fries in the air fryer several different ways. This one was the best by far!"
Tartar Sauce I
You can never go wrong with this classic seafood sauce. Recipe creator deleteduser suggests making it up to several hours in advance and refrigerating for the best flavor.
Oven Roasted Parmesan Corn on the Cob
Roasting corn on the cob in foil seals in the flavor and moisture for tender, juicy corn. Plus, it cuts down on the mess!
