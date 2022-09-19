15 Showstopping Treats That Will Win the Bake Sale
Bake sales are all about raising funds for your group, cause, or school — but there's always room for a little healthy competition, right?
We've pulled together some of our best-rated recipes that will stand out in a sea of sugar cookies and snickerdoodles. Check out these 15 tried-and-true classics, rich and decadent desserts, and multi-layer bars with surprises inside. (Don't miss the cookie dough cupcake recipe!)
Brookies (Brownie Cookie)
Who says you need to decide between cookies or brownies? This recipe calls for cookie dough and brownie batter from scratch, but you can sub either with a store-bought version in a pinch. Put it all together in a jelly roll pan and make it a double — these dessert bars will go fast.
Banana Banana Bread
This well-loved quick bread recipe is moist, delicious, and downright irresistible. The overripe bananas are key to the extra banana flavor, so hold off a few days if your bananas are still on the greener side. Pro tip from Allrecipes user Charlotte, who's made this recipe multiple times since discovering it: "Don't overmix the batter, and don't over-cream the butter and sugar mixture."
The Best Lemon Bars
Your search for the pucker-perfect lemon bar is over: Allrecipes user Patty Schenck has cracked the code on these bake sale classics and you'll win every sale from here on in. Home cooks praise the recipe for its simplicity and ease, with one user calling them, "Everything a true lemon bar should be."
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough + Cupcake = The BEST Cupcake. Ever.
Get ready for "oohs" and "ahhs" when your bake sale patrons slice into this combination cupcake. The freezing step for the cookie dough is essential — this ensures the dough doesn't cook all the way through and is nice and gooey in the middle. Talk about yum!
Best Brownies
The reviews are in, and these brownies have come out on top. Serve up these rich and fudge-like squares by topping with a yummy chocolate frosting, or leave unfrosted to show off that classic crackly brownie top. Because the best brownie always rules the bake sale table!
Seven Layer Bars
There's lots to love about these multi-layered bars, featuring everything from coconut and walnuts to chocolate and butterscotch chips. To adhere the crust together, one user recommends warming the can of sweetened condensed milk, then pouring half over the crust and the other half over the top.
Disappearing Marshmallow Brownies
"These were butterscotchy, chocolatey, and perfectly moist," raves one home cook about these sweet treats. Another user says, "The melted butter and butterscotch chips really make it rich, and the marshmallows make a nice crust and give a good chewiness." We predict these rich bars will disappear… off the bake sale table!
Easy Oreo Truffles
These dessert bites are oh-so-simple and oh-so-delicious. Plus, they're easily customizable for your bake sale theme: Add peppermint extract and crushed candy cane toppings for the holidays, or try something different with a Golden Oreo base dipped in white chocolate
Cherry Cheesecake Brownies
Check out the cherry swirl on top; need we say more? If that's not enough to pull in plenty of baked good buyers, then the fudgy brownie base surely will. "Yes, they came out really gooey in the middle but that's what everyone loved about them! Kind of like a lava cake," says Allrecipes user Linda S. Horton. See if your customers don't agree.
Best-Ever Buckeye Brownies
If you're known for rich and decadent contributions to the bake sale spread, your next recipe is here. Take it from user Bianca Barbaro, who raves, "I make these regularly for potlucks at work, celebrations, and just because. They are a huge hit with my friends and coworkers. Rarely are there any left for me to bring home."
Simple Cake Pops
The signature Starbucks treat is sure to fly off the shelves at any bake sale. A few shopping notes: To score the lollipop sticks, look in the baking aisle of your local grocery store or order them online. And don't swap chocolate chips for the candy melts; the melts are what give the pops a nice hard, shiny coating.
To Die For Blueberry Muffins
We're not sure if it's the cinnamon crumb topping, the hearty amount of blueberries, or the impressive size, but these muffins look downright professional. Fill the muffin cups just to the top edge for a generously-sized, deli-style muffin that will steal the show.
Chocolate Chip Fluffernutter Blondies
Whether you grew up on fluffernutter sandwiches or are new to the marshmallow sandwich delicacy, these blondies are sure to impress. Our home cooks recommend keeping an eye on the blondies as they bake, as they may need a little longer in the oven to reach that perfect amount of gooeyness in the middle.
Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes
If you're ready to blow the competition out of the water for a fall-themed bake sale, look no further than these hearty pumpkin cupcakes with (wait for it) a cinnamon cream cheese frosting. Those who are big on spices will want to follow in Allrecipes user Gwenith Lammers' footsteps — she doubles the pumpkin, nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves. "I know it sounds crazy but it contributes to a beautiful deep color and a spicy, full flavor."
S'more Brownies
Capture the magic of the quintessential bonfire treat with s'more brownies from user lizalouise. Kids and kids-at-heart will rave about the melted marshmallow top and toasty graham crackers — no campfire needed. And a package of brownie mix makes this showstopper come together quicker than lighting a campfire!