10 Savory and Satisfying Shawarma Recipes
Hearty, flavorful, and portable, shawarma is a street meat with Levantine Arabic origins. One of the best street foods around, shawarma's incredible flavor comes, in part, from its cooking process, which involves slowly rotating the meat on a vertical spit for hours — the fat drips downwards, keeping the meat nice and juicy. Scroll through our collection of shawarma recipes and become inspired to make some shawarma right at home.
Finest Arabic Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
You probably don't have a rotating spit in your kitchen, but there's no reason to fret — you can still enjoy homemade shawarma by preparing it on the stovetop. Additionally, this recipe comes together in a little more than an hour.
Chicken Shawarma
This chicken shawarma sandwich gets big flavor from its marinade, which combines vinegar, cardamom, and mixed spice, a blend also known as 7 spice or baharat. However, if you can't find the mixed spice, you can easily make your own out of black pepper, allspice, fenugreek, cinnamon, ground cloves, nutmeg, and powdered ginger.
Grilled Chicken Shawarma Wraps with Raita
Grilled chicken thighs become a hearty meal when they're marinated in shawarma spices, wrapped in flatbread, and topped with raita and fresh vegetables. The meat has just the right amount of spice and heat that expertly complements the cucumber-yogurt sauce.
Lamb Shawarma
"This is my first time preparing lamb and I decided to use this recipe to prepare it," says community member Sabray. "The lamb came out great and the flavor was superb! I love how you marinated the lamb in sauce overnight to enrich the flavor."
Related: 12 Lamb Marinade Recipes for a Tender, Juicy, Delicious Feast
Lebanese Chicken Shawarma
This chicken shawarma recipe takes a lot of prep time, but trust us, it's worth every second. If you'd rather not eat it on a flatbread, try serving it with rice and lentils or a salad.
Easy Beef Shawarma
If you don't have flatbread on hand, you can still enjoy a shawarma wrap by substituting in tortillas. This comes together easily and quickly, making it a great choice for a weeknight dinner.
Yogurt-Marinated Chicken Shawarma
This pan-fried chicken shawarma gets a major dose of flavor thanks to 8 hours in a spiced and seasoned yogurt marinade. If you're using smaller or thinner chicken breasts, reduce the marinating time.
Toronto Chicken Shawarma
The grilled chicken comes out perfectly spiced, while the onions and peppers have a nice crunch, and the tahini-yogurt sauce ties all the elements together.
Chicken Shawarmas
"Ohmygoodness! These are delicious," says community member Kristen B. "My husband and I were looking for something comparable to our favorite Mediterranean restaurant and I think we found it. The ingredients are so simple that I was honestly surprised at how great it turned out."
Baked Chicken Shawarma
"This turned out to be a big hit with my somewhat picky family," says community member Shelby Rosenberg Makowsky. "I'd cut the recipe in half because I wasn't sure if they'd like it, and it turns out that I should've made the full amount! Great flavors, I served it with Basmati rice."