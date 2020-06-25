15 Best Fish and Seafood Dinners for Two

By Karla Walsh
Credit: Allrecipes Magazine

If you love seafood, but not getting dressed up to dine at a chic bistro—and the price tag that often comes along with it—you've come to the right place. These fish and seafood recipes for two are designed for recreating your favorite date night right at home. From perfectly-seared scallops to saucy shrimp pastas and buttery crab legs, these easy seafood dinner recipes will transport you to that cozy corner booth. Just add a basket of breadsticks or biscuits and your favorite bottle of rose wine and prepare to reel in the compliments.

Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Pan-Fried Wild Salmon

Credit: Deb C
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Just dipping your toe in the waters of cooking fresh fish at home? Start here. This simple seared salmon dish calls for just skin-on fillets, olive oil, and sea salt. Done in 20 minutes flat, this can be the star of a leafy green salad or also stands alone well next to steamed or roasted veggies.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Mediterranean Stuffed Swordfish

Credit: Cathrin Dela Fuents
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You're probably well-versed in the scrumptious qualities of stuffed pork chops and stuffed chicken breasts, but have you tried stuffed swordfish yet? Spinach, garlic, and feta are tucked inside these swordfish steaks, which then get grilled to fork-tender perfection.

3 of 15

Fire Roasted Tomato and Feta Pasta With Shrimp

Credit: Allrecipes Magazine
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Shrimp pasta is a mainstay on many an Italian restaurant menu, and turns out, it's a breeze to saute and share at home. Take boil your favorite shape of pasta, and while the noodles work toward al dente territory, toss together garlic, shrimp, and tomatoes. Drain the pasta, toss it all together, garnish the quick shrimp recipe with basil and feta, and dinner is done.

Advertisement

4 of 15

Grilled Salmon Sandwich With Dill Sauce

Credit: Angela F
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Like a BLT but better, this grilled salmon sandwich is a fantastic fish dish for beginners. It takes just 25 minutes, and is even quicker (15 minutes max!) and easier if you divide and conquer. While one person crisps up the bacon on the stove and mixes together the lemon-dill mayo, the other is on grill duty with the salmon.

5 of 15

Sea Bass a la Michele

Credit: The Gruntled Gourmand
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We don't know who this Michele is, the person lucky enough to be the inspiration behind this recipe, but she deserves a standing ovation. Created by Chef John, this quick-roasted seafood recipe calls for just seven ingredients (plus salt) and a spicy sherry vinaigrette brings the heat.

6 of 15

Surf and Turf for 2

Credit: bd.weld
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

When you're feeling fancy, light a few candles, break out the nice china, and recreate this steakhouse special. Opting for budget-friendly shrimp means you have our full permission to splurge on filet mignon

(Psst...this date night recipe just so happens to be low-carb, if you're counting.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Pan Seared Lemon Tilapia With Parmesan Pasta

Credit: Angela F.
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Homemade mac and cheese meets lemon-scented seared tilapia in this comforting, wildly-affordable dinner for two. A handful of dried herbs, including basil, oregano, and cilantro, help this taste like it came straight out of a gourmet kitchen.

8 of 15

Salmon with Tomatoes

Credit: cookin'mama
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"You'll want to lick the plate clean," explains M TOUSSAINT of this recipe she developed—and we agree after tasting the parsley-Parmesan sauce. Drizzle it over the seared salmon and your starchy side of choice, like quinoa, rice, or roasted potatoes.

9 of 15

Grilled Tilapia With Mango Salsa

Credit: Kim's Cooking Now
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Ranking just behind salmon and tuna, tilapia is the third most popular fish for Americans. If you eat it so much you're feeling a bit bored with it, though, this island-inspired entree is on the scene to spice things up. Jalapeño, mango, red bell pepper, and cilantro make a brightly flavored team in the colorful fruit salsa topping. No mango handy? Try the same supporting cast with pineapple or strawberries instead.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Vermicelli Noodle Bowl

Credit: Dave Musumeci
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Try this Vietnamese takeout fakeout next time you're craving a cool seafood dish. The bowls are overflowing with flavor thanks to fresh herbs, vegetables, and a fish sauce-based dressing. Since this seafood dinner for two is served chilled, you can get your shrimp fix even on the warmest days of summer.

11 of 15

Crab Legs With Garlic Butter Sauce

Credit: Bren
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Garlic, butter, and parsley are never wrong—especially when they're steaming with snow crab legs. When you're dining at home, you can tie on a bib no-shame and use as many napkins as you need. Just don't forget to add a big pile of crusty bread to sop up every last drop of that crab juice-infused butter.

12 of 15

Shrimp and Grits Louisiana Style

Credit: The New Peacock Club
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Any day can feel and taste like Mardi Gras in your kitchen once you have this seafood recipe for two in your arsenal. Tasso ham, spicy smoked pork shoulder, and a white wine cream sauce make this entree stand out from the shrimp and grits competition.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Miso-Glazed Black Cod

Credit: Bobby Musgrave
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"One of the easiest fish recipes of all time, this is my take on the oft-requested Miso-Glazed Black Cod made famous by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa," Chef John says. Grab just five ingredients and follow his lead to recreate the healthy and easy entree that features an irresistible caramelized crust and super-juicy interior.

14 of 15

Seafood Bake for 2

Credit: Robin
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Can't decide between scallops, shrimp, or halibut? Don't! Savor all three dusted in Old Bay seasoning and swimming in a garlicky white wine citrus sauce. Pile it all atop a bed of regular or cauliflower rice to round out the DIY date night dinner.

15 of 15

Drunken Mussels

Credit: Adam
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Don't be shellfish, err, selfish—this mussel meal is made for sharing. Simmer enough shellfish for two with two cups of white wine, garlic, and red pepper flakes. This 20-minute seafood supper is best enjoyed with plenty of warm bread and fresh lemon wedges.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Karla Walsh