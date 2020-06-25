15 Best Fish and Seafood Dinners for Two
If you love seafood, but not getting dressed up to dine at a chic bistro—and the price tag that often comes along with it—you've come to the right place. These fish and seafood recipes for two are designed for recreating your favorite date night right at home. From perfectly-seared scallops to saucy shrimp pastas and buttery crab legs, these easy seafood dinner recipes will transport you to that cozy corner booth. Just add a basket of breadsticks or biscuits and your favorite bottle of rose wine and prepare to reel in the compliments.
Pan-Fried Wild Salmon
Just dipping your toe in the waters of cooking fresh fish at home? Start here. This simple seared salmon dish calls for just skin-on fillets, olive oil, and sea salt. Done in 20 minutes flat, this can be the star of a leafy green salad or also stands alone well next to steamed or roasted veggies.
Mediterranean Stuffed Swordfish
You're probably well-versed in the scrumptious qualities of stuffed pork chops and stuffed chicken breasts, but have you tried stuffed swordfish yet? Spinach, garlic, and feta are tucked inside these swordfish steaks, which then get grilled to fork-tender perfection.
Fire Roasted Tomato and Feta Pasta With Shrimp
Shrimp pasta is a mainstay on many an Italian restaurant menu, and turns out, it's a breeze to saute and share at home. Take boil your favorite shape of pasta, and while the noodles work toward al dente territory, toss together garlic, shrimp, and tomatoes. Drain the pasta, toss it all together, garnish the quick shrimp recipe with basil and feta, and dinner is done.
Grilled Salmon Sandwich With Dill Sauce
Like a BLT but better, this grilled salmon sandwich is a fantastic fish dish for beginners. It takes just 25 minutes, and is even quicker (15 minutes max!) and easier if you divide and conquer. While one person crisps up the bacon on the stove and mixes together the lemon-dill mayo, the other is on grill duty with the salmon.
Sea Bass a la Michele
We don't know who this Michele is, the person lucky enough to be the inspiration behind this recipe, but she deserves a standing ovation. Created by Chef John, this quick-roasted seafood recipe calls for just seven ingredients (plus salt) and a spicy sherry vinaigrette brings the heat.
Surf and Turf for 2
When you're feeling fancy, light a few candles, break out the nice china, and recreate this steakhouse special. Opting for budget-friendly shrimp means you have our full permission to splurge on filet mignon
(Psst...this date night recipe just so happens to be low-carb, if you're counting.)
Pan Seared Lemon Tilapia With Parmesan Pasta
Homemade mac and cheese meets lemon-scented seared tilapia in this comforting, wildly-affordable dinner for two. A handful of dried herbs, including basil, oregano, and cilantro, help this taste like it came straight out of a gourmet kitchen.
Salmon with Tomatoes
"You'll want to lick the plate clean," explains M TOUSSAINT of this recipe she developed—and we agree after tasting the parsley-Parmesan sauce. Drizzle it over the seared salmon and your starchy side of choice, like quinoa, rice, or roasted potatoes.
Grilled Tilapia With Mango Salsa
Ranking just behind salmon and tuna, tilapia is the third most popular fish for Americans. If you eat it so much you're feeling a bit bored with it, though, this island-inspired entree is on the scene to spice things up. Jalapeño, mango, red bell pepper, and cilantro make a brightly flavored team in the colorful fruit salsa topping. No mango handy? Try the same supporting cast with pineapple or strawberries instead.
Vermicelli Noodle Bowl
Try this Vietnamese takeout fakeout next time you're craving a cool seafood dish. The bowls are overflowing with flavor thanks to fresh herbs, vegetables, and a fish sauce-based dressing. Since this seafood dinner for two is served chilled, you can get your shrimp fix even on the warmest days of summer.
Crab Legs With Garlic Butter Sauce
Garlic, butter, and parsley are never wrong—especially when they're steaming with snow crab legs. When you're dining at home, you can tie on a bib no-shame and use as many napkins as you need. Just don't forget to add a big pile of crusty bread to sop up every last drop of that crab juice-infused butter.
Shrimp and Grits Louisiana Style
Any day can feel and taste like Mardi Gras in your kitchen once you have this seafood recipe for two in your arsenal. Tasso ham, spicy smoked pork shoulder, and a white wine cream sauce make this entree stand out from the shrimp and grits competition.
Miso-Glazed Black Cod
"One of the easiest fish recipes of all time, this is my take on the oft-requested Miso-Glazed Black Cod made famous by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa," Chef John says. Grab just five ingredients and follow his lead to recreate the healthy and easy entree that features an irresistible caramelized crust and super-juicy interior.
Seafood Bake for 2
Can't decide between scallops, shrimp, or halibut? Don't! Savor all three dusted in Old Bay seasoning and swimming in a garlicky white wine citrus sauce. Pile it all atop a bed of regular or cauliflower rice to round out the DIY date night dinner.
Drunken Mussels
Don't be shellfish, err, selfish—this mussel meal is made for sharing. Simmer enough shellfish for two with two cups of white wine, garlic, and red pepper flakes. This 20-minute seafood supper is best enjoyed with plenty of warm bread and fresh lemon wedges.