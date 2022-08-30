10 Savory Toast Recipes That Prove Everything Is Better On Bread
If you think toast is just for breakfast, think again. These satisfying savory recipes showcase perfectly crisp bread topped with everything from creamy garlic shrimp to balsamic-soaked strawberries and goat cheese. You're sure to love the ease and elegance of these bread-based dishes. Browse our collection of savory toast recipes that make perfectly hearty meals possible any time of the day.
Creamy Garlic Shrimp Toast
Chef John's decadent toast recipe features succulent shrimp and a rich, garlicky cream sauce on a bed of buttery French bread. Enjoy a smoky, sweet, and totally restaurant-worthy meal that comes together in just 30 minutes.
Heirloom Tomato Toast with Feta
Put seasonal produce to good use with this Greek-inspired tomato toast recipe. Sliced feta, olive oil, oregano, and heirloom tomato top crusty bread for a simple, perfectly seasoned bite anytime.
Baked Spinach and Artichoke Toasts
Gruyere, garlic, and a zesty vegetable trio are baked right on top of golden-brown bread in this 5-star toast recipe. Parmigiano-Reggiano and a sprinkle of cayenne kick things up a notch for deliciously bold flavor.
Ricotta Toast with Bacon and Tomato
"Toast isn't just for breakfast anymore, says recipe creator France C. "Eat this creamy and flavorful toast any time of day! Use a thick-cut crusty bread like sourdough so it can stand up to the toppings. If you prefer a smoother consistency, blend the ricotta in a food processor before using."
Chef John's Shrimp Toast
Enjoy deeply savory, skillet-fried toasts made with shrimp, soy sauce, and fresh ginger. Toasted sesame seeds add a wonderful crunch to each golden-brown bite of goodness — serve as an appetizer or satisfying snack.
White Bean and Broccolini Brunch Toasts
Griddle-crisp sourdough is smeared with a buttery white bean spread and topped with spicy broccolini in this one-of-a-kind egg toast recipe. Garnish with grated cheese and chives for a luscious crunch.
Creamy Chicken Toast
Luxuriously creamy chicken takes center stage in this easy skillet recipe. Diced jalapeno and fresh tarragon add enticingly fragrant appeal. Our community of home cooks recommends adding bacon to the mix for even bigger flavor.
Strawberry Goat Cheese Bruschetta
Balsamic-coated strawberries meet tangy goat cheese and fresh thyme in this fabulously crispy bruschetta recipe. Use a grill or broiler to create the deep brown color and balanced flavor.
Mushroom Toast Cups
Make cheesy mushroom toasts for a laid back brunch or chic cocktail party - this versatile appetizer recipe works for any occasion that calls for appealing flavors and make-ahead ease.
Creamed Salmon on Toast
This old-fashioned recipe combines canned salmon and a velvety cream sauce with hearty toast. "Creamed salmon has been a staple all of my life, but we saute the onion along with finely sliced celery and add 1/4 to 1/2 tsp. of Old Bay seasoning," shares reviewer Nonnie. "It just depends upon what's in your pantry."