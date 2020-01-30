17 Savory Breakfast Recipes for When You're Tired of the Sweet Stuff
Pastries, waffles, muffins — you'd be forgiven if your breakfast recipe portfolio is stacked with sweets. Though we love classic French toast and a stack of old-fashioned pancakes, there's no denying the rich and filling quality of eggs, bacon, and potatoes in the morning. These savory breakfast ideas help you fill up without taxing your sweet tooth.
Simple Savory Oatmeal
While you might be used to putting fresh fruit and maple syrup or honey in your oatmeal for something fruity and sweet, you can surely shake things up by making a savory oatmeal recipe instead. This simple savory oatmeal is high in fiber from the rolled oats and some protein from bacon bits. And the meaty, heartiness will fill you up and hold you over until lunch.
Related: Browse our collection of Oatmeal Recipes.
Savory Breakfast Mini Cheesecakes
Cheesecake is usually sweet (think of the toppings, like strawberries or raspberries), but these breakfast mini cheesecakes are full of rich flavors and packed with some fat and protein to fill you up. You can eat them warm or cold, and you can take them on the go, since each portioned muffin is portable. Garnish with parsley and more crumbled bacon if you like.
Herb, Sausage, and Cheese Dutch Baby
Usually you might eat a dutch baby pancake that has apples and cinnamon or other fruity flavors, making them pretty sweet. (Don't forget the powdered sugar, too.) Yet, this savory Dutch baby really hits the spot with rich, cheesy flavors and some meat for a warm, comforting breakfast to wake you up on a high note. It's ready in 39 minutes, which isn't bad, and you can always sub sausage for bacon.
Savory Parmesan French Toast
French toast is known for being a sweet recipe, as it usually has sweet syrups on it, powdered sugar, and fruity or chocolate-based toppings. Yet, this Parmesan French Toast has more pungent, savory flavors from the hard cheese and isn't sweet or fruity one bit. Plus, it's ready in nine minutes, which it's quick and tasty, so it's perfect for busy mornings. Add black pepper for spice.
Savory Croissant Quiche
Croissants come in classic, chocolate, and almond, all of which are sweet, sweet, and more sweet. Yet, this croissant quiche has Monterey Jack cheese and bacon for a flavor punch and meaty, creamy texture, rather than all those usual sugary notes. And you can make a big batch at once and store for easy breakfasts throughout the week. Just reheat it!
Savory Southwestern Crepes
Crepes can be filled with jam or chocolate sauce and topped with fruit and sugar, but these savory crepes are packed with sausage, cheddar cheese, veggies, and spices, like paprika, to bring some heat and stronger flavors that are basically sugar-free. Pair with a bed of leafy greens, like arugula, which have some bitterness to complement the flavors.
Savory Bacon and Crab Bread Pudding
No sweet brioche bread pudding here! This savory bread pudding is high in protein to boost satiety all morning long, and some healthy fats from the crab to further add fullness and protect your heart health, too. It's a great recipe to use for entertaining and brunch, and although it does take a bit longer too cook (48 minutes), it's totally worth it.
Savory Quinoa Muffins (Gluten-Free)
These quinoa muffins are packed with fiber-dense grains, and they are not sweet like traditional blueberry or chocolate chip muffins might be. Plus, they are gluten-free, so they are a good option for those with Celiac disease or people who have gluten intolerances. And what's more, muffins are easy to eat on the go for breakfast, so grab one for your morning commute, utensil free. Add in cheese, bacon, and spices, like garlic, so it feels dense and has tons of flavor.
Savory Sausage Pancakes
No sweet pancakes here! (Save those for Sunday morning brunch.) These pancakes are great for weekday mornings when you need some fuel in the morning to get through the day without spiking blood sugar levels. This savory pancake recipe has onions and meat to fill you up and provide some good nutrition. And while it takes 45 minutes to make, you can do meal prep and make a large batch at once to save for weekday mornings by simply re-heating in minutes.
Related: Start Your Day Off Right: Match Your Breakfast to Your Mood
Breakfast Cupcakes
OK, this is not your average sweet cupcake you'd find at a birthday party. This one uses egg, cheese, and bacon, along with a bit of bread, to make a savory breakfast cupcake that has a ton of protein and fats to fill you up until lunchtime. Plus, it's pretty low-carb, so it's a good option for those looking for more protein- and fat-based recipes.
Savory Cheddar Zucchini Muffins
Using muffins for breakfast is easy for weekdays since they can be enjoyed on the go, and you can whip up a large batch at once on a Sunday to then have throughout the week. And this savory, cheesy muffin recipe is rich in meaty flavors and filling nutrients, thanks to the cheese and zucchini, which offers protein, fiber, and some vitamins and minerals to fill you up for longer. Go for a mix of cheeses, like Parmesan and cheddar, for greater flavors.
Easy Hash Brown Breakfast Pizza
Crunchy hash browns provide the perfect base for cheesy eggs and crispy bacon. "This simple breakfast pizza is a fun way to serve breakfast on a hectic holiday morning or after a kids' sleepover" says NicoleMcMom, the recipe submitter. "Easy to customize with your favorite toppings or cheese."
Savory Salsa Oatmeal
This savory oatmeal has some spicy notes from salsa and some good fats to boost satiety from the avocado, olives, and sour cream. Plus, there are black beans with fiber to help even more. Feel free to use whatever vegetables you like, or add Tabasco® or chiles for some more heat. It is ready in 31 minutes, which isn't so bad for a busy morning. Pair with some toast and greens.
Chakchouka (Shakshouka)
This Mediterranean-inspired shakshouka recipe is high in lycopene and antioxidants from tomatoes, and it has eggs for nourishing protein to wake you up right. Plus, there are tons of great flavors and spices, from garlic, onion, paprika, cumin, and chile. It's hearty and filling, and it's a great recipe for winter mornings when you want something warm and grounding.
Perfect Breakfast
This take on avocado toast will really hit the spot as the 'perfect breakfast' for busy mornings when you need something quick to assemble and easy to eat when on the go (or just in a few minutes tops). Add Parmesan cheese to the toast with creamy avocado, or try another cheese, like manchego or feta. And if you want some heat, add on some spice, like cayenne or paprika, or you can use hot sauce.
Overnight Slow Cooker Breakfast Casserole
This slow cooker breakfast casserole can be made in a large batch in advance and then used for easy breakfasts all week long, as you just need to re-heat and grab a fork. Plus, the slow cooker makes it hassle free, and you don't need to use much time and effort of your own. Just let it do its thing! Add a medley of cheese, some meat if you want for protein, and tons of veggies, like tomatoes, for fiber and antioxidants.
Dad's Breakfast Pizza
This pizza isn't just for those late-night munchies, but you can wake up to a slice or two because it's topped with egg, which is a choline-packed, protein-dense topping to fuel your busy mornings. Use a whole-grain dough (instead of a basic biscuit) for more fiber and complex carbs, and add on salad greens for some more fiber and iron. And you can add on cheese and meat for more flavor or go for veggie items and plant-based protein instead, like beans or avocado.