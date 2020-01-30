17 Savory Breakfast Recipes for When You're Tired of the Sweet Stuff

This pizza isn't just for those late-night munchies, but you can wake up to a slice or two because it's topped with egg, which is a choline-packed, protein-dense topping to fuel your busy mornings. Use a whole-grain dough (instead of a basic biscuit) for more fiber and complex carbs, and add on salad greens for some more fiber and iron. And you can add on cheese and meat for more flavor or go for veggie items and plant-based protein instead, like beans or avocado.