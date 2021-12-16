7 Sausage Quiche Recipes for Breakfast or Dinner
Any variety of sausage will add lots of flavor to quiche. We love them with bulk sausage, Italian sausage, spicy chorizo, and more. This collection of sensational sausage quiche recipes features everything from a low-carb crustless sausage quiche to a sophisticated sausage mushroom quiche with cream. Perfect for a special breakfast or weekend brunch, these sausage quiche recipes are also great choices for an easy weeknight dinner.
Cheesy Sausage Mushroom Quiche
Sausage, onions, mushroom, garlic, and two cheeses all feature in this tasty quiche that's silky yet sturdy — perfect for a family brunch or dinner.
Sausage and Sun-Dried Tomato Quiche
A rich, flavor-packed breakfast quiche with sausage, shallots, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and parsley. "I think the sweetness of the tomatoes goes wonderfully with sausage" says recipe creator Stephanie.
Quiche with Sausage
This one feeds a crowd. The decadent filling in this recipe is made with bulk sausage, cottage cheese, eggs, milk, tarragon, and sage and is enough to fill two breakfast quiches. Or serve with salad and crusty bread for a healthy dinner.
Spicy Sausage Quiche
This crustless sausage quiche is spiced up with green chile peppers, jalapenos, chili powder, and cumin. Mushrooms make a lovely addition if you need to bulk it up. Pour the filling into a pie crust if you prefer.
Marvelous Mini Mexican Quiches
Ground chorizo sausage, Monterey Jack cheese, green chiles, red onion, cilantro, and spices are added to beaten eggs and poured into prepared dough cups to create these tasty mini quiches. Serve with sour cream, diced tomato, and a drizzle of hot sauce on top.
Sausage Mushroom Quiche with Heavy Cream
Pork sausage and tender mushrooms are folded into a creamy egg and cheese filling in this gloriously rich 5-star quiche recipe. "Fabulous quiche!" says home cook Sara. "Elegant with savory flavors."
Crustless Quiche by Pam
Browned sausage, onion, green bell pepper, sour cream, and cheese are combined to make this rich, hearty, and savory crustless quiche. Spice things up with hot pepper sauce.