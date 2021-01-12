30 Sausage Pasta Recipes to Make for Dinner
Create restaurant-worthy meals in the comfort of your own home with these deliciously satisfying sausage pasta recipes. From top-rated Italian classics (like this World's Best Lasagna, this Sweet Italian Sausage Ragout with Linguine, and this Baked Ziti with Sausage) to creamy Cajun dishes (this Cajun Chicken and Sausage Pasta is the perfect hearty dinner for two) to quick and simple weeknight suppers (Chef John's One Pan Orecchiette Pasta is easy to throw together with cheap ingredients you have on hand), you'll come back to this collection of sausage pasta recipes again and again.
Cajun Chicken and Sausage Pasta
Here's a warm and creamy Cajun dinner for two. Pork sausage with jalapeno pepper and an ample amount of Cajun seasoning each add a subtle spice that takes this dish up a notch.
One-Pot Cajun Chicken and Sausage Alfredo Pasta
"[This dish] is so simple to make and absolutely packed with flavor," according to recipe creator Christine. "Tender chunks of chicken with smoky pieces of sausage in a rich and delicious homemade Cajun-flavored Alfredo sauce."
Rustic Sausage Pasta
Packed with healthy veggies like onions, zucchini, bell peppers, squash, mushrooms, and tomatoes, this rustic Italian pasta is as easy to make as it is flavorful and hearty.
Chicken, Sausage and Zucchini Pasta
"I was running low on groceries and did not feel like going to the market," says reviewer Tish Bryant. "I searched with what ingredients I had and BAM an amazing quick dinner."
Instant Pot Pasta with Italian Sausage
Make this quick and easy creamy Italian sausage-packed pasta in your Instant Pot. This recipe is definitely for fans of flavor — cut back on the herbs if you prefer a milder taste.
Pasta Primavera with Italian Turkey Sausage
"A delicious dish created from the fresh bounty of my garden," recipe creator KATHYP100 says of this veggie-packed pasta. "My whole family has seconds when we have this meal!"
Sausage Pasta
"This is my family's new favorite recipe." according to recipe Christy Shotwell-Callaway. "They request it all the time! I make it a little healthier using whole wheat pasta, low-sodium chicken broth, and spicy Italian turkey sausage."
Pasta with Peas and Sausage
This creamy pasta is perfect for a chilly winter's night. Heavy cream and butter ensure a velvety richness, while green peas add a welcome pop of color.
Creamy Pesto Penne with Sausage
You only need five ingredients (penne pasta, ground sausage, a package of creamy pesto sauce mix, a cup of milk, and olive oil) to make this easy-yet-impressive pesto pasta.
Lemon Broccolini and Sausage Pasta
A whole lemon adds a refreshing brightness to this fresh recipe. According to recipe creator Rebekah, this is the perfect pasta dinner for people who don't love tomato-based sauces.
Penne with Sausage and Broccoli Rabe
"Hot Italian sausage with broccoli rabe sauteed and served over penne," says recipe creator shannon. "You'll love this dish so much and so will your family. Every time I make it I have to double the recipe."
Camp David Spaghetti with Italian Sausage
"I was shown this recipe by a Navy chef who served this to presidents at Camp David," says recipe creator hungryguy. "I have served it to my family many times, and it is certainly fit for a president. Best with a garden salad and crusty garlic bread."
Sweet Italian Sausage Ragout with Linguine
"When I used to work, this little Italian lady gave me this recipe," says recipe creator Jennifer Pease Rudolph. "She told me that she made it all the time for her whole family because she had some picky eaters and it made a big batch."
Italian Sausage and Mushroom Lasagna with Bechamel Sauce
Take your lasagna up a notch with one of the four French mother sauces. Low-fat milk, part-skim mozzarella, and part-skim ricotta lighten this dish up a bit.
Italian Sausage Stuffed Shells
It couldn't be easier to make these meaty stuffed shells with just six ingredients: jumbo pasta shells, Italian sausage, vegetable oil, mozzarella, Italian seasoning, and a jar of marinara sauce.
Italian Hot Turkey Sausage and Black-Eyed Peas
If you're looking for a delicious way to use up leftover black-eyed peas, try this incredibly easy dinner with hot turkey sausage, canned black-eyed peas, and whole-wheat thin spaghetti.
Italian Sausage Tortellini Bake
This meaty pasta bake is basically comfort food incarnate. Made with fewer than 10 easy-to-find ingredients, this carb-loaded casserole is perfect for busy weeknights.
Italian Sausage Tortellini
You won't believe how quickly and easily this creamy Italian Sausage Pasta comes together with just a few easy-to-find ingredients and only 10 minutes of prep time.
Bow Ties with Sausage, Tomatoes and Cream
This top-rated pasta recipe has more than 3,000 five-star reviews. "[This is] one of the best most memorable recipes I've ever made," raves reviewer Mary D.
Mama Corleone's Sausage and Peppers
"This dish was inspired by a description in the novel, 'The Godfather," according to recipe creator SURFWENCH. "It is also a favorite with my 'family.' Serve with a crusty bread, a green salad, and a robust dry red wine for a very satisfying meal."
Italian Sausage, Peppers, and Onions
"My family has been using this very simple and delicious recipe for sausage, peppers, and onions for years and years now," says recipe creator GIGI9801. "For an extra kick, try using half sweet sausage and half hot sausage!"
Italian Sausage Soup with Tortellini
"This soup embodies all the wonders of Italian cooking: Italian sausage, garlic, tomatoes and red wines," according to recipe creator Mary P., who suggests serving with hot bread and salad.
Baked Ziti with Sausage
This ultra-comforting Italian classic will be welcome on any dinner table. Rich and flavorful, this meaty recipe comes together quickly and easily in about an hour.
World's Best Lasagna
We're not kidding when we say this lasagna is truly the "world's best." Though it's a labor of love, almost 20,000 Allrecipes users give this tried-and-true recipe rave reviews.
One Pan Orecchiette Pasta
"This delicious orecchiette pasta recipe only has a handful of ingredients, is very cheap to make, and most importantly: only uses one pan or pot for the entire procedure," says Chef John.
Baked Penne with Italian Sausage
"Tried out this recipe for the first time and my husband and I loved it," reviewer Leila Harmon says of this deliciously comforting dinner. "So much flavor and richness."
Cheesy Sausage Pasta
Recipe creator DoughertyDA says this dinner, with a meaty cream sauce made with sausage, heavy cream, and a can of stewed tomatoes, is like "macaroni for grown ups."
Pasta Fazool (Pasta e Fagioli)
"This classic Italian-American comfort food works with any kind of sausage, but I like the fennel and anise flavors of sweet Italian sausage with the beans — it's a hearty soup that's fast and easy to put together," says Chef John.
Baked Pasta with Sausage and Baby Portobello Mushroom White Sauce
"Delicious right out of the oven and even better the second day," according to recipe creator Elizabeth Elliott. "I took some into work as well and everyone loved it."
Cabbage and Smoked Sausage Pasta
"My mother first created this for our family in high school," says recipe creator Sami. "Now that I'm on my own, I make it at least once a month. It is so comforting!"