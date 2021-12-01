18 Simple Sausage and Rice Recipes for Winning Weeknight Dinners

By Ita Mac Airt November 30, 2021

Sausages and rice feature together in so many delicious dinner recipes, including one-pot pilafs, hearty soups, and stews. They are paired up in classic dishes like jambalaya, paella, and Chinese fried rice. From a deconstructed cabbage roll casserole that calls for Italian sausage and leftover rice, to merguez (spicy lamb) sausage and rice stuffed acorn squash, we've got something for everyone in this tasty collection of dinner recipes that prove just how versatile these two staple ingredients can be!

1. Deconstructed Cabbage Roll Casserole

Don't worry, you'll still enjoy all the flavors of Italian sausage, cabbage, white rice, and tomato in this recipe that's a twist on the classic presentation. "I love cabbage rolls but don't have the patience to put them together, so I prefer to combine all the ingredients casserole-style and bake," says recipe contributor Rock_lobster. "Same taste, easier prep!"

2. Jenny's Jambalaya

You won't find an easier jambalaya than this recipe that's packed with turkey sausage, tomatoes, chicken, shrimp, and long-grain rice. Change it up each time you make it by using different flavored sausages, such as kielbasa, andouille, or chorizo.

3. Sausage and Apple Strudel

A deliciously different, savory take on classic puff-pastry apple strudel, this recipe adds mild ground sausage, cooked rice, and shredded cheddar cheese. What's not to like? Serve warm with a crisp green salad on the side for a light dinner.

4. Hawaiian-Style Sausage and Rice

You can use any variety of smoked sausage you like in this colorful Hawaiian-inspired rice dinner dish, which features pineapple and vegetables in a sweet and savory sauce. "I absolutely loved this recipe," says home cook Shelley. "Lots of fresh vegetables so it was a meal in itself!"

5. Sausage and Rice Stuffed Peppers

Instant rice, sausage, onions, spices, tomato soup, and cheese combine to make an incredibly tasty stuffing for bell peppers. Perfect for an easy but comforting weeknight dinner.

6. Authentic New Orleans Red Beans and Rice

Smoked sausage, white rice, red beans, thyme, sage, and Creole-seasoning all feature in this top-rated version of the New Orleans favorite. You can use mild or hot sausage depending on your taste. Make this delicious dinner in a slow cooker or electric pressure cooker, if you prefer.

7. Spicy Sausage and Peppers Over Rice

Chunks of turkey sausage links are combined with colorful green bell peppers, grape tomatoes, garlic, pimiento, chili flakes, and Cajun seasoning in this spicy stew that's deliciously served on top of hot brown rice.

8. Brown Rice, Chicken, and Chorizo Paella

With saffron and paprika seasoned chorizo sausage, chicken, and brown rice, this Spanish paella dish has so much flavor, it's guaranteed to wow your guests. "I have tweaked this recipe to our taste," says recipe contributor Mariposa, "so the red pepper, capers, and black olives are simply a preference for us."

9. Mushroom and Sausage Rice Pilaf

This tasty white rice, orzo, and smoked sausage pilaf proves that you only need a few ingredients to whip up a wonderful one-pot weeknight meal. Any smoked sausage of your choice will do, and you can vary the amount of mushrooms to suit your taste.

10. German Rice

This German inspired sweet & sour main dish combines Bratwurst sausage, white rice, garlic, onion, fennel seed, raisins, and Bavarian-style sauerkraut into a dish that is easy and comfortable

11. Glo's Sausage Fried Rice

Pan-fried ground sausage, scrambled egg, cabbage, bean sprouts, peas, green onions, and rice all feature in this easy-to-prepare fried rice dish. "Since I have started making this recipe my family no longer wants me to order it from the restaurant," says home cook PAT329. "This is the BEST fried rice we have ever eaten hands down."

12. Hearty Sausage Soup

Italian sausage, bell peppers, chickpeas, beans, and white rice all feature in this easy but super satisfying tomato soup. "A winter favorite in our home," says recipe contributor Amber Robertson. "Serve with warm cornbread for a filling dinner."

13. Sausage and Rice Stuffed Acorn Squash

Learn how to stuff squash with an incredibly tasty combination of merguez (spicy lamb) sausage, cooked rice, herbs, and spices for a comforting cold-weather meal. "This dish will work with just about any sausage," says recipe creator Chef John, "but you may want to adjust the seasonings according to type."

14. Martha's Spanish Rice and Sausage

Use your favorite smoked pork sausages and rice in this nourishing, tomato-flavored, one-pot meal. It tastes great served with pinto or red kidney beans. Stir in some thyme leaves or finely chopped rosemary for a fresh aromatic finish if you like.

15. Portuguese Chourico, Beans, and Rice

Chourico sausage, white rice, and beans are cooked in a rich tomato and herb sauce. "This dish is a Portuguese comfort food that my mom always made," says recipe contributor Raquel. "It's such a warm and satisfying dish."

16. Italian Style Winter Soup

Looking for a hearty dinner dish to warm you on a chilly day? This versatile creamy soup that's packed with Italian sausage, white rice, garlic, and herbs is sure to fit the bill and fill you up!

17. Chinese Stir-Fried Sticky Rice with Chinese Sausage

This one-pot risotto-style dish with shiitake mushrooms, shrimp, and scallops is seasoned with soy sauce and sugar. Egg ribbons are stirred in at the last minute, and it's topped with freshly chopped cilantro for added color and flavor.

18. Collard Greens with Rice and Sausage

This brown rice dish with sage pork sausage, white beans, tomato, and collard greens is an easy, balanced, and delicious dinner that deserves to be added to your winter recipe favorites.

By Ita Mac Airt