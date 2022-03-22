6 Easy Desserts You Can Make With a Sleeve of Saltine Crackers
You'd never know that the box of saltine crackers sitting in your pantry holds the secret ingredient for these easy desserts. Maybe you just keep saltines on hand to serve with soups or you spread them with peanut butter for a fast snack. But you should see how they can be layered with simple ingredients to create treats like sweet, salty, crunchy toffee cookies, or crushed to add structure to sturdy meringues topped with fruit. Scroll through and get inspired to take your saltines to a whole new level.
Delightful Strawberry Dessert
"This dessert was wonderful!! I was afraid it may be a little difficult to make since it has quite a different crust, but it was very easy to make - crust included. It was truly delicious! I will be making this again," says jjmo35.
Easy Soda Cracker Bars
"Amazingly easy, delicious, and supremely adaptable," says Allrecipes home cook Emily Henderson. "You could use any type of crackers for the crust and the rest of the ingredients may be swapped out. For example, I used soda crackers, toffee bits, semi-sweet chips, and a cup of pecans. I melted the butter in the pan while the oven was heating up, then just mixed in the crackers and pressed down the crust. I omitted the coconut due to family allergies, and they STILL came out fabulous!"
Saltine Cracker Pudding
"Such an easy, rewarding recipe! The ingredients are all at hand, and the pudding was ready to serve in under 20 minutes. I'm so glad I tried this. I also tried adding more crushed crackers. Good either way," says reviewer sfhasnain.
Georgia Peach Pie
Allrecipes home coo, GOMOMMYGO shared this recipe and says, "My mom's summer dessert! So easy and fast to make. A vanilla meringue base with pecans is topped with sliced peaches and whipped cream. Make it early in the day; the longer the peaches sit on the crust the better!"
Saltine Toffee Cookies
Saltine crackers form the base for this 5-ingredient sweet, salty, crunchy treat. Top tips from reviewers: Let the brown sugar and butter sauce boil for 3 full minutes without stirring and line your rimmed baking sheet with non-stick foil. Other than that, you use any nuts you like for the crunchy top layer, or even crumble up a Heath Bar or sprinkle with mini candies. This popular recipe is easy, inexpensive, and makes a big batch.
Cherry Delight with Walnut Crust
"I never fail to get compliments when I make this," says reviewer BIGTLB. "No one can believe it is made with saltine crackers! I usually make it in a rectangular casserole so there is extra room, assemble the filling and whipped cream in the dish, and cut it like a cake. People can then just help themselves to a piece, especially at parties where a host may not be available to show them how to assemble it. NOTE: Don't do this too far in advance though, or the crust will become soggy."