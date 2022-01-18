10 Salmon Pasta Salads for Quick, Satisfying Pantry Meals
With a few pantry staples, you can turn salmon leftovers (or canned salmon) into a sensational pasta salad. Choose from easy lunchbox salmon pasta salads, veggie-packed fusilli pasta salad with smoked salmon, a delicious summertime seafood penne pasta salad with chunks of blackened salmon in every bite, and many more in this collection of salmon pasta salad recipes that are super speedy to make and so satisfying to eat.
Creamy Salmon Pasta Salad
Salmon fillets take the same amount of time to cook as macaroni in this fresh-flavored, creamy pasta salad that also features crunchy celery, carrot, red pepper, peas, and green onions. Garnish with extra paprika for a pretty presentation.
Pasta and Salmon Salad
Tri-colored pasta is cooked in water seasoned with curry powder, and then tossed with smoked salmon, shrimp, green peas, and a lemon-tarragon vinaigrette to create this appetizing seafood pasta salad.
Lemony Dill Salmon Pasta Salad
Switch out that creamy mayonnaise dressing for a shallot, lemon juice, and caper vinaigrette in this light pasta salad recipe that's a great way to use up any leftover salmon. Fresh dill and a dusting of freshly grated Parmesan cheese adds a touch of indulgence.
Salmon and Kale Orzo Salad
Chunks of pink smoked salmon, gorgeous green kale, and dark red cherries add a range of colors and textures to this orzo pasta salad. Shave Italian ricotta salata cheese or crumble feta on top just before serving for a delicious dish that will wow your guests.
Smoked Salmon Pasta Salad
Jazz up cooked fusilli pasta with smoked salmon, cucumber, carrot, and celery in this creamy salad that gets a subtle kick of heat from cayenne pepper. Garnish with some freshly chopped dill or fennel fronds for added flavor and color.
Blackened Salmon Pasta Salad
In this delicious and unique recipe, grilled blackened salmon, crushed pineapple, chopped cucumber, black olives, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, tomatoes, and bell peppers elevate a typical creamy salmon pasta salad to a whole new level.
Mediterranean Salmon Pasta Salad
Keep some of those handy pouches of salmon in your pantry so you can whip up this quick-and-easy penne pasta salad any time! It's packed with cherry tomatoes, minced shallots, and cucumber slices.
Easy Salmon Brown Rice Pasta Salad
Brown rice pasta, wild Alaskan salmon, cherry tomatoes, avocado, jalapeno, and fresh spinach all feature in this vibrant, great-tasting salad. "It's the perfect hot weather meal," says home cook Luanne Olson. "I'll be making this all summer!"
Curried Salmon Pasta Salad
Shell pasta, cooked salmon, celery, apple, and chopped walnuts are tossed in a light creamy dressing that's flavored with Dijon mustard, garlic, and curry powder. "So good!" says home cook elite. "I've made this several times and there are never any leftovers."
Karen's Salmon Salad
Cooked macaroni pasta, flaked salmon, tomatoes, green onions, pickles, and mayonnaise are combined to create this incredibly easy summer meal. "This was excellent!" says home cook MYCALA. "The ingredients compliment that salmon which is the star of the show."