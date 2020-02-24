25 Comfort Food Casseroles That Start With Rotisserie Chicken

<p>Recipe creator Sean Greene says, "This chicken and broccoli casserole is my 13-year-old son's favorite dish and the one he requests for every one of his birthdays. It is very good and combines the creamy texture of the cheese sauce with the crunchy texture of the corn flakes. It is a standby meal and easy to make, freeze, and bake at a later date. You can freeze it up to 6 months. If frozen, bake uncovered for 1 hour."</p>