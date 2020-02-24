25 Comfort Food Casseroles That Start With Rotisserie Chicken
Rotisserie chicken — fresh and hot from the market. It's a guaranteed lifesaver when you need a satisfying dinner on the table in minutes. And when you have chicken meat left over, it can save dinnertime once again when you use it up in these 25 crowd-pleasing, ingredient-stretching chicken casseroles. Most of these recipes include common ingredients you can easily keep on hand in the pantry or freezer to make dinner prep a breeze. So, let's get casserolling!
Broccoli-Quinoa Casserole
Quick-cooking quinoa and steamed broccoli add fiber and flavor to this easy-to-prep chicken casserole. Barnesy used gluten-free soup mix instead of canned soup, and says, "I've made it twice now and I can hardly stop eating it. It's that good."
Rotisserie Chicken and Stuffing Casserole
"Rotisserie chicken and the prepared quick-cook stuffing adds wonderful flavor to this casserole. It's yummy left over too!" says recipe creator CathyP. Reviewer Lampber gave it a "little zip" by adding a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce.
Fast and Easy Chicken Tetrazzini
You can put your own spin on this base recipe for creamy chicken tetrazzini. Many reviewers switched up soup flavors and added whatever vegetables they had on hand, and were very happy with the results.
Cheesy Broccoli and Chicken Casserole
"Delicious, filling, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and super easy!" says recipe creator Robyn Stone. But it's good, even if you're not eating low-carb. Gorgeous Gourmet says, "When my wonderful mother used to make this for our family when I was growing up, no one cared anything about keto and gluten, and we certainly weren't counting carbs! But it was good then, and except for adding some spices this was how she made it."
Curried Chicken and Broccoli Casserole
Recipe creator Sean Greene says, "This chicken and broccoli casserole is my 13-year-old son's favorite dish and the one he requests for every one of his birthdays. It is very good and combines the creamy texture of the cheese sauce with the crunchy texture of the corn flakes. It is a standby meal and easy to make, freeze, and bake at a later date. You can freeze it up to 6 months. If frozen, bake uncovered for 1 hour."
Keto Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
No cream of anything soup in this easy casserole — just a homemade cheesy, creamy sauce over leftover chicken and chopped broccoli. You can substitute any vegetable you like, of course.
Swiss Enchiladas
"My husband lived in Mexico for several years and loved Enchiladas Suizas (Swiss Enchiladas). I found this recipe, and he said that it tastes just like the ones his 'mamita' made him," says LOSTUTTLES. Naples34102 suggests adding the entire can of green chilies to give it a bit of a boost.
Pesto Chicken Penne Casserole
This recipe makes 12 servings, so you can bake half now and freeze half for later. Reviewer beechlover says, "Great family meal! I have made this dish three times in the last month and the beauty of it is that you can 'tweak' it every time and it's still delish!" Maggie says it's even better the next day after the flavors have "married."
Homey Chicken and Rice Casserole
"Comfort food!" raves Pam Files. "Made it exactly as recipe calls....was very good! I plan on adding this to a regular quick meal! With minute rice it only took me about 30 minutes to throw it together. I used left over chicken to speed things up as well."
Spinach and Chicken Enchiladas
Many reviewers say adding ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese to the filling make these easy enchiladas a mash up of Italian and Mexican flavors. And that's not a complaint. Sherri says, "We enjoyed these enchiladas; like someone else said Italian and Mexican all rolled up in one."
Creamy Chicken Tortilla Bake
Here's an easy chicken casserole you can make in your microwave. WisconsinMom opted to bake it instead, saying, "Only modification I made was I baked at 350 degrees for 40 minutes and that was just to ensure the tortillas were crispy. Easy inexpensive and very tasty."
Chicken Enchiladas II
Yes, enchiladas are made with corn tortillas and burritos are made with flour tortillas. But that detail aside, these chicken "enchiladas" are a top-rated family-friendly recipe.
Chicken and Biscuit Casserole
"This was a really perfect recipe for my leftover Costco roasted chicken," says K8STERCA. "I added more veggies like others had mentioned. I doubled the garlic plus added a half teaspoon of garlic powder to spice it up a bit. And instead of peas, I used frozen broccoli from Trader Joe's. I also used Bisquick and it turned out fabulous."
Creamy Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole
Use up leftover chicken and ham in this creamy casserole made with egg noodles and Swiss cheese. Jayelle says, "This is the best 'pasta' casserole I've had in my life. It was so good that I called my best friend half way through dinner to tell her she needed to make this."
Mom's Fabulous Chicken Pot Pie with Biscuit Crust
"This was a great comfort food," says Cookiewoman. "I used refrigerated biscuit dough and halved them horizontally to be sure they baked through. I used frozen mixed vegetables cooked them just a little bit before adding to chicken mixture. Used quite a bit more chicken than called for as we like lots of meat in our casseroles/meat pies. Turned out delicious. Will definitely make again."
King Ranch Chicken Casserole
Chef John says, "From what I hear, it's impossible to go to any sort of potluck in Texas and not see one of these."
Easy White Chicken Enchiladas
Recipe creator LARANEFF says this is a great recipe for non-cooks because "you simply mix, assemble, top and bake; and it's a big hit on the table. It doesn't require lots of prep work, just a minimum of measuring of ingredients found in any grocery store."
Spicy Chicken and Black Bean Bake
Cooked chicken, peppers, onion, sour cream, jalapeno-flavored cream cheese, taco seasoning, black beans, salsa, and shredded cheese go into easy, zesty casserole. You can control the heat with your choice of salsa, and by using regular cream cheese instead of jalapeno cream cheese.
Chicken Tetrazzini IV
You can use any kind of pasta to make this easy comfort food classic. Don't leave out that touch of sherry in the sauce; it really makes a difference. "This was a big hit in my house. It is a great make ahead dish you can pop in the oven when you get home." —Valerie Brunmeier
Chicken Suiza Cornbread Bake
Recipe creator THEO72 describes this as a "lightly spiced, Mexican-inspired casserole with a cornbread bottom, and a filling of chicken, mushroom and sour cream." Chef Christie says, "Great family meal! Only slight change I made was to add a can of Rotel - fire roasted tomatoes and peppers (drained) in place of the green chilies. Will certainly make again and will try to have cooked chicken on hand next time!"
Broccoli Chicken Divan
Ready in a speedy 40 minutes, this easy-to-make chicken and broccoli casserole has 1000+ rave reviews and can be customized to suit your taste. Some reviewers added more vegetables, some made their own creamy sauce from scratch, and some added extra seasonings.
Hot Chicken Casserole
Cooked chicken is combined with mayonnaise, celery, water chestnuts, almonds, pimentos, and onion before baking under a topping of Cheddar cheese and French fried onions. Monica says she cooks the celery and onions beforehand and serves the casserole over mashed cauliflower.
Quick Chicken and Stuffing Casserole
With a quick 10-minute prep and 20-minute bake, this easy cheesy casserole is on the table in 30 minutes. "My family LOVED THIS!" says pookie2424. "I did change the baking a bit. I put it in a greased 3 quart casserole dish. Held off with the 1/2 cup cheese topping. I baked it 20 minutes covered then uncovered it, topped it with remaining cheese and baked uncovered for additional 10-15 minutes till cheese melted and it was bubbly. Very moist and my crew already asked when I was making it again!"
Enchanted Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas
For this 30-minute casserole, chicken and sour cream are rolled in corn tortillas and baked with green chiles and Monterey Jack cheese over the top. So easy! Some reviewers added tomatoes, salsa, or seasonings to the filling.
Mom's Easy Chicken Divan
Chicken and rice are so very nice. And this chicken, rice, and broccoli casserole is ready in only 35 minutes when you start with cooked ingredients.